Devices: Arduino, Wind River, and Beelink GKmini
-
Elevate is a walkable pin array floor that generates shape-changing terrains for VR | Arduino Blog
Virtual reality technology has come a long way in the last decade, but there are still some major things that could be done to make it even more interactive and immersive. For one, what if VR users could actually feel the ground they walk on rather than simply see it? A team of students from KAIST in South Korea and the University of Chicago set out to tackle this by creating a fairly large 1.8 by 0.6 meter platform that can accurately create the feeling of varied terrain. Called the Elevate, this device uses a total of 1,200 pins that can individually raise and lower with 15mm of resolution.
-
Wind River Delivers Cybersecurity and Anti-tamper Protections for Mission-Critical Intelligent Systems
-
Wind River Delivers Cybersecurity and Anti-tamper Protections for Mission-Critical Intelligent Systems | Wind River
Wind River®, a global leader in delivering software for intelligent systems, today announced security enhancements to Wind River Studio, a cloud-native platform for the development, deployment, operations, and servicing of mission-critical intelligent systems. Studio enables companies to meet rigorous cybersecurity and anti-tamper requirements, further helping secure devices and systems through development, deployment, and operations.
The steep rise in security threats shows a concerning trend. As new devices become connected, each represents a point of entry that can be exploited by a cyberattack. In 2020, IoT devices were responsible for 32.72% of infections observed in wireless networks, more than twice that in 2019.(1) Industries with higher dependency on software and intelligence-based systems will need to start demanding that security be addressed at every step in an intelligent system’s lifecycle.
-
Beelink GKmini Review – An Intel Celeron J4125 mini PC reviewed with Windows 10 Pro, Ubuntu 20.04
When reviewing mini PCs I typically look at their performance under both Windows and Linux (Ubuntu) and compare them against some of the more recently released mini PCs. Since the start of 2021, I review using Windows 10 version 20H2 and Ubuntu 20.04 LTS and test with a selection of commonly used Windows benchmarks and/or equivalents for Linux together with Thomas Kaiser’s ‘sbc-bench’ which is a small set of different CPU performance tests focusing on server performance when run on Ubuntu. I also use ‘Phoronix Test Suite’ and benchmark with the same set of tests on both Windows and Ubuntu for comparison purposes. On Ubuntu, I also compile the v5.4 Linux kernel using the default config as a test of performance using a real-world scenario.
Prior to benchmarking, I perform all necessary installations and updates to run the latest versions of both OSes. I also capture some basic details of the device for each OS.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 318 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
5 Reasons to Choose the Linux Terminal Over GUI
As a Linux newbie, the preference for a Graphical User Interface (GUI) comes naturally. Also, shifting from Windows can be a bit difficult without a GUI. The unfamiliar syntax and the need to memorize the commands might scare you at first, but getting comfortable with the terminal will definitely be helpful in the long run. More so, you can use the up and down arrows on your keyboard to navigate commands that you have entered before. This greatly simplifies your work and makes it more beginner-friendly. As you become a better developer, the need to use the Command Line Interface (CLI), commonly known as the terminal, will become more apparent. In this article, we will discuss some key reasons why you should begin using the terminal. Also: Microsoft confirms Windows 10X is dead [Ed: Well, Microsoft Windows has been dying since Vista] Linux on Chromebooks is finally coming out of beta with Chrome OS 91
IBM/Red Hat Leftovers
today's howtos
Audiocasts/Shows: Coder Radio, FLOSS Weekly, RMS, UbuntuDDE Remix, and mintCast
Recent comments
1 hour 21 min ago
1 hour 49 min ago
6 hours 1 min ago
6 hours 49 min ago
6 hours 51 min ago
7 hours 3 min ago
7 hours 5 min ago
12 hours 15 min ago
14 hours 13 min ago
14 hours 28 min ago