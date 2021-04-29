Mozilla: Lobbying and Site Isolation in Firefox
-
Mozilla publishes position paper on EU Digital Services Act
In December 2020 the European Commission published the draft EU Digital Services Act. The law seeks to establish a new paradigm for tech sector regulation, and we see it as a crucial opportunity to address many of the challenges holding back the internet from what it should be. As EU lawmakers start to consider amendments and improvements to the draft law, today we’re publishing our substantive perspectives and recommendations to guide those deliberations.
We are encouraged that the draft DSA includes many of the policy recommendations that Mozilla and our allies had advocated for in recent years. For that we commend the European Commission. However, many elements of the DSA are novel and complex, and so there is a need for elaboration and clarification in the legislative mark-up phase. We believe that with targeted amendments the DSA has the potential to serve as the effective, balanced, and future-proof legal framework.
-
Introducing Site Isolation in Firefox
When two major vulnerabilities known as Meltdown and Spectre were disclosed by security researchers in early 2018, Firefox promptly added security mitigations to keep you safe. Going forward, however, it was clear that with the evolving techniques of malicious actors on the web, we needed to redesign Firefox to mitigate future variations of such vulnerabilities and to keep you safe when browsing the web!
We are excited to announce that Firefox’ new Site Isolation architecture is coming together. This fundamental redesign of Firefox’ Security architecture extends current security mechanisms by creating operating system process-level boundaries for all sites loaded in Firefox for Desktop. Isolating each site into a separate operating system process makes it even harder for malicious sites to read another site’s secret or private data.
-
Introducing Site Isolation in Firefox (Mozilla security blog)
The Mozilla Security Blog announces that there is a new site-isolation mechanism available for testing in the Firefox browser. It's a defense against Meltdown and Spectre exploits.
-
Hacks.Mozilla.Org: Introducing Firefox’s new Site Isolation Security Architecture
Like any web browser, Firefox loads code from untrusted and potentially hostile websites and runs it on your computer. To protect you against new types of attacks from malicious sites and to meet the security principles of Mozilla, we set out to redesign Firefox on desktop.
Site Isolation builds upon a new security architecture that extends current protection mechanisms by separating (web) content and loading each site in its own operating system process.
This new security architecture allows Firefox to completely separate code originating from different sites and, in turn, defend against malicious sites trying to access sensitive information from other sites you are visiting.
In more detail, whenever you open a website and enter a password, a credit card number, or any other sensitive information, you want to be sure that this information is kept secure and inaccessible to malicious actors.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 393 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
KernelShark 2.0 Released For Continuing To Visualize Linux Traces
Two years after KernelShark 1.0 for visualizing the Linux kernel's "trace-cmd" tracing, KernelShark 2.0 has now been realized. KernelShark continues to be tooled around visualizing the output from the trace-cmd command that interacts with the Linux kernel's FTrace tracer. KernelShark 2.0 introduces the concept of data streams for loading and merging multiple trace files, a new design for its plug-in interface has been merged, and there are also modifications to its C API. Original (raw): [ANNOUNCE] KernelShark 2.0
10 Linux Mail Clients + 7 Terminal Mail Clients [& Install]
In this article we are going to review 17 mail clients for Linux divided in two parts, the first part is going to be Mail Clients for the GUI and the second part is going to be Mail Clients for the terminal.
There are two kinds of desktops: Yours and someone else's
The exception is Linux. (I know there are other independent desktop operating systems; FreeBSD springs quickly to mind.) The reason Linux still matters on the desktop, and always will, is that it's the only desktop where the end-user is in control. That's the good news. That's also, in a way, the bad news. There are many different ways to do things in Linux. That gives you a variety of choices, but it also means you ? not Microsoft, Google or Apple ? need to understand your choices and pick out the best one for you. Some of you are no doubt saying, "Yes! And that's how it should be." I'm with you. But, and this is why the Linux desktop is perpetually an also-ran in the desktop wars, most people just want to get their work done. They don't know and they certainly don't care about the differences between deb and rpm, the Debian and Red Hat fundamental package management formats. I and the Linux folks reading this know what I'm talking about when I say "package management." But Joe and Jane User? They've already skipped that paragraph.
An Abridged Guide to the Enterprise Linux Landscape
Whether you are welcoming CentOS Stream or looking for alternatives, the recent decision from the CentOS community to focus on CentOS Stream has forced a lot of technical leaders to rethink their Enterprise Linux strategy. Beneath that decision, the business landscape involving Linux has shifted and expanded since its enterprise debut in the late 90s, when IBM would invest $1 billion in its development. Today, Linux comes in every shape and size imaginable — with the kernel running on tiny low power computers and IoT devices, mobile phones, tablets, laptops all the way up to midrange and high-power mainframe servers. Cutting through that expansive selection to understand which Linux distributions truly align with the needs of a business can lead to more frictionless deployments and successful execution while minimizing waste in maintenance cycles and optimizing overall cost. This abridged guide to the Enterprise Linux landscape can give businesses an overview of which flavor (or flavors) of Linux will most adequately match their use cases. For those looking for a more comprehensive guide, be sure to check out the Decision Maker’s Guide to Enterprise Linux.
Recent comments
31 min 24 sec ago
56 min 18 sec ago
1 hour 7 min ago
5 hours 8 sec ago
5 hours 2 min ago
5 hours 33 min ago
5 hours 38 min ago
15 hours 47 min ago
16 hours 46 min ago
1 day 3 hours ago