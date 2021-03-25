Proprietary Software and Security
-
Different Types of Computer Viruses & Their Effects
Computer Viruses have been around for quite a while now, with almost all being spread through the internet or physical drives. The main objective of these viruses is pretty well known. Sneaking into the system, stealing, and destroying victims' personal data are a few of the destructive traits they possess.
Many users worldwide have been victimized by virus attacks, and there's a possibility you might be next.It will probably help if you are well informed about its types and effects. But first, what is a computer virus?
-
Electric vehicles escaped last week's gas shortage — but the next cyberattack could take them down instead
“If you drive an electric car, this would not be affecting you,” U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said during a White House news conference last week, referencing the Colonial [crack].
But the nation’s electric grid is far from secure itself. The ice storm in Texas left some parts of the states in the dark for over a week. California utilities have been forced to disrupt power on several occasions due to storms or to prevent equipment from setting wildfires. The state also faced rolling blackouts a few years back due to energy supply shortages.
Much of the electric grid has been in place since the 1950s and 1960s, according to industry data, with some sections actually dating back to the late 19th century.
-
Is 85% of US Critical Infrastructure in Private Hands?
When this problem is discussed, people regularly quote the statistic that 85% of US critical infrastructure is in private hands. It’s a handy number, and matches our intuition. Still, I have never been able to find a factual basis, or anyone who knows where the number comes from. Paul Rosenzweig investigates, and reaches the same conclusion.
-
Is It Really 85 Percent?
Buried in the Times story is the commonplace assertion that public-private coordination is necessary because 85 percent of the nation’s critical infrastructure is owned by the private sector. The Times isn’t unique in its reliance on this data point as a guide to policymaking—leaders like FBI Director Christopher Wray and Sen. Angus King have also publicly referred to it in recent days. It’s not clear exactly why the Times invoked the figure, but presumably this statistic is offered to contrast the American reality with that of other nations. All of the critical infrastructure in, China, for example, is controlled by the state; and it seems plausible (given the generally greater state role in the economy) to believe that even in other Western democracies, such as France or Germany, the state has direct control over a greater portion of the national infrastructure than it does here in the United States.
The difference matters. Form follows function, and the structure of the laws, regulations, and guidance a country puts in place will depend greatly on how researchers think the market is structured. Focus on the private sector is at the heart of the reported decision of the Biden administration to focus some of its forthcoming executive order on setting regulatory standards or guidelines for private-sector cyberdefense.
-
ransomware, real resolutions
Some quick thoughts on ransomware as a tractable problem.
-
From RunDLL32 to JavaScript then PowerShell
In the sample that was found, RunDLL32 is used to execute some JavaScript. Not a brand new technique but not very common (a retro-search on VT returned less than 50 samples!). To execute some JavaScript code, just call the DLL that provides JavaScript engine features: [...]
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 580 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
The Best Free Office Suites for Linux in 2021
LibreOffice is the most favored office suite app in the Linux community and this is not just due to the fact that it works as an excellent alternative to Microsoft Office Suite but also that it is completely free and open source. It has successfully branded itself as more than just an app to be a community of culture, collaboration, and sharing. If you ever have any use issues or encounter platform-specific bugs be rest assured that your situation can be taken care of. Hiri – A Linux Email Client for Exchange and Office 365
IBM/Red Hat/Fedora Leftovers
today's howtos
Android Leftovers
Recent comments
40 min 30 sec ago
55 min 40 sec ago
1 hour 10 min ago
4 hours 20 min ago
11 hours 44 min ago
11 hours 46 min ago
11 hours 57 min ago
12 hours 13 min ago
13 hours 30 min ago
13 hours 55 min ago