Games: APICO, Godot, and More

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Thursday 20th of May 2021 07:53:25 PM
Gaming

  • Chilled-out super sweet Bee keeping game APICO has a huge new demo out

    To give a shout out to TNgineers, they worked with us on sorting out Linux gamepad support as Game Maker Studio does some really weird things with their Linux support. As it turns out, it detects pretty much everything in their input system and so you need to filter out anything without a D-pad to stop them messing with an actual gamepad. Took us a while to find it, mostly by accident when I unplugged my mouse to test and the gamepad suddenly worked. A small fix later, and it's looking really good. So yeah, if you know a developer using Game Maker Studio, get them to look out for anything with "GMS Gamepad Direction Count" set as zero.

  • Godot Engine needs more funding for post-4.0 development

    While Godot Engine has been going from strength to strength, the co-creator and technical lead Juan Linietsky has reminded people how they rely on support to keep going.

    Considering the masses of work that goes into an open source game engine, they don't actually get all that much money from donations or sponsors. On their Patreon for example, it only gives around $15,000 per month which doesn't go far when it's split between multiple people.

  • If you love Heroes of Might and Magic II do check out this open source reimplementation

    Heroes of Might and Magic II is an absolute classic right? Released back in 1996, it lives on thanks to fheroes2.

    fheroes2 is a free and open source game engine reimplementation. Think like OpenMW for Morrowind and openXcom for the original UFO/X-COM game. You need a copy of the data from the original to work with fheroes2, which you can find up on GOG.com.

    "Lord Ironfist is dead and the Kingdom is plunged into a vicious civil war by his feuding sons. At stake is the ultimate prize: control of the land and succession of the royal throne. Will you support the villainous usurper and lead the armies of evil or be loyal to the righteous prince and deliver the people from tyranny." — Heroes of Might and Magic II synopsis.

  • Looks like Trust Factor in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive on Linux is fixed for Mesa | GamingOnLinux

    For quite some time now, there's been a few troubles for Counter-Strike: Global Offensive on Linux with players Trust Factor being severely reduced. Now though, it looks to be finally solved.

    Going back since at least January 2021, users have been reporting an issue with Mesa drivers (Intel / AMD GPUs) that has seen their CS:GO Trust Factor drop sharply. This is unrelated to another issue that appeared recently, where practically Linux and macOS players Trusted Mode didn't seem to be working - which was quickly solved by Valve.

    People speculated on what the cause was, which caused the Mesa driver developers to end up disabling "glthread" (OpenGL multithreading) for CS:GO. Thankfully though, it looks like Valve have managed to actually solve the root cause of the issue.

  • Lost Ruins is a little quirky but it's an absolutely gorgeous metroidvania and lots of fun

    ALTARI GAMES and DANGEN Entertainment recently released Lost Ruins, an action-platformer metroidvania. A game that's taken me by surprise on how wonderful it is to look at. Note: key provided by Dangen Entertainment.

    It has some excellent pixel art, blended together with tons of modern touches. There's lots of fancy lighting effects, giving it a feel a bit like Dead Cells, with the shiny glow of something like Noita. Add to that the cast of cute anime styled characters and their silly voice effects for fights it makes it quite a treat to play through. That is, if you can get over the ridiculous idle animation for the protagonist that makes it look like they're about to wet themselves at any moment.

    [...]

    Lost Ruins, they say, is a survival experience. Made primarily for those who enjoy some tough combat, keeping an eye on your items to keep your health and mana up and exploration. However, there is a more relaxed mode for people who want to focus more on the story too.

More on CS

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Thursday 20th of May 2021 07:56:54 PM.
  • CS:GO Trust Factor Fixed For Linux Gamers With Mesa Drivers

    A few weeks ago we wrote about Mesa 21.x drivers with OpenGL threading causing issues for the "Trust Factor" within the popular game Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. Thanks to possible intervention by Gabe Newell, this trust factor issue seems now resolved for allowing these Linux gamers with open-source graphics drivers to play on the more competitive CS:GO servers.

    Following the change earlier this year to Mesa 21.0 that enabled OpenGL threading (gl_thread) by default for Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Linux gamers began reporting their Trust Factor being lowered. Valve's Trust Factor is their matchmaking system in use for Counter-Strike: Global Offensive for finding gamers to compete against with similar scores. Cheating and other opaque inputs go in to calculating the Trust Factor value for a particular game. Presumably in the case of Mesa OpenGL threading, the Trust Factor algorithms were seeing a differing thread count from what is normally expected and ended up causing the Trust Factor to be lowered thinking it was a possible hack/modification.

New Project To Convert Arch Linux PKGBUILDs (Repositories and AUR) To DEB Packages And Install Them On Debian / Ubuntu

The Arch Linux repositories are quite extensive, and usually contain up-to-date software. And if something is not available in the repositories, it's most probably available in the AUR (ArchLinux User Repository). What if you could convert the packages from the Arch Linux repositories and AUR into DEB packages, for easy installation using APT on Debian / Ubuntu, and Linux distributions based on these (Pop!_OS, Linux Mint, etc.)? Well, you sort of can. makedeb, mpm and makedeb-db is a set of tools that allows you to do just that. Read more

Top 10 Linux Distros for Students

One of the best things about Linux is its access to all the different Linux distributions – commonly known as Linux distros. Each distro holds a unique philosophy and thereby bundles in different software and utilities, making it perfect for certain users but not all. So what’s the best Linux distro for students? Well, there aren’t many specific distributions curated with student usage in mind. However, depending on what students most want and need from their computers, we have put together a list of the best Linux distros. Read more

Security and Proprietary Software

  • Recycle Your Phone, Sure, But Maybe Not Your Number

    Many online services allow users to reset their passwords by clicking a link sent via SMS, and this unfortunately widespread practice has turned mobile phone numbers into de facto identity documents. Which means losing control over one thanks to a divorce, job termination or financial crisis can be devastating.

  • Security updates for Thursday

    Security updates have been issued by Fedora (cacti, cacti-spine, exif, firefox, kernel, mariadb, and thunderbird), Mageia (kernel, kernel-linus, and libxml2), openSUSE (exim and jhead), Oracle (slapi-nis and xorg-x11-server), Scientific Linux (slapi-nis and xorg-x11-server), Slackware (libX11), SUSE (djvulibre, fribidi, graphviz, grub2, libass, libxml2, lz4, python-httplib2, redis, rubygem-actionpack-4_2, and xen), and Ubuntu (pillow and python-babel).

  • Browser fuzzing at Mozilla

    Mozilla has been fuzzing Firefox and its underlying components for a while. It has proven to be one of the most efficient ways to identify quality and security issues. In general, we apply fuzzing on different levels: there is fuzzing the browser as a whole, but a significant amount of time is also spent on fuzzing isolated code (e.g. with libFuzzer) or whole components such as the JS engine using separate shells. In this blog post, we will talk specifically about browser fuzzing only, and go into detail on the pipeline we’ve developed. This single pipeline is the result of years of work that the fuzzing team has put into aggregating our browser fuzzing efforts to provide consistently actionable issues to developers and to ease integration of internal and external fuzzing tools as they become available.

  • Sonoff & Tuya smart plugs found to transmit unencrypted passwords - CNX Software

    There are many low-cost smart plugs based on ESP8266 that provide a convenient way to control lights or home appliances with your smartphone. But cybersecurity firm A&O IT Group found vulnerabilities in ITEAD’s Sonoff S26 and Ener-J Wi-fi (Tuya) smart plugs that would allow an attacker to easily access your wireless network. The first security vulnerability is pretty common and hard to exploit since it’s only a concern during the setup. Sonoff S26 starts itself into access point mode with ITEAD-1001xxxxxx SSID, and is set up through the eWelink app with the user not needing to know the password. But with older firmware is was needed, so ITEAD still shares the default password: 12345678 in the user manual, and it can be used to connect to the smart plug by anyone. But once configured, it’s not accessible anymore as the smart plug should be in client mode connected to your router with your own credentials. So that’s not ideal, but not such a big issue.

  • IBM Cloud’s biggest region hit by five-hour Severity One brownout

    IBM cloud had five Severity One issues in April 2021 alone, one of which was a recurrence of a problem previously deemed to have been solved. Today’s incident is the second Severity One issue in May 2021...

    •                
  • Colonial Pipeline boss confirms $4.4m ransom payment [iophk: Windows TCO]
                     
                       

    Colonial Pipeline has confirmed it paid a $4.4m (£3.1m) ransom to the cyber-criminal gang responsible for taking the US fuel pipeline offline.

    •  
  • Critical Update: Do You Know What’s In Your Software?

    Recent intrusions into federal agencies and critical infrastructure are causing the government to more closely examine how software is made, in addition to who’s making it and where. Even before President Joe Biden and his transition team entered the White House amid the unfurling SolarWinds crisis, the executive branch was working to collectively reduce weaknesses in the government’s software supply chain. A new executive order gets deeper into core software development techniques than anything from previous administrations.

    •   

Android Leftovers

