TUXEDO’s Latest Linux Laptop is All About the Screen
Don’t get me wrong, FHD isn’t terrible (and it’s not as thought fractional scaling is super perfect on some distros anyway) but it feels like regular HD panels have been the stock option for too long.
Which is why I am excited to hear that European computer company TUXEDO — which is stylised in all caps; that’s not me shouting — offers higher-resolution displays in its 6th-generation InfinityBook Pro 14 laptop.
It’s not a typical 3K screen either, but an LTPS IPS in a 16:10 ratio at 2880×1800 pixels running at 90 Hz.
