Mesa 21.1.1 Hello everyone, The first bugfix release for the 21.1 branch is now available, containing mostly AMD and Intel changes as usual, but also a decent amount of ARM fixes and more. The next bugfix release is schedules for two weeks from now, on June 2nd. Cheers, Eric Also: Mesa 21.1.1 Released With More Open-Source AMD / Intel Graphics Driver Fixes - Phoronix

5 Reasons to Choose the Linux Terminal Over GUI As a Linux newbie, the preference for a Graphical User Interface (GUI) comes naturally. Also, shifting from Windows can be a bit difficult without a GUI. The unfamiliar syntax and the need to memorize the commands might scare you at first, but getting comfortable with the terminal will definitely be helpful in the long run. More so, you can use the up and down arrows on your keyboard to navigate commands that you have entered before. This greatly simplifies your work and makes it more beginner-friendly. As you become a better developer, the need to use the Command Line Interface (CLI), commonly known as the terminal, will become more apparent. In this article, we will discuss some key reasons why you should begin using the terminal. Also: Microsoft confirms Windows 10X is dead [Ed: Well, Microsoft Windows has been dying since Vista] Linux on Chromebooks is finally coming out of beta with Chrome OS 91