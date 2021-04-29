Android Leftovers

LLVM Clang 12 Compiler Is Performing Very Well For AMD Ryzen 9 5950X / Zen 3

Earlier this week I posted some benchmarks looking at the compiler performance of GCC 11 vs. LLVM Clang 12 on the Intel Core i9 11900K "Rocket Lake" processor while in this article the same tests and same software are being carried out on an AMD Ryzen 9 5950X "Zen 3" desktop. With these AMD Linux tests the Clang 12 compiler not only yielded the fastest binaries at -O2 but carried through in the more optimized configurations as well. This article is looking at the Ryzen 9 5950X compiler performance with the recently released GCC 11 and LLVM Clang 12 compilers. The same benchmarks and same software stack as used in the Rocket Lake comparison were done for this Zen 3 benchmarking of these fresh open-source compilers. That includes testing both compilers with the "-O2" optimization level, "-O3 -march=native" for the more optimized configuration, and then "-O3 -march=native -flto" for also flipping on link-time optimizations (LTO). The AMD Ryzen 9 5950X with ASUS CROSSHAIR VIII HERO system was tested with Fedora 34 on Linux 5.11 just as with the Rocket Lake tests while evaluating GCC 11.1.1 and LLVM Clang 12.0 with their release builds from the F34 repository.

Gnome: New Human Interface Guidelines

In recent weeks, I’ve been working on a major update to the GNOME Human Interface Guidelines (HIG). The motivations for this work were varied. The HIG is fairly out of date, both in relation to contemporary design practice, as well as GNOME platform capabilities, and so needed updating. But we also wanted to improve the quality of the design guidance that we offer, and do a much better job at integrating our design docs with the rest of the developer platform. As part of these changes, large parts of HIG have been restructured, and the vast majority of the content has been rewritten to some extent. It has also been expanded to cover a greater range of topics, including app naming, app icons, UI styling, accessibility and tooltips.