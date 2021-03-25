Programming Leftovers
Top 5 New Java Features To Learn In 2021
On the 16th of March 2021, Oracle started offering open-source Java 16 (Java SE 16) and Java 16 Development Kit (JDK 16) to all developers and enterprises, which is the seventh feature release as a part of the six-month cadence.
According to the Oracle Critical Patch Update Schedule, JDK 16 will get at least two quarterly updates before Oracle releases JDK 17 (source). Thanks to this high level of predictability, Java developers will easily adapt to the innovation.
Dirk Eddelbuettel: inline 0.3.18: Routine Update
A new release of the inline package got to CRAN today. inline facilitates writing code in-line in simple string expressions or short files. The package was used quite extensively by Rcpp in the days before Rcpp Attributes arrived on the scene proving an even better alternative for its use cases. inline is still used by rstan and a number of other packages.
Johannes Ranke, who uses and stresses inline via his package mkin, updated the loading/unloading of DLLs which, following updates in R-devel, was failing some tests. As luck will have it, this new version appears to still fail on two of the platforms we do not actually have easy access to so another version may be coming “shortly”.
Fortran-lang welcomes new students to Google Summer of Code 2021
We’re happy to announce six students that will work on Fortran projects under the Google Summer of Code 2021 program:
Physical programming for children with visual disabilities
The Best Free Office Suites for Linux in 2021
LibreOffice is the most favored office suite app in the Linux community and this is not just due to the fact that it works as an excellent alternative to Microsoft Office Suite but also that it is completely free and open source. It has successfully branded itself as more than just an app to be a community of culture, collaboration, and sharing. If you ever have any use issues or encounter platform-specific bugs be rest assured that your situation can be taken care of. Hiri – A Linux Email Client for Exchange and Office 365
IBM/Red Hat/Fedora Leftovers
today's howtos
Android Leftovers
