How to Install and Configure KVM on Ubuntu Linux
KVM allows you to use multiple OS on your system without having issues. There are options to use virtual machines, VMware, and other integrated systems for using different operating systems on your PC. Still, KVM is one of the most reliable arrangements for virtualization. KVM stands for Kernel-based Virtual Machine, which allows you to switch between mouse, keyboard, monitor, and systems. Some people also consider KVM as an integrated arrangement of Keyboard-Video-Mouse, where the entire system works over an internet (local/broad) connection. KVM has both hardware devices and software systems that you can install/use with your Ubuntu system. If you’re a system administrator, using KVM on your system must give you relief from switching one system to another.
How To Use PostgreSQL With Ruby On Rails Application - OSTechNix
Even though the default database SQLite3 works great with Ruby on Rails, we shouldn't be using it in some cases. For instance, if your Rails application is being concurrently accessed by large number of users, SQLite is not recommended. We should try more robust databases like MySQL or PostgreSQL, which provides scalability, concurrency, centralization, and control. We already knew how to use MySQL with Rails application. Today, we will see how to use PostgreSQL with Ruby on Rails application in Ubuntu Linux.
How to view and delete photo metadata - Tutorial
Images be images. Photos be photos. A collection of pixels. But not just. Various image formats also support the inclusion of additional information in the image file, things like resolution, focal length, shutter speed, GPS data, and more. This extra stuff, commonly referred to as Exif data, can be useful for tagging and search, but it may not necessarily be the best thing when it comes to privacy.
In this article, I'd like to show you a few useful methods for how to examine and then optionally remove Exif data from your photos or images, so that if you must share them with other people, they don't contain too much unnecessary information other than pretty pixels. I'll mostly focus on Linux, with some small extras for Windows folks. All right, follow me.
Get a handle on building WebAssembly microservices with this free Linux Foundation course - TechRepublic
The Linux Foundation has announced a new online course designed to help developers learn to use WebAssembly modules "from the cloud to the edge," and it's currently free for anyone who wants to sign up.
Programming Leftovers
Sam Thursfield: New faces in the Tracker project
The GSoC 2021 cohort has just been announced. There’s a fantastic list of organisations involved, including GNOME, and I’m happy that this year two of those projects will be based around Tracker. [...] I hope the increased involvement shows our developer experience improvements are starting to pay dividends. More eyes on the code that powers search in GNOME is always a good thing.
Lennart Poettering: File Descriptor Limits
The primary way to reference, allocate and pin runtime OS resources on Linux today are file descriptors ("fds"). Originally they were used to reference open files and directories and maybe a bit more, but today they may be used to reference almost any kind of runtime resource in Linux userspace, including open devices, memory (memfd_create(2)), timers (timefd_create(2)) and even processes (with the new pidfd_open(2) system call). In a way, the philosophically skewed UNIX concept of "everything is a file" through the proliferation of fds actually acquires a bit of sensible meaning: "everything has a file descriptor" is certainly a much better motto to adopt. Because of this proliferation of fds, non-trivial modern programs tend to have to deal with substantially more fds at the same time than they traditionally did. Today, you'll often encounter real-life programs that have a few thousand fds open at the same time. Like on most runtime resources on Linux limits are enforced on file descriptors: once you hit the resource limit configured via RLIMIT_NOFILE any attempt to allocate more is refused with the EMFILE error — until you close a couple of those you already have open.
