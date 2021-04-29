5 Reasons to Choose the Linux Terminal Over GUI
As a Linux newbie, the preference for a Graphical User Interface (GUI) comes naturally. Also, shifting from Windows can be a bit difficult without a GUI. The unfamiliar syntax and the need to memorize the commands might scare you at first, but getting comfortable with the terminal will definitely be helpful in the long run.
More so, you can use the up and down arrows on your keyboard to navigate commands that you have entered before. This greatly simplifies your work and makes it more beginner-friendly. As you become a better developer, the need to use the Command Line Interface (CLI), commonly known as the terminal, will become more apparent.
In this article, we will discuss some key reasons why you should begin using the terminal.
Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.4, which was pre-announced on April 27 at Red Hat Summit, is now generally available. We encourage Linux developers to download this latest release and try out the new software. We also recommend updating both development, and production systems to the new Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) 8.4 release.
Red Hat is pleased to introduce an expanded Red Hat OpenShift Certification to further support applications on Kubernetes and container orchestration across hybrid cloud footprints. With this certification, Red Hat partners can enable and certify their software solutions on OpenShift through either Operators or Helm charts.
Red Hat OpenShift is the industry’s leading enterprise Kubernetes platform; and with this enhanced certification, partners can more easily tap into Kubernetes-native technologies to manage and scale software deployments. Red Hat OpenShift Certification allows partners using Helm to access Red Hat certification tools and services to verify the functionality of their software on OpenShift.
In November of 2020, we announced a deployment option for Red Hat Enterprise Linux aimed at solving challenges common to edge computing environments. With the release of Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) 8.4, we are excited to continue the momentum in bringing our customers an operating system experience aimed at simplifying and securing workloads outside the core data center. The focus of this release is around improving the user experience around the core capabilities released last year.
TarGZ archives are a staple of Linux. Many programs are distributed in this file format, as well as other files. Despite this, many Linux users do not know how to unzip TarGZ files in Linux.
In this guide, we’ll show you that it’s effortless to unzip TarGZ files on Linux. To get started, download your favorite TarGZ file and follow along!
The 1Password password manager now adds officially Linux support.
KDE Plasma 5 is a beautiful, fully-featured desktop environment for the Linux desktop. It’s highly modern and has tons of configuration options that any Linux user would love. In this guide, we’ll show you how to set up KDE Plasma 5 on Linux.
SpiderFoot is a free and open-source information gathering tool used to automate the process to gather information from a given target, including domain name, hostname, IP address, subnetwork, threat intelligence lists, spam blacklists, and much more.
It automatically crawls 100+ open-source data sources to get information from the target machine. In this post, we will show you how to install SpiderFoot on Debian 10 VPS.
Last month, my company allowed me to claim some benefits through a dedicated platform. This platform is specifically built for this purpose and allows you to recover these benefits not only in the form of coupons or discount codes, but also as reimbursements for medical visits or interest on mortgage payments.
I wanted to try the latter.
I logged on to the platform and then I filled in all the (many) details about the loan that the plaform asks you to fill in, until I had to upload my amortisation schedule which contains a lot of sensitive data. In fact, a strange thing happened at this step: my file was named document.pdf, but after uploading it was renamed to document_2.pdf.
Having to participate in many online events since the COVID crisis started, I've come to notice that few of the online clients work properly on the current Firefox ESR found in Debian. A quick visit at WebRTC Test confirmed that none of the tests in the Network and Connectivity section pass. Meanwhile, a Windows 10 laptop running Edge via the same network works just fine, so I have to assume that either a Firefox or Debian packaging issue is to blame, but I wouldn't know where to start.
I’ve owned a TaoTronic TT-BH22 headphones with noise cancellation for a while ago, and I can tell you that despite being quite cheap have worked perfectly for me. Battery life is fantastic (around 40 hours) and noise cancelling, even if it’s not 100% perfect as the professional ones, is more than acceptable.
iSCSI is a way of connecting storage devices over a network using TCP/IP. It can be used over a local area network (LAN), a wide area network (WAN), or the Internet.
iSCSI devices are disks, tapes, CDs, and other storage devices on another networked computer that you can connect to. Sometimes these storage devices are part of a network called a Storage Area Network (SAN).
If you want to work as a “SAN Device” on software level then you will use “iSCSI“
In the relationship between our computer and the storage device, our computer is called an initiator because it initiates the connection to the device, which is called a target.
Pacemaker is a cluster resource manager. The High Availability Add-On cluster infrastructure provides the basic functions for a group of computers (called nodes or members) to work together as a cluster. High Availability(HA) cluster also known as failover cluster or active-passive cluster.
In this scenario if one node get fails then another node get active and start working.
Pulse Width Modulation (PWM) is an electronic technique of reducing the (average) power provided to a circuit by providing regular discrete pulses. As Raspberry PI hasn’t analogic PINs, this can provide an effective way to simulate an analog output
In this tutorial I’m going to show you how to use PWM with Raspberry PI, include an example with a “breathing” LED.
After Chris gets a reality check from Mike, the guys answer some emails and admit a cold hard truth.
Without Dale Dougherty, our guest for this show, we might never have had the maker movement with Maker Faire, Make Magazine, Maker Camp, and the influence it has had on education, hardware, and software creation. In a deeply engaging hour, Dale brings Doc Searls and Aaron Newcomb up to date on the maker movement with its massive influence on education while visiting other fun topics, such as his role as well in the founding of the Web as we know it today.
In some previous videos about Stallman I said something that I would like to take back and that is that Stallman is out of touch with technology, while he does have some funky solutions for some modern problems he certainly understands what the problems actually are.
In this video, I am going to show an overview of UbuntuDDE Remix 21.04 and some of the applications pre-installed.
First up, in our Wanderings, I start building, Joe writes with a pinecil, Tony upgrades, Josh fights a game, and Bo tries to leaf.
Then, our news Audacity gets bought up, System76 Launches the Launch, and LibreOffice Lets you Search!
