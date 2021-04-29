1Password For Linux Officially Released, Here’s How to Install It The app entered beta last year but is now considered stable enough for everyday use by Linux users, regardless of their preferred Linux distro or desktop environment. Better yet, the app boasts tight integration with Linux systems, “We believe that native apps with deep integration create a better experience, so 1Password for Linux will feel right at home on your desktop, whichever flavor of Linux you choose,” the company says of its app. Also: 1Password for Linux is finally here for Arch, Ubuntu, Manjaro, Mint, Debian, Fedora, and more 1Password releases full-featured desktop app for Linux

Games: Consoles, New Titles, and Some Freedom-Respecting Games Is Gabe talking about a new Steam Console?

A fresh Steam client goes out with Linux improvements, Steam Input tweaks and more | GamingOnLinux Valve has bundled together a bunch of upgrades from recent Beta versions of the Steam client and push out a new stable release of Steam for everyone. On the Linux side it now offers "better diagnostics when Steam Play tools cannot be removed due to dependencies and improved the "overall robustness". Along with that, Valve also updated fossilize layer to be compatible with recent Proton Experimental releases. For Remote Play, things get better for AMD GPU users as of this release too. It now uses VA-API 0.2 on Linux for optional hardware decode, as long as you have up to date 32-bit libva packages installed and ready. Valve also solved a potential streaming client crash when starting the stream.

Aquarium builder Megaquarium gets a huge performance lift in the latest Beta plus big sale | GamingOnLinux It seems like Twice Circled are preparing to continue expanding their aquarium building tycoon sim Megaquarium, as a new Beta is out now with some mighty changes. Megaquarium was already an absolute gem, especially when you add in the excellent Freshwater Frenzy expansion. Now though? Prepare for it to be better than ever as a new Beta is up to serve as "a foundation upon which Megaquarium can continue to grow" as the developer saw after the expansion and Steam Workshop popularity that "it became clear to me that some parts of the game needed a significant overhaul if the game was going to be able to continue to grow".

An interview with the developer of Rocket Shipment As far as platforms go, a small portion of sales were to Linux users, but they were by far the most helpful. I love to chat with players in the Rocket Shipment Discord, and have found that most Linux players there are amazing in feedback and support."

Augustus, the open source enhanced reimplementation for Caesar 3 gets a huge upgrade | GamingOnLinux Ready for more classic city-building? Caesar 3 is a wonderful game from the late 90s and thanks to Augustus (a fork of another project, Julius), you can get a more modern experience with it. It's a game engine reimplementation, meaning it provides a new game engine for Caesar 3 that works across modern systems including Linux. Not only that, Augustus provides zoom controls, road blocks, a global labour pool, increased game limits and much more - whereas the Julius reimplementation aims to be accurate to the original. Augustus 3.0.0 and 3.0.1 quickly after bring in some huge new features and changes to the project, making it possibly the best time to get into the classic Caesar 3.

Cute looking farming-life sim A New Leaf: Memories will be supporting Linux | GamingOnLinux Even more developers are giving farming-life sim a chance with A New Leaf: Memories from developer IronHeart Studios and publisher Crytivo. Like many others, they're inspired by the likes of Harvest Moon, Stardew Valley, Story of Seasons, and Animal Crossing but they want to put their own sweet spin on it. Currently crowdfunding on Kickstarter, they've got 23 days to go and against their S$43,460 (Singapore Dollars) they've managed to hit over 100% in funding so clearly it's been quite a hit with potential players. "You wake up on the beach of a foreign island, unable to recall anything. Alone and equipped with only basic farming tools provided by the town residents, you aim to recover your memories. Complete quests and explore Omoide Island as you unfold your story."

SPRAWL is an upcoming hardcore cyberpunk FPS set in a huge megalopolis SPRAWL has me excited. A brand new upcoming hardcore first-person shooter, set in a huge cyberpunk megalopolis and it will be coming to Linux. "SPRAWL is a hardcore retro FPS set in an endless cyberpunk megapolis. Escape the walled city and take on the militarized government of the sprawl. Fueled by the blood of your enemies and a mysterious voice in your head, make your way towards the spire to topple whatever lays within."