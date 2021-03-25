today's howtos
All packages that were present in Ubuntu 18.04 but absent in Ubuntu 20.04
Otherwise titled Figure out the differences between two apt repositories. Recently I've had a few packages that I often use but were missing from Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. One is ckermit and the other is gnash, both of which I 'converted' to a snap. (In air quotes because I just converted the 18.04 deb). This made me wonder if I could figure out a list of that are present in Ubuntu 18.04, but absent in Ubuntu 20.04. As apt and dpkg are standardized tools and and package formats, we can use a few shell tools to parse the package lists and compare them side by side. This post shows you how to do the comparison yourself and I discuss the removed packages a bit. Some are version increments (like gcc-6 in Ubuntu 18.04 but gcc-7in Ubuntu 20.04), and some are packages that were combined into one instead of split up (like ltsp in Ubuntu 20.04 but a bunch of seperate ltsp-$postfix packages instead in Ubuntu 18.04). Many others are just replaced by newer versions (python-ceph vs python3-ceph). The list of differences is provided as a download, both ways.
Install PhpMyAdmin on Docker to manage MariaDB or MySQL
PhpMyAdmin is a web interface through which a user has direct access to a MySQL or MariaDB database. H/she can use this graphical tool to interact with the database without having extensive knowledge of the commands used for the databases. It translates the selected function into the corresponding commands and applies them to the server or a special database.
If you have ever used some hosting service then you would already be familiar with it. Because in WHM CPanel PhpMyAdmin comes as the default GUI application to manage databases.
Using Gimp to modify PDF files
Gimp is normally used to create or manipulate images files, but can also work with PDFs if you understand how it works and what it's limits are.
Virtualization vs. Containerization: What is the Difference? | ENP
If you want to run an application, there are two ways of doing it: on a physical computer, or on an abstraction of a computer. The two most common forms of abstraction are virtual machines (VMs) and containers. But what’s the difference between these two forms of abstraction?
To answer this question, let’s take a look at VMs and containers in more detail.
Scheduling with cron & At - Unixcop
One of the challenges (among the many advantages) of being a sysadmin is running tasks when you’d rather be sleeping. For example, some tasks (including regularly recurring tasks) need to run overnight or on weekends, when no one expected to be using computer resources. I have no time to spare in the evenings to run commands and scripts that have to operate during off-hours. And I don’t want to have to get up at oh-dark-hundred to start a backup or major update.
Instead, I use two service utilities that allow me to run commands, programs, and tasks at predetermined times. The cron and at services enable sysadmins to schedule tasks to run at a specific time in the future. The at service specifies a one-time task that runs at a certain time. The cron service can schedule tasks on a repetitive basis, such as daily, weekly, or monthly.
How to install ONLYOFFICE on Deepin 20.2
In this video, we are looking at how to install ONLYOFFICE on Deepin 20.2.
Terminal Pagers - Unixcop
A terminal pager, or paging program, is a computer program used to view (but not modify) the contents of a text file moving down the file one line or one screen at a time. Some, but not all, pagers allow movement up a file. A popular cross-platform terminal pager is more. More can move forwards and backwards in text files but cannot move backwards in pipes. Less is a more advanced pager that allows movement forward and backward, and contains extra functions such as search.
Some programs incorporate their own paging function, for example bash’s tab completion function.
Quota Management on Ubuntu - Unixcop
A Quota is a built-in feature of the Linux kernel that is used to set a limit of how much disk space a user or a group can use. It is also used to limit the maximum number of files a user or a group can create on Linux. The filesystem where you want to use quota must also support quota. Some of the filesystems that support quota on Linux are ext2, ext3, ext4, xfs, etc.
In this article, I will show you how to use quota in a multi-user environment on Ubuntu. So, let’s get started.
The Best Free Office Suites for Linux in 2021
LibreOffice is the most favored office suite app in the Linux community and this is not just due to the fact that it works as an excellent alternative to Microsoft Office Suite but also that it is completely free and open source. It has successfully branded itself as more than just an app to be a community of culture, collaboration, and sharing. If you ever have any use issues or encounter platform-specific bugs be rest assured that your situation can be taken care of. Hiri – A Linux Email Client for Exchange and Office 365
IBM/Red Hat/Fedora Leftovers
Android Leftovers
