Best Alternatives To CentOS 8 In 2021
Let’s have a quick look into the list of the alternatives to CentOS 8 operating system.
Let’s start our list with Rocky Linux. There is an interesting story behind the idea of Rocky Linux. Gregory Kurtzer, founder of the CentOS project announced a new project by the name Rocky Linux to provide RHEL fork to CentOS users on the day when Red Hat (IBM) announced its plans to replace stable CentOS 8 with rolling release CentOS Stream.
Rocky Linux is a community enterprise operating system. It says that it is designed to be 100% bug-for-bug compatible with America’s top enterprise Linux distribution now that its downstream partner (CentOS Project) has shifted direction. Rocky Linux Release Candidate 1 is now available for testing and you download your copy from here.
