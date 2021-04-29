today's howtos
How to create custom keyboard shortcut in Ubuntu Linux
I recently installed Ubuntu on my desktop computer. Everything was working fine, except that I was not able to capture screenshots using the 'Insert/Print Screen' key on my Dell keyboard. While googling the issue, I stumbled upon a workaround that solved my problem.
The workaround was to create a custom keyboard shortcut. If you are also facing a similar screenshot-related problem, or want to know in general how to create custom keyboard shortcuts in Ubuntu, you'll be glad to know that's what we'll be discussing here.
How To Check MySQL Version on Linux - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to check the MySQL version on Linux. For those of you who didn’t know, MySQL (and its drop-in replacement MariaDB) is the most popular open-source relational database management system. It is a fast and secure relational database management system. MySQL is a free open-source relational database management system that uses SQL (structured query language). It is a necessary part of almost every open-source PHP tool. A few of the examples of PHP & MySQL-based scripts are WordPress, Joomla, Magento, and Drupal.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step checking of the MySQL/MariaDB version on Linux.
How To Install NFS Server on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install NFS Server on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, NFS or Network File System is a distributed file system protocol. It can help you share files and entire directories with others over a network. It allows programs on remote systems to share and access information with each other as if it was available on a local machine. This technology gives you the flexibility of sharing a resource over multiple systems.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the NFS Server on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.
How To Use MySQL With Ruby On Rails Application - OSTechNix
Ruby on Rails uses SQLite3 as its default database. While Sqlite works great with Rails, some times it may not be sufficient for your Rails application. If you want scalability, concurrency, centralization, and control, you may want to try more robust databases like MySQL or PostgreSQL. In this guide, we will see how to use MySQL with Ruby on Rails application in Ubuntu Linux.
How to Install Arch Linux on VirtualBox Using the Guided Installer
Arch Linux is one of the most loved Linux distros famous for its complex installation process. In April 2021, Arch Linux introduced a guided installer to make Arch Linux installation easier for new users.
Here we provide a detailed guide on how to install Arch Linux using the guided installer on a VirtualBox virtual machine.
How to deploy the open source Drupal CMS with Docker - TechRepublic
Drupal is one of the most popular CMS tools on the market. With a robust set of content management tools, sophisticated APIs to make multichannel publishing easy and a proven track record of continuous innovation, you'll find this platform more than capable of serving your digital needs.
Although Drupal isn't terribly challenging to install on bare metal, if your preference is the container route, you're in luck. With the help of Docker4Drupal, you can get this powerful CMS system deployed in minutes.
How to install Clang on Ubuntu
The Clang compiler is an alternative to GCC. It can be used to compile code into runnable binary programs. If you’re a developer on Ubuntu, you’ve likely dealt with a compiler like this before.
While most Ubuntu developers stick with GCC, they also make it possible to get going with the Clang compiler. If you’re looking to get Clang working on Ubuntu, this guide is for you! Follow along as we show you how to get Clang 9, Clang 11, and Clang 12 working on Ubuntu.
How to install Ubuntu Server 21.04 via USB
Are you looking to install Ubuntu Server 21.04 on your home server via a USB flash drive but don’t know where to start? We can help! In this guide, we’ll show you exactly how you can install Ubuntu Server 21.04 via USB.
How to switch between different Linux Kernels on Arch Linux | FOSS Linux
Arch Linux is a popular Linux distribution that strives to stay on the bleeding edge rolling release, providing users with the latest software and packages. Even though the installation process is considered a little too hard, Arch Linux still maintains a large pool of users and a huge community fan base.
If you want to get the latest software packages and the kernel before they are shipped to other distributions, you should try Arch Linux. Please check out our Complete Master Guide on How to install Arch Linux.
[Older] Using Bash to monitor battery life and optimize it - Linux Concept
In this article, we will learn about the TLP Linux tool. TLP is a command-line tool; it is used for power management and will optimize the battery life.
Creating a simple NAT and DMZ firewall using bash script
Creating a lame utility HTTP server in Linux Operating System
Creating a config file and using it in tandem with your scripts
Calculating and reducing the runtime of a script
Blocking IP addresses from failed SSH attempts in Linux Operating System
More in Tux Machines
KernelShark 2.0 Released For Continuing To Visualize Linux Traces
Two years after KernelShark 1.0 for visualizing the Linux kernel's "trace-cmd" tracing, KernelShark 2.0 has now been realized. KernelShark continues to be tooled around visualizing the output from the trace-cmd command that interacts with the Linux kernel's FTrace tracer. KernelShark 2.0 introduces the concept of data streams for loading and merging multiple trace files, a new design for its plug-in interface has been merged, and there are also modifications to its C API. Original (raw): [ANNOUNCE] KernelShark 2.0
10 Linux Mail Clients + 7 Terminal Mail Clients [& Install]
In this article we are going to review 17 mail clients for Linux divided in two parts, the first part is going to be Mail Clients for the GUI and the second part is going to be Mail Clients for the terminal.
There are two kinds of desktops: Yours and someone else's
The exception is Linux. (I know there are other independent desktop operating systems; FreeBSD springs quickly to mind.) The reason Linux still matters on the desktop, and always will, is that it's the only desktop where the end-user is in control. That's the good news. That's also, in a way, the bad news. There are many different ways to do things in Linux. That gives you a variety of choices, but it also means you ? not Microsoft, Google or Apple ? need to understand your choices and pick out the best one for you. Some of you are no doubt saying, "Yes! And that's how it should be." I'm with you. But, and this is why the Linux desktop is perpetually an also-ran in the desktop wars, most people just want to get their work done. They don't know and they certainly don't care about the differences between deb and rpm, the Debian and Red Hat fundamental package management formats. I and the Linux folks reading this know what I'm talking about when I say "package management." But Joe and Jane User? They've already skipped that paragraph.
An Abridged Guide to the Enterprise Linux Landscape
Whether you are welcoming CentOS Stream or looking for alternatives, the recent decision from the CentOS community to focus on CentOS Stream has forced a lot of technical leaders to rethink their Enterprise Linux strategy. Beneath that decision, the business landscape involving Linux has shifted and expanded since its enterprise debut in the late 90s, when IBM would invest $1 billion in its development. Today, Linux comes in every shape and size imaginable — with the kernel running on tiny low power computers and IoT devices, mobile phones, tablets, laptops all the way up to midrange and high-power mainframe servers. Cutting through that expansive selection to understand which Linux distributions truly align with the needs of a business can lead to more frictionless deployments and successful execution while minimizing waste in maintenance cycles and optimizing overall cost. This abridged guide to the Enterprise Linux landscape can give businesses an overview of which flavor (or flavors) of Linux will most adequately match their use cases. For those looking for a more comprehensive guide, be sure to check out the Decision Maker’s Guide to Enterprise Linux.
