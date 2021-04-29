today's howtos
-
How to Clean Your Ubuntu System Using Bleachbit Tool
Bleachbit is an open-source utility that helps you in cleaning, optimizing, and protecting your privacy. It takes care of cleaning your disk space, browser history, delete cookies, shreds temporary files and directories, delete logs, and discard junk from your system. This tool has evolved over time and has added more features.
BleachBit is created to clean thousands of applications including Chrome, Firefox, Opera, and more. Beyond easily removing files, it contains advanced features such as shredding files to prevent recovery, erasing free disk space to mask traces of files deleted by other applications, and vacuuming Firefox to make it faster.
-
Getting the most out of Linux Bash history command
The Linux command line – the terminal – stores history of commands executed in the past by a user. This history is persistent and remains in memory even if we reboot our system. We can retrieve and reuse these stored commands to make the most of the history storage feature of the bash shell.
The Linux bash has a very powerful command called “history”. This command is a built-in bash command that is used to extract history information about commands that have been executed by Linux users in all previous sessions. In this tutorial, we will enable you to get the most out of your shell history by learning the proper use of the history command. Linux stores the command history for a particular user in a ~/.bash_history file by default.
We will use the Linux terminal application to execute the commands mentioned in this tutorial.
-
What Is Alias In Linux? How To Use And Create Permanent Aliases?
Typing texts and memorizing commands is one of the downsides of being a command-line enthusiast. And if you need to type and remember the same long command, it might reduce your productivity in a terminal.
What if you can replace a long command with your own fancy short name, or group multiple commands? Yes, alias is a method that can help you use the command line efficiently.
-
How to manage AWS Cloudwatch using aws-cli
In this article, I will show you aws-cli commands to manage Cloudwatch from the terminal. This guide will help you get started with using aws-cli for creating, managing Cloudwatch alarms.
-
Install ModSecurity with Apache in a Docker Container
ModSecurity is a free, open-source, and most popular web application firewall (WAF) that protects your web application against a wide range of Layer 7 attacks. It was designed for Apache web server monitoring, logging, and filtering requests. It comes with a Core Rule Set that detects and stops several attacks including, SQL injection, cross-site scripting, Trojans, bad user agents, session hijacking, and more.
-
How To Change The GDM3 Login Screen (Greeter) GTK Theme And Background Image Using gdm-tools - Linux Uprising Blog
gdm-tools is, like its name suggests, a set of command line tools to change the look of the GNOME Display / Login Manager (GDM 3).
Using gdm-tools, you'll be able to easily change the GDM login screen (greeter) theme and background image, backup / restore the default GDM theme and optionally reset everything to default, and extract the default GDM theme for use in "weird" GNOME sessions, such as the Ubuntu session.
-
How To Install 1Password In Linux
-
Graphics: XWayland News and NVIDIA 465.31 Driver
Games: Nintendo Wii U, Total War: WARHAMMER III and More
Archcraft OS - Minimal Arch Linux with Openbox WM
So, I was searching around for a ready-to-use Arch Linux with only Window Manager options and found this Archcraft OS. Here's a quick review of Archcraft OS, in case if you are planning to try it out.
