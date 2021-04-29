Kernel and Graphics: Intel, AMD, and NVIDIA
Intel Working On TTM Integration For Discrete vRAM Management - Phoronix
More than a decade ago when the open-source graphics driver stack was being modernized with kernel mode-setting and better handling the stack for OpenGL, composited desktops and the like, TTM (Translation Table Maps) was born for managing GPU video RAM by the kernel Direct Rendering Manager drivers. While Intel initially expressed interest in TTM, they ultimately decided to create GEM as the Graphics Execution Manager for handling their video memory management needs. Now in 2021 with Intel aggressively pursuing discrete graphics, they are working on TTM support.
AMDVLK 2021.Q2.3 Released With CPU Optimization, Faster Shader Compile Times - Phoronix
AMD has issued its newest AMDVLK open-source Vulkan driver code drop today and with this update comes some new optimizations and improvements.
The optimizations new to AMDVLK 2021.Q2.3 include a CPU performance optimization for its Vulkan pipeline binning and faster shader compilation times. There are also game-specific performance optimizations for Dawn of War III and Civilization VI. This AMDVLK open-source driver update also now has extended its format support when running on Wayland.
AMD Publishes Latest Linux Patch To Toggle Predictive Store Forwarding (PSF) - Phoronix
It's been a month and a half since AMD published a security analysis of their new Zen 3 "Predictive Store Forwarding" feature that while helping performance could theoretically lead to a new side-channel attack. While they published a Linux patch to allow disabling PSF if desired for increased security, to this day they remain in the works and have yet to be mainlined.
Days after that security white-paper was published AMD began posting the Linux patches to disable PSF optionally for users concerned around the possible security implications of Predictive Store Forwarding. As of Monday, there have now been six rounds of these patches for simply offering up the PSF user control.
NVIDIA 465.31 Linux Driver Released With RTX 3050 Series Laptop Support - Phoronix
While last week the NVIDIA 460.80 Linux driver was released with adding support for the RTX 3050 / RTX 3050 Ti laptop GPUs, today the NVIDIA 465.31 Linux driver debuted for officially bringing these new Ampere GPUs to this newer driver branch.
Today's NVIDIA 465.31 Linux driver officially supports the GeForce RTX 3050 and RTX 3050 Ti laptop graphics processors. Additionally, there is a bug fix around AddressSanitizer reporting an issue with the NVIDIA OpenGL and Vulkan libraries.
KernelShark 2.0 Released For Continuing To Visualize Linux Traces
Two years after KernelShark 1.0 for visualizing the Linux kernel's "trace-cmd" tracing, KernelShark 2.0 has now been realized. KernelShark continues to be tooled around visualizing the output from the trace-cmd command that interacts with the Linux kernel's FTrace tracer. KernelShark 2.0 introduces the concept of data streams for loading and merging multiple trace files, a new design for its plug-in interface has been merged, and there are also modifications to its C API. Original (raw): [ANNOUNCE] KernelShark 2.0
10 Linux Mail Clients + 7 Terminal Mail Clients [& Install]
In this article we are going to review 17 mail clients for Linux divided in two parts, the first part is going to be Mail Clients for the GUI and the second part is going to be Mail Clients for the terminal.
There are two kinds of desktops: Yours and someone else's
The exception is Linux. (I know there are other independent desktop operating systems; FreeBSD springs quickly to mind.) The reason Linux still matters on the desktop, and always will, is that it's the only desktop where the end-user is in control. That's the good news. That's also, in a way, the bad news. There are many different ways to do things in Linux. That gives you a variety of choices, but it also means you ? not Microsoft, Google or Apple ? need to understand your choices and pick out the best one for you. Some of you are no doubt saying, "Yes! And that's how it should be." I'm with you. But, and this is why the Linux desktop is perpetually an also-ran in the desktop wars, most people just want to get their work done. They don't know and they certainly don't care about the differences between deb and rpm, the Debian and Red Hat fundamental package management formats. I and the Linux folks reading this know what I'm talking about when I say "package management." But Joe and Jane User? They've already skipped that paragraph.
An Abridged Guide to the Enterprise Linux Landscape
Whether you are welcoming CentOS Stream or looking for alternatives, the recent decision from the CentOS community to focus on CentOS Stream has forced a lot of technical leaders to rethink their Enterprise Linux strategy. Beneath that decision, the business landscape involving Linux has shifted and expanded since its enterprise debut in the late 90s, when IBM would invest $1 billion in its development. Today, Linux comes in every shape and size imaginable — with the kernel running on tiny low power computers and IoT devices, mobile phones, tablets, laptops all the way up to midrange and high-power mainframe servers. Cutting through that expansive selection to understand which Linux distributions truly align with the needs of a business can lead to more frictionless deployments and successful execution while minimizing waste in maintenance cycles and optimizing overall cost. This abridged guide to the Enterprise Linux landscape can give businesses an overview of which flavor (or flavors) of Linux will most adequately match their use cases. For those looking for a more comprehensive guide, be sure to check out the Decision Maker’s Guide to Enterprise Linux.
