Wednesday 19th of May 2021 05:36:05 AM
HowTos
  • All packages that were present in Ubuntu 18.04 but absent in Ubuntu 20.04

    Otherwise titled Figure out the differences between two apt repositories. Recently I've had a few packages that I often use but were missing from Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. One is ckermit and the other is gnash, both of which I 'converted' to a snap. (In air quotes because I just converted the 18.04 deb). This made me wonder if I could figure out a list of that are present in Ubuntu 18.04, but absent in Ubuntu 20.04. As apt and dpkg are standardized tools and and package formats, we can use a few shell tools to parse the package lists and compare them side by side. This post shows you how to do the comparison yourself and I discuss the removed packages a bit. Some are version increments (like gcc-6 in Ubuntu 18.04 but gcc-7in Ubuntu 20.04), and some are packages that were combined into one instead of split up (like ltsp in Ubuntu 20.04 but a bunch of seperate ltsp-$postfix packages instead in Ubuntu 18.04). Many others are just replaced by newer versions (python-ceph vs python3-ceph). The list of differences is provided as a download, both ways.

  • Install PhpMyAdmin on Docker to manage MariaDB or MySQL

    PhpMyAdmin is a web interface through which a user has direct access to a MySQL or MariaDB database. H/she can use this graphical tool to interact with the database without having extensive knowledge of the commands used for the databases. It translates the selected function into the corresponding commands and applies them to the server or a special database.

    If you have ever used some hosting service then you would already be familiar with it. Because in WHM CPanel PhpMyAdmin comes as the default GUI application to manage databases.

  • Using Gimp to modify PDF files

    Gimp is normally used to create or manipulate images files, but can also work with PDFs if you understand how it works and what it's limits are.

  • Virtualization vs. Containerization: What is the Difference? | ENP

    If you want to run an application, there are two ways of doing it: on a physical computer, or on an abstraction of a computer. The two most common forms of abstraction are virtual machines (VMs) and containers. But what’s the difference between these two forms of abstraction?

    To answer this question, let’s take a look at VMs and containers in more detail.

  • Scheduling with cron & At - Unixcop

    One of the challenges (among the many advantages) of being a sysadmin is running tasks when you’d rather be sleeping. For example, some tasks (including regularly recurring tasks) need to run overnight or on weekends, when no one expected to be using computer resources. I have no time to spare in the evenings to run commands and scripts that have to operate during off-hours. And I don’t want to have to get up at oh-dark-hundred to start a backup or major update.

    Instead, I use two service utilities that allow me to run commands, programs, and tasks at predetermined times. The cron and at services enable sysadmins to schedule tasks to run at a specific time in the future. The at service specifies a one-time task that runs at a certain time. The cron service can schedule tasks on a repetitive basis, such as daily, weekly, or monthly.

  • How to install ONLYOFFICE on Deepin 20.2

    In this video, we are looking at how to install ONLYOFFICE on Deepin 20.2.

  • Terminal Pagers - Unixcop

    A terminal pager, or paging program, is a computer program used to view (but not modify) the contents of a text file moving down the file one line or one screen at a time. Some, but not all, pagers allow movement up a file. A popular cross-platform terminal pager is more. More can move forwards and backwards in text files but cannot move backwards in pipes. Less is a more advanced pager that allows movement forward and backward, and contains extra functions such as search.

    Some programs incorporate their own paging function, for example bash’s tab completion function.

  • Quota Management on Ubuntu - Unixcop

    A Quota is a built-in feature of the Linux kernel that is used to set a limit of how much disk space a user or a group can use. It is also used to limit the maximum number of files a user or a group can create on Linux. The filesystem where you want to use quota must also support quota. Some of the filesystems that support quota on Linux are ext2, ext3, ext4, xfs, etc.

    In this article, I will show you how to use quota in a multi-user environment on Ubuntu. So, let’s get started.

The Best Free Office Suites for Linux in 2021

LibreOffice is the most favored office suite app in the Linux community and this is not just due to the fact that it works as an excellent alternative to Microsoft Office Suite but also that it is completely free and open source. It has successfully branded itself as more than just an app to be a community of culture, collaboration, and sharing. If you ever have any use issues or encounter platform-specific bugs be rest assured that your situation can be taken care of. Read more Hiri – A Linux Email Client for Exchange and Office 365

IBM/Red Hat/Fedora

  • A beginner's guide for contributing to Apache Cassandra | Opensource.com

    Apache Cassandra is an open source NoSQL database trusted by thousands of companies around the globe for its scalability and high availability that does not compromise performance. Contributing to such a widely used distributed system may seem daunting, so this article aims to provide you an easy entry point.

  • How to explain supply chain management in plain English
  • Deploy Red Hat's single sign-on technology on Red Hat OpenShift using templates

    Templates offer very interesting features for deploying Red Hat's single sign-on technology on Red Hat OpenShift. As an end user, you can use one of the re-encrypt TLS termination templates, where TLS is configured automatically, or a pass-through termination TLS template, in which case you will do some of the TLS configuration manually. As you've seen in this article, it's much easier to add new certificates to the SSO truststore when using a pass-through TLS termination template. You can do it dynamically by updating the secret for the trustsrore.jks file. If you are using a re-encrypt TLS termination template, you will need to rebuild and redeploy your original SSO image.

  Fedora Magazine: Set up a .NET development environment

    Since the release of .NET Core, .NET developers are able to develop applications for and in GNU/Linux using languages like C#

  • How to Install Figma on Linux (Ubuntu, Fedora, Arch, etc.) | Technastic

    Figma is a popular tool amongst graphic designers and UI, UX designers. It can be used to create wireframes, high-fidelity interface designs, prototyping, etc. One of the unique features of Figma is that it runs entirely inside a browser. Since it’s an online tool, it also has features for real-time collaboration. Being a web app also means Figma can be used on any platform with a web browser. However, a native client certainly is more convenient to use. So, today we’ll show you how to install Figma on Linux.

  • How To Install Notepad++ on Debian 10 - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Notepad++ on Debian 10. For those of you who didn’t know, Notepad++ is one of the most popular text editors on Windows. Sadly, the developers have no plans to write a native, Linux version of the Notepad++ app. Fortunately, thanks to tools like Snap packages, getting the Windows release of Notepad++ working on Linux is easier than ever. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the Notepad++ open-source code editor on a Debian 10 (Buster).

  • Process Monitoring on Linux

    In this article we will discus the most common commands with examples which are used in process monitoring in Linux systems such as...

  • How to install Karlson by Dani on a Chromebook

    Today we are looking at how to install Karlson by Dani on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below. If you have any questions, please contact us via a YouTube comment and we would be happy to assist you! This tutorial will only work on Chromebooks with an Intel or AMD CPU (with Linux Apps Support) and not those with an ARM64 architecture CPU.

  • How To Use Ubuntu Disk Usage Analyzer (Baobab)

    This is a simple guide to check your Ubuntu disk usage using built-in program named Disk Usage Analyzer. With this, you can view ranking of folders measured by each size. This may help you finding and removing unused folders to free you some disk space. Let's try it!

Android Leftovers

