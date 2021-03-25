IBM/Red Hat/Fedora Leftovers
A beginner's guide for contributing to Apache Cassandra | Opensource.com
Apache Cassandra is an open source NoSQL database trusted by thousands of companies around the globe for its scalability and high availability that does not compromise performance. Contributing to such a widely used distributed system may seem daunting, so this article aims to provide you an easy entry point.
How to explain supply chain management in plain English
Deploy Red Hat's single sign-on technology on Red Hat OpenShift using templates
Templates offer very interesting features for deploying Red Hat's single sign-on technology on Red Hat OpenShift. As an end user, you can use one of the re-encrypt TLS termination templates, where TLS is configured automatically, or a pass-through termination TLS template, in which case you will do some of the TLS configuration manually. As you've seen in this article, it's much easier to add new certificates to the SSO truststore when using a pass-through TLS termination template. You can do it dynamically by updating the secret for the trustsrore.jks file. If you are using a re-encrypt TLS termination template, you will need to rebuild and redeploy your original SSO image.
Fedora Magazine: Set up a .NET development environment [Ed: Fedora says boycott GNU/FSF/RMS but is glad to promote Microsoft. It's not a community, it's just an IBM front group.
Since the release of .NET Core, .NET developers are able to develop applications for and in GNU/Linux using languages like C#
The Best Free Office Suites for Linux in 2021
LibreOffice is the most favored office suite app in the Linux community and this is not just due to the fact that it works as an excellent alternative to Microsoft Office Suite but also that it is completely free and open source. It has successfully branded itself as more than just an app to be a community of culture, collaboration, and sharing. If you ever have any use issues or encounter platform-specific bugs be rest assured that your situation can be taken care of. Hiri – A Linux Email Client for Exchange and Office 365
