5 Reasons to Choose the Linux Terminal Over GUI As a Linux newbie, the preference for a Graphical User Interface (GUI) comes naturally. Also, shifting from Windows can be a bit difficult without a GUI. The unfamiliar syntax and the need to memorize the commands might scare you at first, but getting comfortable with the terminal will definitely be helpful in the long run. More so, you can use the up and down arrows on your keyboard to navigate commands that you have entered before. This greatly simplifies your work and makes it more beginner-friendly. As you become a better developer, the need to use the Command Line Interface (CLI), commonly known as the terminal, will become more apparent. In this article, we will discuss some key reasons why you should begin using the terminal. Also: Microsoft confirms Windows 10X is dead [Ed: Well, Microsoft Windows has been dying since Vista] Linux on Chromebooks is finally coming out of beta with Chrome OS 91

IBM/Red Hat Leftovers Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.4 now generally available Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.4, which was pre-announced on April 27 at Red Hat Summit, is now generally available. We encourage Linux developers to download this latest release and try out the new software. We also recommend updating both development, and production systems to the new Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) 8.4 release.

Red Hat OpenShift Certification extends support for Kubernetes-native technologies with Helm Red Hat is pleased to introduce an expanded Red Hat OpenShift Certification to further support applications on Kubernetes and container orchestration across hybrid cloud footprints. With this certification, Red Hat partners can enable and certify their software solutions on OpenShift through either Operators or Helm charts. Red Hat OpenShift is the industry’s leading enterprise Kubernetes platform; and with this enhanced certification, partners can more easily tap into Kubernetes-native technologies to manage and scale software deployments. Red Hat OpenShift Certification allows partners using Helm to access Red Hat certification tools and services to verify the functionality of their software on OpenShift.

RHEL for Edge: What's new in RHEL 8.4 In November of 2020, we announced a deployment option for Red Hat Enterprise Linux aimed at solving challenges common to edge computing environments. With the release of Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) 8.4, we are excited to continue the momentum in bringing our customers an operating system experience aimed at simplifying and securing workloads outside the core data center. The focus of this release is around improving the user experience around the core capabilities released last year.