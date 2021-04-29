Games: APICO, Godot, and More
Chilled-out super sweet Bee keeping game APICO has a huge new demo out
To give a shout out to TNgineers, they worked with us on sorting out Linux gamepad support as Game Maker Studio does some really weird things with their Linux support. As it turns out, it detects pretty much everything in their input system and so you need to filter out anything without a D-pad to stop them messing with an actual gamepad. Took us a while to find it, mostly by accident when I unplugged my mouse to test and the gamepad suddenly worked. A small fix later, and it's looking really good. So yeah, if you know a developer using Game Maker Studio, get them to look out for anything with "GMS Gamepad Direction Count" set as zero.
Godot Engine needs more funding for post-4.0 development
While Godot Engine has been going from strength to strength, the co-creator and technical lead Juan Linietsky has reminded people how they rely on support to keep going.
Considering the masses of work that goes into an open source game engine, they don't actually get all that much money from donations or sponsors. On their Patreon for example, it only gives around $15,000 per month which doesn't go far when it's split between multiple people.
If you love Heroes of Might and Magic II do check out this open source reimplementation
Heroes of Might and Magic II is an absolute classic right? Released back in 1996, it lives on thanks to fheroes2.
fheroes2 is a free and open source game engine reimplementation. Think like OpenMW for Morrowind and openXcom for the original UFO/X-COM game. You need a copy of the data from the original to work with fheroes2, which you can find up on GOG.com.
"Lord Ironfist is dead and the Kingdom is plunged into a vicious civil war by his feuding sons. At stake is the ultimate prize: control of the land and succession of the royal throne. Will you support the villainous usurper and lead the armies of evil or be loyal to the righteous prince and deliver the people from tyranny." — Heroes of Might and Magic II synopsis.
Looks like Trust Factor in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive on Linux is fixed for Mesa | GamingOnLinux
For quite some time now, there's been a few troubles for Counter-Strike: Global Offensive on Linux with players Trust Factor being severely reduced. Now though, it looks to be finally solved.
Going back since at least January 2021, users have been reporting an issue with Mesa drivers (Intel / AMD GPUs) that has seen their CS:GO Trust Factor drop sharply. This is unrelated to another issue that appeared recently, where practically Linux and macOS players Trusted Mode didn't seem to be working - which was quickly solved by Valve.
People speculated on what the cause was, which caused the Mesa driver developers to end up disabling "glthread" (OpenGL multithreading) for CS:GO. Thankfully though, it looks like Valve have managed to actually solve the root cause of the issue.
Lost Ruins is a little quirky but it's an absolutely gorgeous metroidvania and lots of fun
ALTARI GAMES and DANGEN Entertainment recently released Lost Ruins, an action-platformer metroidvania. A game that's taken me by surprise on how wonderful it is to look at. Note: key provided by Dangen Entertainment.
It has some excellent pixel art, blended together with tons of modern touches. There's lots of fancy lighting effects, giving it a feel a bit like Dead Cells, with the shiny glow of something like Noita. Add to that the cast of cute anime styled characters and their silly voice effects for fights it makes it quite a treat to play through. That is, if you can get over the ridiculous idle animation for the protagonist that makes it look like they're about to wet themselves at any moment.
[...]
Lost Ruins, they say, is a survival experience. Made primarily for those who enjoy some tough combat, keeping an eye on your items to keep your health and mana up and exploration. However, there is a more relaxed mode for people who want to focus more on the story too.
