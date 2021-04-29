SUSE and SUSECON Leftovers
Introducing the SUSE Edge | SUSE Communities
SUSE is proud to announce ‘SUSE Edge’ a full stack solution to help organizations build the next generation of cloud-ready and cloud-native intelligent edge products.
Introducing SUSE Hybrid IT | SUSE Communities
One of the most important announcements at this year’s SUSECON Digital is the release of an end-to-end technology solution optimized for hybrid IT environments. We’ve called it SUSE Hybrid IT.
Nutanix Goes Platinum at SUSECON Digital 2021 | SUSE Communities
This year, SUSE partner Nutanix joins SUSECON Digital 2021 as our Platinum sponsor and is delivering three can’t miss sponsor sessions. Remember, this is a free SUSECON event – so register to get access to all the content that makes SUSECON great, including these Nutanix sessions.
SUSE News at SUSECON 2021: Linux and Kubernetes Leadership, Openness and Interoperability, Customer/Community-led Innovation
SUSE®, a global leader in innovative, reliable and enterprise-grade open source solutions, today kicked off SUSECON Digital 2021, an out-of-this-world experience highlighting the latest in enterprise Linux, Kubernetes, Cloud, Edge, and Hybrid IT solutions, and the first SUSECON to feature Rancher technical content and expertise. Today also marks the first major technology announcement from SUSE since its acquisition of Rancher Labs.
KernelShark 2.0 Released For Continuing To Visualize Linux Traces
Two years after KernelShark 1.0 for visualizing the Linux kernel's "trace-cmd" tracing, KernelShark 2.0 has now been realized. KernelShark continues to be tooled around visualizing the output from the trace-cmd command that interacts with the Linux kernel's FTrace tracer. KernelShark 2.0 introduces the concept of data streams for loading and merging multiple trace files, a new design for its plug-in interface has been merged, and there are also modifications to its C API. Original (raw): [ANNOUNCE] KernelShark 2.0
10 Linux Mail Clients + 7 Terminal Mail Clients [& Install]
In this article we are going to review 17 mail clients for Linux divided in two parts, the first part is going to be Mail Clients for the GUI and the second part is going to be Mail Clients for the terminal.
There are two kinds of desktops: Yours and someone else's
The exception is Linux. (I know there are other independent desktop operating systems; FreeBSD springs quickly to mind.) The reason Linux still matters on the desktop, and always will, is that it's the only desktop where the end-user is in control. That's the good news. That's also, in a way, the bad news. There are many different ways to do things in Linux. That gives you a variety of choices, but it also means you ? not Microsoft, Google or Apple ? need to understand your choices and pick out the best one for you. Some of you are no doubt saying, "Yes! And that's how it should be." I'm with you. But, and this is why the Linux desktop is perpetually an also-ran in the desktop wars, most people just want to get their work done. They don't know and they certainly don't care about the differences between deb and rpm, the Debian and Red Hat fundamental package management formats. I and the Linux folks reading this know what I'm talking about when I say "package management." But Joe and Jane User? They've already skipped that paragraph.
An Abridged Guide to the Enterprise Linux Landscape
Whether you are welcoming CentOS Stream or looking for alternatives, the recent decision from the CentOS community to focus on CentOS Stream has forced a lot of technical leaders to rethink their Enterprise Linux strategy. Beneath that decision, the business landscape involving Linux has shifted and expanded since its enterprise debut in the late 90s, when IBM would invest $1 billion in its development. Today, Linux comes in every shape and size imaginable — with the kernel running on tiny low power computers and IoT devices, mobile phones, tablets, laptops all the way up to midrange and high-power mainframe servers. Cutting through that expansive selection to understand which Linux distributions truly align with the needs of a business can lead to more frictionless deployments and successful execution while minimizing waste in maintenance cycles and optimizing overall cost. This abridged guide to the Enterprise Linux landscape can give businesses an overview of which flavor (or flavors) of Linux will most adequately match their use cases. For those looking for a more comprehensive guide, be sure to check out the Decision Maker’s Guide to Enterprise Linux.
