Events: Xen Project, Google Summer of Code (GSoC), and Linux App Submit (LAS)
It’s almost that time of year, where we gather together as a Xen Project community and geek out on one of our most favorite topics – The Xen Project, of course! This year’s Xen Project Design and Developer Summit, happening May 25-28, 2021, is gearing up to be one of the best ones yet. If you haven’t registered yet, we’re here to explain, point by point, why this year’s event is one not to miss.
Google Summer of Code (GSoC) is a summer program by google that brings open-source organizations and students together to work on open-source projects.
This blog is my experience about how I started open-source contribution (with the motivation provided by GSoC). This includes the bugs and features I have worked on so far in addition to the way competitive programming and open-source affect me. The blog might have some new terms. So stay steady with me till the end and… let’s get started.
Open-source projects usually have starter bugs tagged with “junior jobs”, “good first issue” etc. This is when I have pushed my first contribution to the world of open-source. It was about improving the quality of icons of KdeConnect in Hi-Dpi devices. Moreover, it was only 2 lines of code (yes! that’s how it started). Usually it takes some time for the developer to check the patch. Luckily, the developer was active at that moment and they merged my patch instantly.
Last week I attended and even gave a small talk to the Linux App Submit (LAS). LAS is a cross-distro and cross-desktop event around Linux applications. It’s a good place to learn about all the new cool thing making it easier to build and distribute Linux applications. This motivated me to improve a bit more the presence of Plasma Mobile applications in Flathub, but also make various improvements to apps.kde.org.
To improve a bit the situation, for at least the package released by the release service, I started a merge request for the release-tools that adds more information to the AppStream file. This includes bugs fixed in the last version, a link to the tarball and the link to the announcement. A solution for other types of artifacts still need to be figured out, but since not all applications in the release service provide AppImages or Windows/macOS package, it’s more complicated.
New Videos About GNU/Linux
Installing KDE Neon from scratch, and then building out a chia farm plot using the git and a plot manager.
A little over 2 weeks ago the Audacity project decided out of nowhere to attempt to bring in telemtry and for obvious reasons people freaked out about this. The difference with this story is they have actually decided against doing this after listening to the community feedback and instead have a different approach.
Bryan asks me the tough questions... or just down right weird questions.
I wish Unity was still a big deal. That is all.
Games: Godot 3.3.1, Zink, ScummVM, and Farlanders: Prologue
We released Godot 3.3 a few weeks ago, and feedback so far has been pretty good! But like with any major milestone, there are some bugs which are worth addressing with low-risk maintenance releases to further improve the experience for all Godot users.
Godot 3.3.1, like all future 3.3.x releases, focuses purely on bug fixes, and aims to preserve compatibility. It is a recommended upgrade for all Godot 3.3 users.
Download Godot 3.3.1 now or try the online version of the Godot editor.
I meant to blog. I meant to make new zink-wip snapshots. I meant to shower.
Look, none of us are perfect, and I’m just gonna get into some graphics so nobody remembers how this post started.
Yesterday, Google announced the list of students accepted for this new edition of the Google Summer of Code. We are very proud to welcome 6 students this year who will be working on various parts of the project during the upcoming months.
Build the city you've always wanted to on Mars in Farlanders, with a free Prologue out now to go along with the new Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign. It's already very impressive.
A game I've been waiting on a long time, after personally trying it out during the early development when it was available on itch.io as "The Farlanders" before dropping "The" and being turned into a full commercial title. The turn-based nature of it offers up a nice change of pace to the usual real-time city-builders and being on another planet adds some fun complications.
Open Hardware: Arduino and More
The TiltChair system uses an Arduino Uno that communicates with an MPU-6050 IMU to measure the current inclination of the seat. Additionally, a BME280 pressure sensor monitors if someone is occupying the chair. To tilt the seat, the Uno employs a pair of servos that both regulate an air compressor to inflate an air bladder, thus pushing up the upper plate, or activating a vacuum pump to lower the angle. From this setup, the seat can move up to 55 degrees!
The tutorial for the project is based on wastage of water due to overflow and wastage of electricity. This happens because of the dry running of the pump in overhead water storage tanks. Hence, we would use Arduino Uno to resolve this problem by building a water tank monitoring system. Let’s understand the significance of this project before building it.
Most of the people in residential areas face the problem of running out of water. Additionally, the overflow of water in tanks is because of an excess supply of water. It becomes difficult for users to judge the level of water in water tanks. When the pump is on, users may not realize the level of water, which may result in an overflow.
A tank monitoring system can sort out the issues associated with a water tank. Thus, it is also possible to check the level of the water using a sensor so that whenever the water goes low, the pump turns on automatically. Also, to avoid the overflow of water, it detects when the water level goes above the set limit, which turns off the pump automatically.
We’ve been writing about OpenMV open-source camera boards programmable with MicroPython at least since 2015, with the latest model OpenMV Cam H7 based on STM32H7 Cortex-M7 microcontroller introduced in 2018. But the company has now gone a step further with OpenMV PureThermal board equipped with a more powerful STM32H7 dual-core Arm Cortex-M7/M4microcontroller, and supporting FLIR Lepton 2 to 3.5 thermal imagers, allowing the system to overlay the thermal map on top of the image like an augmented reality app would do. It can do so on the integrated LCD display or on an HDMI display.
It’s rare to find modern technology that’s actually on your side. For the most part when technology advances today, new features are less for your benefit, and more to benefit the company that made them.
Whenever I hear about a new piece of technology, at first I’m excited. Then, my next reaction is to wait for the other shoe to drop and discover the secret way it ends up exploiting me for the company’s benefit. It might lock me into a company’s other products, making me dependent upon them so I can’t move to a competitor. It might spy on me and sell my data. It might sell me disabled hardware or software at a discount, only to charge me more later to unlock features to make the tech usable.
As cars become more like rolling computers, car manufacturers have been copying tech companies by designing features that let them lock in customers and remotely control car features, muddying the definition of car ownership along the way. Current trends in the automotive industry point to a future with you locked in a remote control car, your vendor holding the remote.
Zink OpenGL-On-Vulkan Now "100%-1000% Faster" For Many Scenarios