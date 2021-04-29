1Password For Linux Officially Released, Here’s How to Install It
The app entered beta last year but is now considered stable enough for everyday use by Linux users, regardless of their preferred Linux distro or desktop environment.
Better yet, the app boasts tight integration with Linux systems,
“We believe that native apps with deep integration create a better experience, so 1Password for Linux will feel right at home on your desktop, whichever flavor of Linux you choose,” the company says of its app.
Also: 1Password for Linux is finally here for Arch, Ubuntu, Manjaro, Mint, Debian, Fedora, and more
1Password releases full-featured desktop app for Linux
Games: Consoles, New Titles, and Some Freedom-Respecting Games
Valve has bundled together a bunch of upgrades from recent Beta versions of the Steam client and push out a new stable release of Steam for everyone.
On the Linux side it now offers "better diagnostics when Steam Play tools cannot be removed due to dependencies and improved the "overall robustness". Along with that, Valve also updated fossilize layer to be compatible with recent Proton Experimental releases.
For Remote Play, things get better for AMD GPU users as of this release too. It now uses VA-API 0.2 on Linux for optional hardware decode, as long as you have up to date 32-bit libva packages installed and ready. Valve also solved a potential streaming client crash when starting the stream.
It seems like Twice Circled are preparing to continue expanding their aquarium building tycoon sim Megaquarium, as a new Beta is out now with some mighty changes.
Megaquarium was already an absolute gem, especially when you add in the excellent Freshwater Frenzy expansion. Now though? Prepare for it to be better than ever as a new Beta is up to serve as "a foundation upon which Megaquarium can continue to grow" as the developer saw after the expansion and Steam Workshop popularity that "it became clear to me that some parts of the game needed a significant overhaul if the game was going to be able to continue to grow".
As far as platforms go, a small portion of sales were to Linux users, but they were by far the most helpful. I love to chat with players in the Rocket Shipment Discord, and have found that most Linux players there are amazing in feedback and support."
Ready for more classic city-building? Caesar 3 is a wonderful game from the late 90s and thanks to Augustus (a fork of another project, Julius), you can get a more modern experience with it.
It's a game engine reimplementation, meaning it provides a new game engine for Caesar 3 that works across modern systems including Linux. Not only that, Augustus provides zoom controls, road blocks, a global labour pool, increased game limits and much more - whereas the Julius reimplementation aims to be accurate to the original.
Augustus 3.0.0 and 3.0.1 quickly after bring in some huge new features and changes to the project, making it possibly the best time to get into the classic Caesar 3.
Even more developers are giving farming-life sim a chance with A New Leaf: Memories from developer IronHeart Studios and publisher Crytivo. Like many others, they're inspired by the likes of Harvest Moon, Stardew Valley, Story of Seasons, and Animal Crossing but they want to put their own sweet spin on it.
Currently crowdfunding on Kickstarter, they've got 23 days to go and against their S$43,460 (Singapore Dollars) they've managed to hit over 100% in funding so clearly it's been quite a hit with potential players.
"You wake up on the beach of a foreign island, unable to recall anything. Alone and equipped with only basic farming tools provided by the town residents, you aim to recover your memories. Complete quests and explore Omoide Island as you unfold your story."
SPRAWL has me excited. A brand new upcoming hardcore first-person shooter, set in a huge cyberpunk megalopolis and it will be coming to Linux.
"SPRAWL is a hardcore retro FPS set in an endless cyberpunk megapolis. Escape the walled city and take on the militarized government of the sprawl. Fueled by the blood of your enemies and a mysterious voice in your head, make your way towards the spire to topple whatever lays within."
today's howtos
grep is a powerful command-line tool that is used to search one or more input files for lines that match a regular expression and writes each matching line to standard output.
In this article, we’re going to show you how to exclude one or multiple words, patterns, or directories when searching with grep.
Archiving is the process of combining multiple files and directories (same or different sizes) into one file. in the second place compression is the process of reducing the size of a file or directory.
Hope you understand the difference between archiving and compression.So now let’s get into the topic.
Asciinema (pronounced as-kee-nuh-muh) is an open-source lightweight command-line program created exclusively for recording terminal sessions and sharing them with other Linux users through the web using an embedded code or the source file as required. It aims to be a “go-to” place for each terminal user who wants to share their expertise with others. Or putting it differently, it’s a place to show off your skills.
In this article, we are going to discuss the dd command. The dd command stands for data duplicator. It is mainly used for converting and copying files. In this section, we are going to learn about backing up and erasing a media file.
In this article, we are going to learn how to make presentations and how to create graphics on the CLI. For this, we are going to use a tool named dialog.dialog is a Linux command-line tool used for taking input from users and to create message boxes.
In this article, we are going to learn how to check the integrity of a file and how to check for tampering by writing a simple shell script. Why do we need to check integrity? The answer is simple: administrators check integrity when there are passwords and libraries present on a server, as well as when files contain highly sensitive data.
In this article, we are going to learn how to capture traffic. We are going to capture network traffic with a packet sniffer tool called tcpdump. This tool is used to filter or capture TCP/IP packets that are transferred or received over a network.
In this article, we are going to check the executable. We will find out which string is present in it by using the string command.
In this article, we are going to learn about OpenSSL. In this section, we are going encrypt and decrypt messages and files using OpenSSL.
In this article, we are going to learn about the mount command. To mount a file system onto the file system tree, use the mount command. This command will instruct the kernel to mount the file system found on a particular device. There is a mount point in the tree for each partition that is mounted.
For most of my Linux-oriented career, the X protocol (TCP port 6000-60nn) that runs over the network has not been allowed. Most security policies ban the X protocol and have it silently blocked on network equipment. I guess I'm OK with that. I've mildly argued the point a few times but I generally accept the walls in which I must operate.
The lsof command in Linux displays in its output information about files that are opened by processes. In this article, we will discuss the Linux lsof tool using 15 easy-to-understand examples. Please note that all examples mentioned in this tutorial have been tested on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS, but they will work on other Linux distributions too like Debian, Fedora, and CentOS.
In this article, I will give you a short explanation of what the value null or the null device means in the computing world. The value null basically means that a variable has no value. Null is used in most computer programming languages and there is also a so-called null device (/dev/null) in Linux.
People are creatures of habit. That assertion has both good and bad connotations. The good is that we tend to do things the same way every time we do them. The bad part is that we don't tend to venture out from our routines. That routine keeps changes consistent and surprises to a minimum. The last thing any sysadmin wants to hear another sysadmin say is, "Whoops." But, that's a whole other story. Today's topic is unfamiliar commands. Six unfamiliar commands to be exact. I think you'll like these because they're useful and outside the peripheral vision of most sysadmins. They are presented in alphabetical order.
ReactOS is a relatively new open-source operating system that resembles the looks of Windows NT and aims to offer similar levels of functionality and application compatibility. Featuring a wine-based user mode, this system doesn't use any of the Unix architecture, but is a rewrite of the NT architecture from scratch, with its very own FAT32 implementation, and completely free of legal implications. That said, this is not yet another Linux distro, but a unique Windows-like system that is a part of the free software world. This quick guide aims at users who want an easy-to-use, open-source replacement for their Windows system.
Tripwire is a free and open-source Linux Intrusion Detection System. It is used to detect and report any unauthorized change in files and directories on Linux. It will also send you an alert on email on file/directory changes. Tripwire works by comparing the current filesystem state against a known baseline state and reports if detect any changes.
In this post, we will show you how to install and configure Tripwire on Debian 10.
Tainting a node means you don’t want any pods to be scheduled on that node by kube-scheduler.
Today in Techrights
