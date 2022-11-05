For so long, we didn't have a fancy calculator on Linux desktops, but now we have Pebbles. Pebbles is a lightweight multi-mode calculator intended for students, scientists and statisticians. Even more, it is completely free (Libre) open-source project with active development team of 5. Although, Pebbles is built primarily for elementaryOS, other distro users can install it easily, especially on Arch Linux, Manjaro, Ubuntu and Debian. The only requirement to install it from source there is "vala" as an additional dependency.

today's howtos How to Install and Configure KVM on Ubuntu Linux KVM allows you to use multiple OS on your system without having issues. There are options to use virtual machines, VMware, and other integrated systems for using different operating systems on your PC. Still, KVM is one of the most reliable arrangements for virtualization. KVM stands for Kernel-based Virtual Machine, which allows you to switch between mouse, keyboard, monitor, and systems. Some people also consider KVM as an integrated arrangement of Keyboard-Video-Mouse, where the entire system works over an internet (local/broad) connection. KVM has both hardware devices and software systems that you can install/use with your Ubuntu system. If you’re a system administrator, using KVM on your system must give you relief from switching one system to another.

How To Use PostgreSQL With Ruby On Rails Application - OSTechNix Even though the default database SQLite3 works great with Ruby on Rails, we shouldn't be using it in some cases. For instance, if your Rails application is being concurrently accessed by large number of users, SQLite is not recommended. We should try more robust databases like MySQL or PostgreSQL, which provides scalability, concurrency, centralization, and control. We already knew how to use MySQL with Rails application. Today, we will see how to use PostgreSQL with Ruby on Rails application in Ubuntu Linux.

How to view and delete photo metadata - Tutorial Images be images. Photos be photos. A collection of pixels. But not just. Various image formats also support the inclusion of additional information in the image file, things like resolution, focal length, shutter speed, GPS data, and more. This extra stuff, commonly referred to as Exif data, can be useful for tagging and search, but it may not necessarily be the best thing when it comes to privacy. In this article, I'd like to show you a few useful methods for how to examine and then optionally remove Exif data from your photos or images, so that if you must share them with other people, they don't contain too much unnecessary information other than pretty pixels. I'll mostly focus on Linux, with some small extras for Windows folks. All right, follow me.

Get a handle on building WebAssembly microservices with this free Linux Foundation course - TechRepublic The Linux Foundation has announced a new online course designed to help developers learn to use WebAssembly modules "from the cloud to the edge," and it's currently free for anyone who wants to sign up.