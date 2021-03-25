Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Games: AI War 2: Zenith Onslaught and More

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Wednesday 19th of May 2021 10:02:24 AM Filed under
Gaming
  • AI War 2: Zenith Onslaught floods the space strategy game with a ton more content

    If you're after a new strategy game to sink you mouse fingers into - check out AI War 2 as the huge second expansion AI War 2: Zenith Onslaught has just released.

    The Zenith Onslaught expansion is absolutely jam-packed with features. From "small" details like powerful new elite Cruisers that you can put in a new slot in your fleets, to galaxy-spanning empires like the Dark Zenith and the Zenith Architrave, this expansion is filled with new tools to use and new foes to best. Wormhole Borers let certain AIs alter the map topology, while Nomad Planets alter the map topology on their own as they roam around. The Zenith Miners consume entire planets, and Golem variants abound. There are also options to make some of the new fations your allies, and take on the AI together.

  • HP EliteDesk 800 G2 Mini Desktop PC - Games - Week 6 - LinuxLinks

    This is a weekly blog looking at the HP EliteDesk 800 G2 Mini Desktop PC running Linux.

    We’ve previously examined the onboard graphics capabilities of the HP EliteDesk 800 G2. This ultra small PC uses the Intel HD Graphics 530 (GT2), a mobile integrated graphics processor launched in 2015 for the Skylake-based processors. The GPU integrates 24 execution units clocked at up to 1150 MHz (depending on the CPU model). Due to its lack of dedicated graphics memory or eDRAM cache, the HD 530 has to access the main system memory.

    We acknowledge that integrated graphics struggle with demanding games. But there are tons of free games available for Linux which aren’t that graphically intensive. How do they fare?

  • Prepare for bigger Portal 2 modded levels with a new update removing limits | GamingOnLinux

    Valve have again updated the incredible first-person puzzler Portal 2, this time the update is quite small (comparatively to the Vulkan update) but still mighty.

    While modders have been able to use the Steam Workshop for some time now, there were some limits on file sizes that constrained what they could do - but no more! The latest update removes to 100mb level size limit for the Steam Workshop. Will be thoroughly interesting to see if it brings back more level creators to create some bigger and wilder puzzles to solve.

»

More in Tux Machines

The Best Free Office Suites for Linux in 2021

LibreOffice is the most favored office suite app in the Linux community and this is not just due to the fact that it works as an excellent alternative to Microsoft Office Suite but also that it is completely free and open source. It has successfully branded itself as more than just an app to be a community of culture, collaboration, and sharing. If you ever have any use issues or encounter platform-specific bugs be rest assured that your situation can be taken care of. Read more Hiri – A Linux Email Client for Exchange and Office 365

IBM/Red Hat/Fedora Leftovers

  • A beginner's guide for contributing to Apache Cassandra | Opensource.com

    Apache Cassandra is an open source NoSQL database trusted by thousands of companies around the globe for its scalability and high availability that does not compromise performance. Contributing to such a widely used distributed system may seem daunting, so this article aims to provide you an easy entry point.

  • How to explain supply chain management in plain English
  • Deploy Red Hat's single sign-on technology on Red Hat OpenShift using templates

    Templates offer very interesting features for deploying Red Hat's single sign-on technology on Red Hat OpenShift. As an end user, you can use one of the re-encrypt TLS termination templates, where TLS is configured automatically, or a pass-through termination TLS template, in which case you will do some of the TLS configuration manually. As you've seen in this article, it's much easier to add new certificates to the SSO truststore when using a pass-through TLS termination template. You can do it dynamically by updating the secret for the trustsrore.jks file. If you are using a re-encrypt TLS termination template, you will need to rebuild and redeploy your original SSO image.

  • Fedora Magazine: Set up a .NET development environment [Ed: Fedora says boycott GNU/FSF/RMS but is glad to promote Microsoft. It's not a community, it's just an IBM front group.

    Since the release of .NET Core, .NET developers are able to develop applications for and in GNU/Linux using languages like C#

today's howtos

  • How to Install Figma on Linux (Ubuntu, Fedora, Arch, etc.) | Technastic

    Figma is a popular tool amongst graphic designers and UI, UX designers. It can be used to create wireframes, high-fidelity interface designs, prototyping, etc. One of the unique features of Figma is that it runs entirely inside a browser. Since it’s an online tool, it also has features for real-time collaboration. Being a web app also means Figma can be used on any platform with a web browser. However, a native client certainly is more convenient to use. So, today we’ll show you how to install Figma on Linux.

  • How To Install Notepad++ on Debian 10 - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Notepad++ on Debian 10. For those of you who didn’t know, Notepad++ is one of the most popular text editors on Windows. Sadly, the developers have no plans to write a native, Linux version of the Notepad++ app. Fortunately, thanks to tools like Snap packages, getting the Windows release of Notepad++ working on Linux is easier than ever. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the Notepad++ open-source code editor on a Debian 10 (Buster).

  • Process Monitoring on Linux

    In this article we will discus the most common commands with examples which are used in process monitoring in Linux systems such as...

  • How to install Karlson by Dani on a Chromebook

    Today we are looking at how to install Karlson by Dani on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below. If you have any questions, please contact us via a YouTube comment and we would be happy to assist you! This tutorial will only work on Chromebooks with an Intel or AMD CPU (with Linux Apps Support) and not those with an ARM64 architecture CPU.

  • How To Use Ubuntu Disk Usage Analyzer (Baobab)

    This is a simple guide to check your Ubuntu disk usage using built-in program named Disk Usage Analyzer. With this, you can view ranking of folders measured by each size. This may help you finding and removing unused folders to free you some disk space. Let's try it!

Android Leftovers

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6