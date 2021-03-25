Games: AI War 2: Zenith Onslaught and More
AI War 2: Zenith Onslaught floods the space strategy game with a ton more content
If you're after a new strategy game to sink you mouse fingers into - check out AI War 2 as the huge second expansion AI War 2: Zenith Onslaught has just released.
The Zenith Onslaught expansion is absolutely jam-packed with features. From "small" details like powerful new elite Cruisers that you can put in a new slot in your fleets, to galaxy-spanning empires like the Dark Zenith and the Zenith Architrave, this expansion is filled with new tools to use and new foes to best. Wormhole Borers let certain AIs alter the map topology, while Nomad Planets alter the map topology on their own as they roam around. The Zenith Miners consume entire planets, and Golem variants abound. There are also options to make some of the new fations your allies, and take on the AI together.
HP EliteDesk 800 G2 Mini Desktop PC - Games - Week 6 - LinuxLinks
This is a weekly blog looking at the HP EliteDesk 800 G2 Mini Desktop PC running Linux.
We’ve previously examined the onboard graphics capabilities of the HP EliteDesk 800 G2. This ultra small PC uses the Intel HD Graphics 530 (GT2), a mobile integrated graphics processor launched in 2015 for the Skylake-based processors. The GPU integrates 24 execution units clocked at up to 1150 MHz (depending on the CPU model). Due to its lack of dedicated graphics memory or eDRAM cache, the HD 530 has to access the main system memory.
We acknowledge that integrated graphics struggle with demanding games. But there are tons of free games available for Linux which aren’t that graphically intensive. How do they fare?
Prepare for bigger Portal 2 modded levels with a new update removing limits | GamingOnLinux
Valve have again updated the incredible first-person puzzler Portal 2, this time the update is quite small (comparatively to the Vulkan update) but still mighty.
While modders have been able to use the Steam Workshop for some time now, there were some limits on file sizes that constrained what they could do - but no more! The latest update removes to 100mb level size limit for the Steam Workshop. Will be thoroughly interesting to see if it brings back more level creators to create some bigger and wilder puzzles to solve.
