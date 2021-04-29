Programming Leftovers
What is serverless with Java? | Opensource.com
For decades, enterprises have developed business-critical applications on various platforms, including physical servers, virtual machines, and cloud environments. The one thing these applications have in common across industries is they need to be continuously available (24x7x365) to guarantee stability, reliability, and performance, regardless of demand. Therefore, every enterprise must be responsible for the high costs of maintaining an infrastructure (e.g., CPU, memory, disk, networking, etc.) even if actual resource utilization is less than 50%.
Adding arguments and options to your Bash scripts | Enable Sysadmin
One of the most important tools for most sysadmins is automation. We write and maintain scripts to automate the common and frequent tasks that we must perform.
I have dozens of scripts—short and long—that I've written and modified over the years. Some of my most useful scripts have been to perform regular backups early each morning, install updated software packages with fixes and enhancements, and upgrade from one version of Fedora to the next. I just upgraded all of my personal hosts and servers to Fedora 34 a few days ago using a fairly simple script.
Slice infinite generators with this Python 3.7 feature
This is the eighth in a series of articles about features that first appeared in a version of Python 3.x. Python 3.7 was first released in 2018, and even though it has been out for a few years, many of the features it introduced are underused and pretty cool. Here are three of them.
Python 3.7 was released about four years ago, but some of the features that first showed up in this release are cool—and underused. Add them to your toolkit if you haven't already.
micropipenv: Installing Python dependencies in containerized applications | Red Hat Developer
Trends in the software engineering industry show that the Python programming language is growing in popularity. Properly managing Python dependencies is crucial to guaranteeing a healthy software development life cycle. In this article, we will look at installing Python dependencies for Python applications into containerized environments, which also have become very popular. In particular, we introduce micropipenv, a tool we created as a compatibility layer on top of pip (the Python package installer) and related installation tools. The approach discussed in this article ensures that your applications are shipped with the desired software for the purposes of traceability or integrity. The approach provides reproducible Python applications across different application builds done over time.
W3C Posts First Public Working Drafts For WebGPU, WebGPU Shading Language
WebGPU as a next-gen web standard for accelerated graphics and compute is stepping closer to reality with the first public working drafts having been published.
POCL 1.7 Released With Better Support For SPIR-V Binaries On CPUs
POCL 1.7 is out as the newest version of this "Portable Computing Language" that aims to effectively allow OpenCL to run well on various CPU architectures as well as other targets like OpenCL over NVIDIA CUDA and AMD HSA.
POCL continues to support OpenCL 1.2 with various OpenCL 2.x features thanks to LLVM's Clang doing much of the heavy lifting for supporting OpenCL across targets. POCL 1.7 as the open-source project's first new feature release since December brings a few key improvements.
So, I was searching around for a ready-to-use Arch Linux with only Window Manager options and found this Archcraft OS. Here's a quick review of Archcraft OS, in case if you are planning to try it out.
