The release will be sometime late this year, although we don't know exactly when, Creative Assembly said the Linux version will "be available as close to launch day as possible".

With a classic retro arcade feeling, the shoot 'em up fuelled by new technology and a roguelite features Jetboard Joust has officially arrived for Linux on Steam. The Linux release comes along side the release for the Atari VCS, which is also based on Linux and so the builds are pretty close. Hopefully if more developers decide to release for the VCS we might see even more, just like with Danger Scavenger.

While the Nintendo Wii U game console is approaching a decade since launch and has already been discontinued for several years, work towards a mainline Linux kernel driver for properly supporting the Wii U gamepad continues. There has been the libdrc.org open-source project for supporting the Wii U gamepad under Linux but a proper kernel driver with mainline ambitions has been in the works more recently with the latest code having been volleyed today.

A few bits of NVIDIA news to cover today with some small and some big news including drivers, hardware and open source. Firstly, on the driver front, NVIDIA recently released the Linux 465.31 driver as part of their "New Feature Branch". It's a small release adding in support for the GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU and the GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU, plus a bug fix that "could cause AddressSanitizer to report a heap-buffer-overflow during initialization of the OpenGL and Vulkan libraries". Onto something bigger: NVIDIA are trying to get "GeForce Cards into the Hands of Gamers". How? Well, they announced a reduced hash rate for newly manufactured GeForce RTX 3080, 3070 and 3060 Ti graphics cards to make them "less desirable to miners". This is somewhat similar to what they did when they announced the RTX 3060. These new cards will start shipping in May, with the reduced ETH hash rate and they will be clearly labelled as either "Lite Hash Rate" or "LHR" and listed on the boxes and will not apply to cards already purchased.

The patch allows for sharing pixmaps of X11 clients under XWayland via shared memory with the MIT-SHM extension. This work was driven by the Sway/WL-ROOTS developers and they have tentative patches for making use of the functionality. Notably they are pursuing the shared memory buffers support for use in conjunction with their new Pixman software-based renderer. Simor Ser has been working on a new Pixman software renderer for WL-ROOTS with this SHM support being needed for the X11 clients.

Archcraft OS - Minimal Arch Linux with Openbox WM So, I was searching around for a ready-to-use Arch Linux with only Window Manager options and found this Archcraft OS. Here's a quick review of Archcraft OS, in case if you are planning to try it out.