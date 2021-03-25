today's leftovers
-
Mars Goes to Shell | LINUX Unplugged 406
Tim Canham, Mars Helicopter Operations Lead at NASA’s JPL joins us again to share technical details you’ve never heard about the Ingenuity Linux Copter on Mars. And the challenges they had to work around to achieve their five successful flights.
-
If Someone Asks You About Linux, Tell Them...
I often get people asking me about Linux in real life. It can be tough telling people about Linux that have no idea about it. Here's how I handle that situation.
-
Open Source Maintainers Take Center Stage, Joined by Leaders from GitHub, Red Hat, Google, and JFrog at Tidelift Upstream Event
Tidelift, the premier provider of solutions for managing the open source software behind modern applications, today announced the schedule for Upstream, a free, one-day virtual event that brings together developers, open source maintainers, and the extended network of people who care most about their work.
United by a vision to make open source work better for everyone, attendees will have the opportunity to meet the maintainers behind the open source tools they use every day and learn from industry experts developing with open source at scale.
-
GitLab tackles crypto-mining abuse with payment card checks for free accounts | The Daily Swig
A surge in crypto-mining abuse on GitLab has prompted the DevOps platform to mandate that even customers with free accounts must include payment card details in order to use its pipeline services.
The San Francisco-based company says it has introduced the measure in part because the problem was creating “performance issues”.
“Recently, there has been a massive uptick in abuse of free pipeline minutes available on GitLab.com and on other CI/CD providers to mine cryptocurrencies,” said GitLab in a blog post announcing the change.
-
Next SUSE Rancher and SLES Previewed at SUSECON | IT Pro
SUSECON Digital opened its event with previews of upcoming versions of SUSE Linux Enterprise Server and SUSE Rancher.
-
Google Summer of Code 2021 students welcome
We are glad to welcome Leo and Mark to the Google Summer of Code 2021.
Mark will work on improving Catalyst, our release building tool. Leo will work on improving our Java packaging support, with a special focus on big-data and scientific software.
-
Woodside Energy adds actual robots into code pipeline stages - Cloud - iTnews
“If we’re doing code development, then we’ll be doing that on a development robot out here in the lab,” he said on Wednesday.
“Once we’re happy with some of the code changes we’re making, we’ll be pushing them up to GitHub, where the CI/CD processes will kick off and build those changes into fresh Debian changes.
“We have a staging robot also out in the carpark, so once those packages have been built up into a new Docker image, we’ll pull it down onto the staging robot, and we’ll spend multiple days testing.
-
Styra, the startup behind Open Policy Agent, nabs $40M to expand its cloud-native authorization tools - TechCrunch
-
After 75M downloads, cloud-native authorization startup Styra raises $40M
Styra Inc., the startup behind a ubiquitous piece of open-source software used to secure containerized applications, has raised $40 million in funding to help it double its headcount this year and win more customers.
Battery Ventures led the round, the startup disclosed in its funding announcement today.
Styra’s open-source Open Policy Agent tool is downloaded more than a million times per week by developers for a total of 75 million downloads to date. The tool, which the startup commercializes with a paid version for enterprises, helps developers manage application authorization. That’s the technical term for preventing unauthorized access to applications and their data.
-
Industry’s First Enterprise-Grade Distribution of the Popular CNCF Project Crossplane Arrives, Bringing the Kubernetes-Powered Universal Control Plane Approach to Platform Teams Everywhere | Business | The Daily News
-
