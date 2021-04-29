A little over 2 weeks ago the Audacity project decided out of nowhere to attempt to bring in telemtry and for obvious reasons people freaked out about this. The difference with this story is they have actually decided against doing this after listening to the community feedback and instead have a different approach.

Last week I attended and even gave a small talk to the Linux App Submit (LAS). LAS is a cross-distro and cross-desktop event around Linux applications. It’s a good place to learn about all the new cool thing making it easier to build and distribute Linux applications. This motivated me to improve a bit more the presence of Plasma Mobile applications in Flathub, but also make various improvements to apps.kde.org. [...] To improve a bit the situation, for at least the package released by the release service, I started a merge request for the release-tools that adds more information to the AppStream file. This includes bugs fixed in the last version, a link to the tarball and the link to the announcement. A solution for other types of artifacts still need to be figured out, but since not all applications in the release service provide AppImages or Windows/macOS package, it’s more complicated.

Google Summer of Code (GSoC) is a summer program by google that brings open-source organizations and students together to work on open-source projects. This blog is my experience about how I started open-source contribution (with the motivation provided by GSoC). This includes the bugs and features I have worked on so far in addition to the way competitive programming and open-source affect me. The blog might have some new terms. So stay steady with me till the end and… let’s get started. [...] Open-source projects usually have starter bugs tagged with “junior jobs”, “good first issue” etc. This is when I have pushed my first contribution to the world of open-source. It was about improving the quality of icons of KdeConnect in Hi-Dpi devices. Moreover, it was only 2 lines of code (yes! that’s how it started). Usually it takes some time for the developer to check the patch. Luckily, the developer was active at that moment and they merged my patch instantly.

It’s almost that time of year, where we gather together as a Xen Project community and geek out on one of our most favorite topics – The Xen Project, of course! This year’s Xen Project Design and Developer Summit, happening May 25-28, 2021, is gearing up to be one of the best ones yet. If you haven’t registered yet, we’re here to explain, point by point, why this year’s event is one not to miss.

Games: Godot 3.3.1, Zink, ScummVM, and Farlanders: Prologue Maintenance release: Godot 3.3.1 We released Godot 3.3 a few weeks ago, and feedback so far has been pretty good! But like with any major milestone, there are some bugs which are worth addressing with low-risk maintenance releases to further improve the experience for all Godot users. Godot 3.3.1, like all future 3.3.x releases, focuses purely on bug fixes, and aims to preserve compatibility. It is a recommended upgrade for all Godot 3.3 users. Download Godot 3.3.1 now or try the online version of the Godot editor.

Mike Blumenkrantz: Hhhhhhhhhhhhhh I meant to blog. I meant to make new zink-wip snapshots. I meant to shower. Look, none of us are perfect, and I’m just gonna get into some graphics so nobody remembers how this post started.

Let's give a warm welcome to the GSoC students! Yesterday, Google announced the list of students accepted for this new edition of the Google Summer of Code. We are very proud to welcome 6 students this year who will be working on various parts of the project during the upcoming months.

Farlanders: Prologue offers a fun taste of the upcoming Martian city-builder Build the city you've always wanted to on Mars in Farlanders, with a free Prologue out now to go along with the new Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign. It's already very impressive. A game I've been waiting on a long time, after personally trying it out during the early development when it was available on itch.io as "The Farlanders" before dropping "The" and being turned into a full commercial title. The turn-based nature of it offers up a nice change of pace to the usual real-time city-builders and being on another planet adds some fun complications.