Open Hardware: Arduino and More
TiltChair is a smart office chair that will help reduce the strain of sitting all day
The TiltChair system uses an Arduino Uno that communicates with an MPU-6050 IMU to measure the current inclination of the seat. Additionally, a BME280 pressure sensor monitors if someone is occupying the chair. To tilt the seat, the Uno employs a pair of servos that both regulate an air compressor to inflate an air bladder, thus pushing up the upper plate, or activating a vacuum pump to lower the angle. From this setup, the seat can move up to 55 degrees!
How to Implement a Water Tank Monitoring System Using Arduino Uno - IoT Tech Trends
The tutorial for the project is based on wastage of water due to overflow and wastage of electricity. This happens because of the dry running of the pump in overhead water storage tanks. Hence, we would use Arduino Uno to resolve this problem by building a water tank monitoring system. Let’s understand the significance of this project before building it.
Most of the people in residential areas face the problem of running out of water. Additionally, the overflow of water in tanks is because of an excess supply of water. It becomes difficult for users to judge the level of water in water tanks. When the pump is on, users may not realize the level of water, which may result in an overflow.
A tank monitoring system can sort out the issues associated with a water tank. Thus, it is also possible to check the level of the water using a sensor so that whenever the water goes low, the pump turns on automatically. Also, to avoid the overflow of water, it detects when the water level goes above the set limit, which turns off the pump automatically.
OpenMV PureThermal STM32H7 board overlays thermal map on RGB image - CNX Software
We’ve been writing about OpenMV open-source camera boards programmable with MicroPython at least since 2015, with the latest model OpenMV Cam H7 based on STM32H7 Cortex-M7 microcontroller introduced in 2018. But the company has now gone a step further with OpenMV PureThermal board equipped with a more powerful STM32H7 dual-core Arm Cortex-M7/M4microcontroller, and supporting FLIR Lepton 2 to 3.5 thermal imagers, allowing the system to overlay the thermal map on top of the image like an augmented reality app would do. It can do so on the integrated LCD display or on an HDMI display.
Locked In A Remote Control Car
It’s rare to find modern technology that’s actually on your side. For the most part when technology advances today, new features are less for your benefit, and more to benefit the company that made them.
Whenever I hear about a new piece of technology, at first I’m excited. Then, my next reaction is to wait for the other shoe to drop and discover the secret way it ends up exploiting me for the company’s benefit. It might lock me into a company’s other products, making me dependent upon them so I can’t move to a competitor. It might spy on me and sell my data. It might sell me disabled hardware or software at a discount, only to charge me more later to unlock features to make the tech usable.
As cars become more like rolling computers, car manufacturers have been copying tech companies by designing features that let them lock in customers and remotely control car features, muddying the definition of car ownership along the way. Current trends in the automotive industry point to a future with you locked in a remote control car, your vendor holding the remote.
Events: Xen Project, Google Summer of Code (GSoC), and Linux App Submit (LAS)
New Videos About GNU/Linux
Games: Godot 3.3.1, Zink, ScummVM, and Farlanders: Prologue
Open Hardware: Arduino and More
