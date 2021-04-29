Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Programming Leftovers

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Wednesday 19th of May 2021 12:01:08 PM Filed under
Development

  • What is serverless with Java? | Opensource.com

    For decades, enterprises have developed business-critical applications on various platforms, including physical servers, virtual machines, and cloud environments. The one thing these applications have in common across industries is they need to be continuously available (24x7x365) to guarantee stability, reliability, and performance, regardless of demand. Therefore, every enterprise must be responsible for the high costs of maintaining an infrastructure (e.g., CPU, memory, disk, networking, etc.) even if actual resource utilization is less than 50%.

  • Adding arguments and options to your Bash scripts | Enable Sysadmin

    One of the most important tools for most sysadmins is automation. We write and maintain scripts to automate the common and frequent tasks that we must perform.

    I have dozens of scripts—short and long—that I've written and modified over the years. Some of my most useful scripts have been to perform regular backups early each morning, install updated software packages with fixes and enhancements, and upgrade from one version of Fedora to the next. I just upgraded all of my personal hosts and servers to Fedora 34 a few days ago using a fairly simple script.

  • Slice infinite generators with this Python 3.7 feature

    This is the eighth in a series of articles about features that first appeared in a version of Python 3.x. Python 3.7 was first released in 2018, and even though it has been out for a few years, many of the features it introduced are underused and pretty cool. Here are three of them.

    [...]

    Python 3.7 was released about four years ago, but some of the features that first showed up in this release are cool—and underused. Add them to your toolkit if you haven't already.

  • micropipenv: Installing Python dependencies in containerized applications | Red Hat Developer

    Trends in the software engineering industry show that the Python programming language is growing in popularity. Properly managing Python dependencies is crucial to guaranteeing a healthy software development life cycle. In this article, we will look at installing Python dependencies for Python applications into containerized environments, which also have become very popular. In particular, we introduce micropipenv, a tool we created as a compatibility layer on top of pip (the Python package installer) and related installation tools. The approach discussed in this article ensures that your applications are shipped with the desired software for the purposes of traceability or integrity. The approach provides reproducible Python applications across different application builds done over time.

  • W3C Posts First Public Working Drafts For WebGPU, WebGPU Shading Language

    WebGPU as a next-gen web standard for accelerated graphics and compute is stepping closer to reality with the first public working drafts having been published.

  • POCL 1.7 Released With Better Support For SPIR-V Binaries On CPUs

    POCL 1.7 is out as the newest version of this "Portable Computing Language" that aims to effectively allow OpenCL to run well on various CPU architectures as well as other targets like OpenCL over NVIDIA CUDA and AMD HSA.

    POCL continues to support OpenCL 1.2 with various OpenCL 2.x features thanks to LLVM's Clang doing much of the heavy lifting for supporting OpenCL across targets. POCL 1.7 as the open-source project's first new feature release since December brings a few key improvements.

»

More in Tux Machines

Graphics: XWayland News and NVIDIA 465.31 Driver

  • XWayland Lands Support For Sharing Pixmaps Via MIT-SHM - Phoronix

    The patch allows for sharing pixmaps of X11 clients under XWayland via shared memory with the MIT-SHM extension. This work was driven by the Sway/WL-ROOTS developers and they have tentative patches for making use of the functionality. Notably they are pursuing the shared memory buffers support for use in conjunction with their new Pixman software-based renderer. Simor Ser has been working on a new Pixman software renderer for WL-ROOTS with this SHM support being needed for the X11 clients.

  • NVIDIA 465.31 driver out, plus NVIDIA takes another shot at limiting crypto | GamingOnLinux

    A few bits of NVIDIA news to cover today with some small and some big news including drivers, hardware and open source. Firstly, on the driver front, NVIDIA recently released the Linux 465.31 driver as part of their "New Feature Branch". It's a small release adding in support for the GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU and the GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU, plus a bug fix that "could cause AddressSanitizer to report a heap-buffer-overflow during initialization of the OpenGL and Vulkan libraries". Onto something bigger: NVIDIA are trying to get "GeForce Cards into the Hands of Gamers". How? Well, they announced a reduced hash rate for newly manufactured GeForce RTX 3080, 3070 and 3060 Ti graphics cards to make them "less desirable to miners". This is somewhat similar to what they did when they announced the RTX 3060. These new cards will start shipping in May, with the reduced ETH hash rate and they will be clearly labelled as either "Lite Hash Rate" or "LHR" and listed on the boxes and will not apply to cards already purchased.

Games: Nintendo Wii U, Total War: WARHAMMER III and More

  • Wii U Gamepad Driver For Linux Remains In The Works - Phoronix

    While the Nintendo Wii U game console is approaching a decade since launch and has already been discontinued for several years, work towards a mainline Linux kernel driver for properly supporting the Wii U gamepad continues. There has been the libdrc.org open-source project for supporting the Wii U gamepad under Linux but a proper kernel driver with mainline ambitions has been in the works more recently with the latest code having been volleyed today.

  • Frantic pixel-art action-roguelite shoot 'em up Jetboard Joust is out now for Linux | GamingOnLinux

    With a classic retro arcade feeling, the shoot 'em up fuelled by new technology and a roguelite features Jetboard Joust has officially arrived for Linux on Steam. The Linux release comes along side the release for the Atari VCS, which is also based on Linux and so the builds are pretty close. Hopefully if more developers decide to release for the VCS we might see even more, just like with Danger Scavenger.

  • Total War: WARHAMMER III shows off Kislev in the latest teaser

    The release will be sometime late this year, although we don't know exactly when, Creative Assembly said the Linux version will "be available as close to launch day as possible".

Archcraft OS - Minimal Arch Linux with Openbox WM

So, I was searching around for a ready-to-use Arch Linux with only Window Manager options and found this Archcraft OS. Here's a quick review of Archcraft OS, in case if you are planning to try it out. Read more

today's howtos

  • How to Clean Your Ubuntu System Using Bleachbit Tool

    Bleachbit is an open-source utility that helps you in cleaning, optimizing, and protecting your privacy. It takes care of cleaning your disk space, browser history, delete cookies, shreds temporary files and directories, delete logs, and discard junk from your system. This tool has evolved over time and has added more features. BleachBit is created to clean thousands of applications including Chrome, Firefox, Opera, and more. Beyond easily removing files, it contains advanced features such as shredding files to prevent recovery, erasing free disk space to mask traces of files deleted by other applications, and vacuuming Firefox to make it faster.

  • Getting the most out of Linux Bash history command

    The Linux command line – the terminal – stores history of commands executed in the past by a user. This history is persistent and remains in memory even if we reboot our system. We can retrieve and reuse these stored commands to make the most of the history storage feature of the bash shell. The Linux bash has a very powerful command called “history”. This command is a built-in bash command that is used to extract history information about commands that have been executed by Linux users in all previous sessions. In this tutorial, we will enable you to get the most out of your shell history by learning the proper use of the history command. Linux stores the command history for a particular user in a ~/.bash_history file by default. We will use the Linux terminal application to execute the commands mentioned in this tutorial.

  • What Is Alias In Linux? How To Use And Create Permanent Aliases?

    Typing texts and memorizing commands is one of the downsides of being a command-line enthusiast. And if you need to type and remember the same long command, it might reduce your productivity in a terminal. What if you can replace a long command with your own fancy short name, or group multiple commands? Yes, alias is a method that can help you use the command line efficiently.

  • How to manage AWS Cloudwatch using aws-cli

    In this article, I will show you aws-cli commands to manage Cloudwatch from the terminal. This guide will help you get started with using aws-cli for creating, managing Cloudwatch alarms.

  • Install ModSecurity with Apache in a Docker Container

    ModSecurity is a free, open-source, and most popular web application firewall (WAF) that protects your web application against a wide range of Layer 7 attacks. It was designed for Apache web server monitoring, logging, and filtering requests. It comes with a Core Rule Set that detects and stops several attacks including, SQL injection, cross-site scripting, Trojans, bad user agents, session hijacking, and more.

  • How To Change The GDM3 Login Screen (Greeter) GTK Theme And Background Image Using gdm-tools - Linux Uprising Blog

    gdm-tools is, like its name suggests, a set of command line tools to change the look of the GNOME Display / Login Manager (GDM 3). Using gdm-tools, you'll be able to easily change the GDM login screen (greeter) theme and background image, backup / restore the default GDM theme and optionally reset everything to default, and extract the default GDM theme for use in "weird" GNOME sessions, such as the Ubuntu session.

  • How To Install 1Password In Linux

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6