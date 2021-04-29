Graphics: XWayland News and NVIDIA 465.31 Driver
The patch allows for sharing pixmaps of X11 clients under XWayland via shared memory with the MIT-SHM extension.
This work was driven by the Sway/WL-ROOTS developers and they have tentative patches for making use of the functionality. Notably they are pursuing the shared memory buffers support for use in conjunction with their new Pixman software-based renderer. Simor Ser has been working on a new Pixman software renderer for WL-ROOTS with this SHM support being needed for the X11 clients.
A few bits of NVIDIA news to cover today with some small and some big news including drivers, hardware and open source.
Firstly, on the driver front, NVIDIA recently released the Linux 465.31 driver as part of their "New Feature Branch". It's a small release adding in support for the GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU and the GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU, plus a bug fix that "could cause AddressSanitizer to report a heap-buffer-overflow during initialization of the OpenGL and Vulkan libraries".
Onto something bigger: NVIDIA are trying to get "GeForce Cards into the Hands of Gamers". How? Well, they announced a reduced hash rate for newly manufactured GeForce RTX 3080, 3070 and 3060 Ti graphics cards to make them "less desirable to miners". This is somewhat similar to what they did when they announced the RTX 3060. These new cards will start shipping in May, with the reduced ETH hash rate and they will be clearly labelled as either "Lite Hash Rate" or "LHR" and listed on the boxes and will not apply to cards already purchased.
Games: Nintendo Wii U, Total War: WARHAMMER III and More
While the Nintendo Wii U game console is approaching a decade since launch and has already been discontinued for several years, work towards a mainline Linux kernel driver for properly supporting the Wii U gamepad continues.
There has been the libdrc.org open-source project for supporting the Wii U gamepad under Linux but a proper kernel driver with mainline ambitions has been in the works more recently with the latest code having been volleyed today.
With a classic retro arcade feeling, the shoot 'em up fuelled by new technology and a roguelite features Jetboard Joust has officially arrived for Linux on Steam. The Linux release comes along side the release for the Atari VCS, which is also based on Linux and so the builds are pretty close. Hopefully if more developers decide to release for the VCS we might see even more, just like with Danger Scavenger.
The release will be sometime late this year, although we don't know exactly when, Creative Assembly said the Linux version will "be available as close to launch day as possible".
Archcraft OS - Minimal Arch Linux with Openbox WM
So, I was searching around for a ready-to-use Arch Linux with only Window Manager options and found this Archcraft OS. Here's a quick review of Archcraft OS, in case if you are planning to try it out.
today's howtos
Bleachbit is an open-source utility that helps you in cleaning, optimizing, and protecting your privacy. It takes care of cleaning your disk space, browser history, delete cookies, shreds temporary files and directories, delete logs, and discard junk from your system. This tool has evolved over time and has added more features.
BleachBit is created to clean thousands of applications including Chrome, Firefox, Opera, and more. Beyond easily removing files, it contains advanced features such as shredding files to prevent recovery, erasing free disk space to mask traces of files deleted by other applications, and vacuuming Firefox to make it faster.
The Linux command line – the terminal – stores history of commands executed in the past by a user. This history is persistent and remains in memory even if we reboot our system. We can retrieve and reuse these stored commands to make the most of the history storage feature of the bash shell.
The Linux bash has a very powerful command called “history”. This command is a built-in bash command that is used to extract history information about commands that have been executed by Linux users in all previous sessions. In this tutorial, we will enable you to get the most out of your shell history by learning the proper use of the history command. Linux stores the command history for a particular user in a ~/.bash_history file by default.
We will use the Linux terminal application to execute the commands mentioned in this tutorial.
Typing texts and memorizing commands is one of the downsides of being a command-line enthusiast. And if you need to type and remember the same long command, it might reduce your productivity in a terminal.
What if you can replace a long command with your own fancy short name, or group multiple commands? Yes, alias is a method that can help you use the command line efficiently.
In this article, I will show you aws-cli commands to manage Cloudwatch from the terminal. This guide will help you get started with using aws-cli for creating, managing Cloudwatch alarms.
ModSecurity is a free, open-source, and most popular web application firewall (WAF) that protects your web application against a wide range of Layer 7 attacks. It was designed for Apache web server monitoring, logging, and filtering requests. It comes with a Core Rule Set that detects and stops several attacks including, SQL injection, cross-site scripting, Trojans, bad user agents, session hijacking, and more.
gdm-tools is, like its name suggests, a set of command line tools to change the look of the GNOME Display / Login Manager (GDM 3).
Using gdm-tools, you'll be able to easily change the GDM login screen (greeter) theme and background image, backup / restore the default GDM theme and optionally reset everything to default, and extract the default GDM theme for use in "weird" GNOME sessions, such as the Ubuntu session.
