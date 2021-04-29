Gnome: New Human Interface Guidelines
In recent weeks, I’ve been working on a major update to the GNOME Human Interface Guidelines (HIG). The motivations for this work were varied. The HIG is fairly out of date, both in relation to contemporary design practice, as well as GNOME platform capabilities, and so needed updating. But we also wanted to improve the quality of the design guidance that we offer, and do a much better job at integrating our design docs with the rest of the developer platform.
As part of these changes, large parts of HIG have been restructured, and the vast majority of the content has been rewritten to some extent. It has also been expanded to cover a greater range of topics, including app naming, app icons, UI styling, accessibility and tooltips.
