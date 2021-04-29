Android Leftovers
The 5 Best Alternatives to Google Authenticator
Google Reveals Android 12's New, Muted Design Aesthetic - Core77
Google details how interconnected Matter smart home standard will work on Android and Nest - The Verge
What is LaMDA: Google's new tech to make Android phones talk like humans
Model numbers for future Google Pixels revealed by Android 12 Beta including a foldable Pixel - GSMArena.com news
Official Android 12 design changes & new animations leaked (video) before the Google I/O event | Nokiapoweruser
Android 12: Everything You Need To Know | Digital Trends
Android 12's dynamic theming will still let you choose your own awful colors if you insist
Android 12's new Emergency SOS feature is back in Beta 1
Android 12 Beta introduces support for Bluetooth LE Audio
Android 12’s redesign is made to beat iOS 14’s looks, but I think it may be too late | TechRadar
Will the Samsung Galaxy A50 get the Android 12 update? - SamMobile
Android 12 devices may default to more efficient video recording format
Motorola Android 11 update: List of eligible devices & release date
Wear OS emulator gives peek at Android 11-based redesign - 9to5Google
Specs and prices for Samsung's next budget Android tablet leak - PhoneArena
Cubic and MTC Bring Digital Fare Payments to Android Users | Business Wire
Panasonic's Toughbook S1 is a rugged 7" Android tablet with warm-swappable batteries - GSMArena.com news
Telegram founder feels iPhone can’t compete with Android because it is stuck in the middle ages - Technology News
Android ad spend surges following Apple’s IDFA changes | TechRadar
Best Android tablets to buy: Samsung, Lenovo, Amazon, and more!
TUXEDO Computers Launches New TUXEDO InfinityBook Pro 14 Linux Laptop with 3K Display
The Linux-powered TUXEDO InfinityBook Pro 14 laptop is now in its 6th generation, and, for the first time, it ships with a bigger, brighter, and sharper 14-inch display with a 16:10 format, 99% sRGB coverage, 400 cd/m2 brightness, and up to 2880x1800 pixels (3K) resolution. There's also a variant with a 2K display, featuring 1920x1200 pixels resolution. In addition, TUXEDO InfinityBook Pro 14 has a compact, business oriented design with a magnesium case of only 1.5 cm thin and 1 kg in size, narrow bezels and a huge glass touchpad with integrated mouse buttons. This makes it one of the smallest and lightweight 14-inch 16:10 notebooks on the market, according to TUXEDO Computers.
Today in Techrights
11 Linux Distros That Still Support 32-Bit Architecture
In case you haven't heard, many Linux distros have been dropping support for devices with 32-bit architectures left and right. Fortunately, some distros are staying strong for those running older devices, and we're going to take a look at them today. [...] Even certain distros that promote themselves as lightweight and ideal for older machines are following suit. Both Xubuntu and Linux Lite dropped their 32-bit versions in April 2021. Worried you and your trusty 32-bit machine will be left behind? Fear not, because there are a few distros out there that have you covered.
today's leftovers
