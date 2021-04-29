Lennart Poettering: File Descriptor Limits
The primary way to reference, allocate and pin runtime OS resources on Linux today are file descriptors ("fds"). Originally they were used to reference open files and directories and maybe a bit more, but today they may be used to reference almost any kind of runtime resource in Linux userspace, including open devices, memory (memfd_create(2)), timers (timefd_create(2)) and even processes (with the new pidfd_open(2) system call). In a way, the philosophically skewed UNIX concept of "everything is a file" through the proliferation of fds actually acquires a bit of sensible meaning: "everything has a file descriptor" is certainly a much better motto to adopt.
Because of this proliferation of fds, non-trivial modern programs tend to have to deal with substantially more fds at the same time than they traditionally did. Today, you'll often encounter real-life programs that have a few thousand fds open at the same time.
Like on most runtime resources on Linux limits are enforced on file descriptors: once you hit the resource limit configured via RLIMIT_NOFILE any attempt to allocate more is refused with the EMFILE error — until you close a couple of those you already have open.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 366 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Graphics: XWayland News and NVIDIA 465.31 Driver
Games: Nintendo Wii U, Total War: WARHAMMER III and More
Archcraft OS - Minimal Arch Linux with Openbox WM
So, I was searching around for a ready-to-use Arch Linux with only Window Manager options and found this Archcraft OS. Here's a quick review of Archcraft OS, in case if you are planning to try it out.
today's howtos
Recent comments
2 hours 14 min ago
4 hours 13 min ago
4 hours 28 min ago
4 hours 43 min ago
7 hours 53 min ago
15 hours 17 min ago
15 hours 18 min ago
15 hours 29 min ago
15 hours 45 min ago
17 hours 2 min ago