The Linux-powered TUXEDO InfinityBook Pro 14 laptop is now in its 6th generation, and, for the first time, it ships with a bigger, brighter, and sharper 14-inch display with a 16:10 format, 99% sRGB coverage, 400 cd/m2 brightness, and up to 2880x1800 pixels (3K) resolution. There's also a variant with a 2K display, featuring 1920x1200 pixels resolution. In addition, TUXEDO InfinityBook Pro 14 has a compact, business oriented design with a magnesium case of only 1.5 cm thin and 1 kg in size, narrow bezels and a huge glass touchpad with integrated mouse buttons. This makes it one of the smallest and lightweight 14-inch 16:10 notebooks on the market, according to TUXEDO Computers.

11 Linux Distros That Still Support 32-Bit Architecture In case you haven't heard, many Linux distros have been dropping support for devices with 32-bit architectures left and right. Fortunately, some distros are staying strong for those running older devices, and we're going to take a look at them today. [...] Even certain distros that promote themselves as lightweight and ideal for older machines are following suit. Both Xubuntu and Linux Lite dropped their 32-bit versions in April 2021. Worried you and your trusty 32-bit machine will be left behind? Fear not, because there are a few distros out there that have you covered.