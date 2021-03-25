Language Selection

Proprietary Software and Security

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Wednesday 19th of May 2021 08:10:01 AM
Security
  • Different Types of Computer Viruses & Their Effects

    Computer Viruses have been around for quite a while now, with almost all being spread through the internet or physical drives. The main objective of these viruses is pretty well known. Sneaking into the system, stealing, and destroying victims' personal data are a few of the destructive traits they possess.

    Many users worldwide have been victimized by virus attacks, and there's a possibility you might be next.It will probably help if you are well informed about its types and effects. But first, what is a computer virus?

  • Electric vehicles escaped last week's gas shortage — but the next cyberattack could take them down instead

    “If you drive an electric car, this would not be affecting you,” U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said during a White House news conference last week, referencing the Colonial [crack].

    But the nation’s electric grid is far from secure itself. The ice storm in Texas left some parts of the states in the dark for over a week. California utilities have been forced to disrupt power on several occasions due to storms or to prevent equipment from setting wildfires. The state also faced rolling blackouts a few years back due to energy supply shortages.

    Much of the electric grid has been in place since the 1950s and 1960s, according to industry data, with some sections actually dating back to the late 19th century.

  • Is 85% of US Critical Infrastructure in Private Hands?

    When this problem is discussed, people regularly quote the statistic that 85% of US critical infrastructure is in private hands. It’s a handy number, and matches our intuition. Still, I have never been able to find a factual basis, or anyone who knows where the number comes from. Paul Rosenzweig investigates, and reaches the same conclusion.

  • Is It Really 85 Percent?

    Buried in the Times story is the commonplace assertion that public-private coordination is necessary because 85 percent of the nation’s critical infrastructure is owned by the private sector. The Times isn’t unique in its reliance on this data point as a guide to policymaking—leaders like FBI Director Christopher Wray and Sen. Angus King have also publicly referred to it in recent days. It’s not clear exactly why the Times invoked the figure, but presumably this statistic is offered to contrast the American reality with that of other nations. All of the critical infrastructure in, China, for example, is controlled by the state; and it seems plausible (given the generally greater state role in the economy) to believe that even in other Western democracies, such as France or Germany, the state has direct control over a greater portion of the national infrastructure than it does here in the United States.

    The difference matters. Form follows function, and the structure of the laws, regulations, and guidance a country puts in place will depend greatly on how researchers think the market is structured. Focus on the private sector is at the heart of the reported decision of the Biden administration to focus some of its forthcoming executive order on setting regulatory standards or guidelines for private-sector cyberdefense.

  • ransomware, real resolutions

    Some quick thoughts on ransomware as a tractable problem.

  • From RunDLL32 to JavaScript then PowerShell

    In the sample that was found, RunDLL32 is used to execute some JavaScript. Not a brand new technique but not very common (a retro-search on VT returned less than 50 samples!). To execute some JavaScript code, just call the DLL that provides JavaScript engine features: [...]

The Best Free Office Suites for Linux in 2021

LibreOffice is the most favored office suite app in the Linux community and this is not just due to the fact that it works as an excellent alternative to Microsoft Office Suite but also that it is completely free and open source. It has successfully branded itself as more than just an app to be a community of culture, collaboration, and sharing. If you ever have any use issues or encounter platform-specific bugs be rest assured that your situation can be taken care of. Read more Hiri – A Linux Email Client for Exchange and Office 365

IBM/Red Hat/Fedora Leftovers

  • A beginner's guide for contributing to Apache Cassandra | Opensource.com

    Apache Cassandra is an open source NoSQL database trusted by thousands of companies around the globe for its scalability and high availability that does not compromise performance. Contributing to such a widely used distributed system may seem daunting, so this article aims to provide you an easy entry point.

  • How to explain supply chain management in plain English
  • Deploy Red Hat's single sign-on technology on Red Hat OpenShift using templates

    Templates offer very interesting features for deploying Red Hat's single sign-on technology on Red Hat OpenShift. As an end user, you can use one of the re-encrypt TLS termination templates, where TLS is configured automatically, or a pass-through termination TLS template, in which case you will do some of the TLS configuration manually. As you've seen in this article, it's much easier to add new certificates to the SSO truststore when using a pass-through TLS termination template. You can do it dynamically by updating the secret for the trustsrore.jks file. If you are using a re-encrypt TLS termination template, you will need to rebuild and redeploy your original SSO image.

  • Fedora Magazine: Set up a .NET development environment [Ed: Fedora says boycott GNU/FSF/RMS but is glad to promote Microsoft. It's not a community, it's just an IBM front group.

    Since the release of .NET Core, .NET developers are able to develop applications for and in GNU/Linux using languages like C#

today's howtos

  • How to Install Figma on Linux (Ubuntu, Fedora, Arch, etc.) | Technastic

    Figma is a popular tool amongst graphic designers and UI, UX designers. It can be used to create wireframes, high-fidelity interface designs, prototyping, etc. One of the unique features of Figma is that it runs entirely inside a browser. Since it’s an online tool, it also has features for real-time collaboration. Being a web app also means Figma can be used on any platform with a web browser. However, a native client certainly is more convenient to use. So, today we’ll show you how to install Figma on Linux.

  • How To Install Notepad++ on Debian 10 - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Notepad++ on Debian 10. For those of you who didn’t know, Notepad++ is one of the most popular text editors on Windows. Sadly, the developers have no plans to write a native, Linux version of the Notepad++ app. Fortunately, thanks to tools like Snap packages, getting the Windows release of Notepad++ working on Linux is easier than ever. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the Notepad++ open-source code editor on a Debian 10 (Buster).

  • Process Monitoring on Linux

    In this article we will discus the most common commands with examples which are used in process monitoring in Linux systems such as...

  • How to install Karlson by Dani on a Chromebook

    Today we are looking at how to install Karlson by Dani on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below. If you have any questions, please contact us via a YouTube comment and we would be happy to assist you! This tutorial will only work on Chromebooks with an Intel or AMD CPU (with Linux Apps Support) and not those with an ARM64 architecture CPU.

  • How To Use Ubuntu Disk Usage Analyzer (Baobab)

    This is a simple guide to check your Ubuntu disk usage using built-in program named Disk Usage Analyzer. With this, you can view ranking of folders measured by each size. This may help you finding and removing unused folders to free you some disk space. Let's try it!

Android Leftovers

