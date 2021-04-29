TUXEDO Computers Launches New TUXEDO InfinityBook Pro 14 Linux Laptop with 3K Display
The Linux-powered TUXEDO InfinityBook Pro 14 laptop is now in its 6th generation, and, for the first time, it ships with a bigger, brighter, and sharper 14-inch display with a 16:10 format, 99% sRGB coverage, 400 cd/m2 brightness, and up to 2880x1800 pixels (3K) resolution. There's also a variant with a 2K display, featuring 1920x1200 pixels resolution.
In addition, TUXEDO InfinityBook Pro 14 has a compact, business oriented design with a magnesium case of only 1.5 cm thin and 1 kg in size, narrow bezels and a huge glass touchpad with integrated mouse buttons. This makes it one of the smallest and lightweight 14-inch 16:10 notebooks on the market, according to TUXEDO Computers.
Today in Techrights
11 Linux Distros That Still Support 32-Bit Architecture
In case you haven't heard, many Linux distros have been dropping support for devices with 32-bit architectures left and right. Fortunately, some distros are staying strong for those running older devices, and we're going to take a look at them today.
[...]
Even certain distros that promote themselves as lightweight and ideal for older machines are following suit. Both Xubuntu and Linux Lite dropped their 32-bit versions in April 2021.
Worried you and your trusty 32-bit machine will be left behind? Fear not, because there are a few distros out there that have you covered.
today's leftovers
-
While focused on the openSUSE Innovator initiative as an openSUSE member and official Intel oneAPI innovator, I tested the RealSenseID device on openSUSE Leap 15.1, 15.2, 15.3 RC and Tumbleweed. With all the work, we made available in the SDB an article on how to install this device on the openSUSE platform. More information can be found at https://en.opensuse.org/SDB:Install_RealSenseID.
-
12 Open Source Linux Desktop Environments of 2021 [Ed: Tecmint is rerunning old articles now. With the date modified to make it seem new (it's from 2017, see comments)]
The word ‘Open Source‘ can be attributed to the Linux community which brought it into existence along with the introduction of Linux (successor of then-existing Unix Operating System). Although ‘Linux‘ in itself came into existence as only a base Kernel, its open-source nature attracted a huge society of developers worldwide to contribute to its development.
This created a revolution worldwide and many people and communities started contributing towards making it a complete Operating System which could replace Unix. Then onwards, there has been no turning back with active development going on at a steady pace.
-
Internet Explorer 11 (IE11) was released over 7 years ago and is currently used by less than 1% of all users on the Internet with usage rapidly declining. A large majority of popular websites have already stopped supporting IE11 (including Microsoft Teams in 2020), and even the Microsoft 365 apps and services will be dropping support later this year.
-
Deep Learning is basically a subset of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning. Typical AI and ML algorithms can work with datasets having a few hundred features. However, an image or a signal may have millions of attributes. That’s where the Deep Learning Algorithms come in. Most of the DL algorithms have been inspired by the human brain called the artificial neural network. The modern world has extensive use of Deep Learning. From biomedical engineering to simple image processing – it has its uses. If you want to become an expert in this field, you have to go through the different DL algorithms. And that’s what we will be discussing today.
-
This is the fifth blog post in a series about character encoding mishaps. (See posts 1, 2, 3 and 4.) My aim in each case is to understand how perfectly good characters get mangled into mojibake, otherwise known as gibberish. Today's victims come from two recent data audits and deserve a lot of sympathy. In both cases the datasets I checked were UTF-8 encoded.
-
Languages don't enjoy long lives. Very few people still code with the legacies of the 1970s: ML, Pascal, Scheme, Smalltalk. (The C language is still widely used but in significantly updated versions.) Bucking that trend, the 1977 Unix utility Awk can boast of a loyal band of users and seems poised to continue far into the future. In this article, I’ll explain what makes Awk special and keeps it relevant.
-
Last year the ARM server startup launched Ampere Altra with impressive performance thanks to being able to offer 80 physical cores per socket. Ampere Altra is making use of Arm's Neoverse N1 while moving ahead they have been quietly designing their own cores. Ampere did reaffirm as part of today's strategy update that Ampere Altra Max with up to 128 cores per socket compared to 80 cores with Ampere Altra is still coming this year. Previously we were expecting Ampere Altra Max earlier in the year while their latest guidance is to expect Altra Max in Q3 -- not surprising given the supply chain issues and other factors plaguing the industry.
-
Security updates have been issued by Fedora (cacti, cacti-spine, exif, and hivex), Red Hat (bash, bind, bluez, brotli, container-tools:rhel8, cpio, curl, dotnet3.1, dotnet5.0, dovecot, evolution, exiv2, freerdp, ghostscript, glibc, GNOME, go-toolset:rhel8, grafana, gssdp and gupnp, httpd:2.4, idm:DL1, idm:DL1 and idm:client, ipa, kernel, kernel-rt, krb5, libdb, libvncserver, libxml2, linux-firmware, mailman:2.1, mingw packages, NetworkManager and libnma, opensc, p11-kit, pandoc, perl, pki-core:10.6 and pki-deps:10.6, poppler and evince, python-cryptography, python-lxml, python-urllib3, python27:2.7, python3, python38:3.8, qt5-qtbase, raptor2, redis:6, rh-mariadb103-mariadb and rh-mariadb103-galera, rust-toolset:rhel8, samba, sane-backends, shim, slapi-nis, spice, spice-vdagent, sqlite, squid:4, sudo, systemd, tigervnc, trousers, unbound, userspace graphics, xorg-x11, and mesa, virt:rhel and virt-devel:rhel, wpa_supplicant, and xorg-x11-server), SUSE (kernel), and Ubuntu (djvulibre, gst-plugins-base1.0, linux-raspi, linux-raspi-5.4, python-pip, and runc).
Recent comments
13 hours 22 min ago
13 hours 49 min ago
18 hours 1 min ago
18 hours 49 min ago
18 hours 51 min ago
19 hours 3 min ago
19 hours 5 min ago
1 day 15 min ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 2 hours ago