Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

today's howtos

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Thursday 20th of May 2021 08:22:21 PM Filed under
HowTos
  • How to install OBS Studio on Deepin 20.2

    In this video, we are looking at how to install OBS Studio on Deepin 20.2.

  • How to install Codeblocks on a Chromebook in 2021
  • How to remotely copy files over SSH without entering a password

    SSH (Secure Shell) is an encrypted protocol to connect with the remote device. By default, it works on TCP port 22. There are two methods to connect with the remote server using SSH, one is by using password authentication, and another way is to authenticate is by public key. In this tutorial, you will learn how to generate an SSH key and copy files over SSH (SCP) without entering a password in CentOS8.

  • How To Install Microsoft Teams on CentOS 8 [Ed: Bad idea as it gives Microsoft control over machines it ought not be trusted with]
  • Use Port Knocking To Secure SSH Service (Debian/Ubuntu)

    In this tutorial, I’m going to show you how to use port knocking to secure SSH service on Debian and Ubuntu servers.

  • How to quickly deploy the OpenProject platform as a Docker container - TechRepublic

    OpenProject is an outstanding platform for project management. With OpenProject you can manage meetings, control project budgets, run reports on your projects, communicate with a project team, schedule your projects from the top-down, create forms for a project, work with agile boards, customize the theme and workflow and manage nearly every aspect of your project via a beautiful web-based interface.

    If you've ever attempted to install the software, you know how problematic it can be. Although I've successfully deployed the tool manually, the installation is about as flaky as they come. You might nail it once, but the next time around (using the same process), it might fail.

  • Introduction to Shell Scripting in Linux - ByteXD

    Has there been a scenario in which you had to perform a task repeatedly on a single system or multiple systems?

    If we are into IT support or an IT administrator, it could be well assumed that the answer is YES.

  • How to make a file executable in Linux | FOSS Linux

    Every Linux file can be given the executable privilege. To understand how this concept works, we need a sample file to reference.

  • How to install UbuntuDDE Remix 21.04

    In this video, I am going to show how to install UbuntuDDE Remix 21.04.

  • How to install Steam on Debian 10 or 11 Linux - Linux Shout

    Learn commands to install Steam application on Debian 10 Buster or 11 Bullseye and enable Steam Play to run various PC games on Linux.

  • How to disable the UFW firewall in Linux

    If you’re not happy with the UFW firewall on your Linux PC and want to uninstall it but don’t know where to start, it’s understandable. For as good as this firewall is, no mainstream Linux OS goes over how to use it.

    In this guide, we’ll go over how you can shut off and even uninstall the UFW firewall. To start, ensure you have system-level access to your Linux PC, as turning off the firewall requires root access. Then, follow along below!

  • How to change keyboard layout on the GNOME and Plasma login screens

    I’ve had an annoying issue with the login screen on my Linux computer: it’s using the wrong keyboard layout. I can’t log in without first doing some mental mapping of where the keys are on the wrong keyboard layout. Here’s how you change the keyboard on the LUKS password screen, and graphical login screens.

    I first noticed the issue after switching from GNOME to the Plasma Desktop. To get the full Plasma experience, I also switched from the GNOME Display Manager (GDM) to the Simple Desktop Display Manager (SDDM). I believed the issue to be unique to SDDM, and focused my troubleshooting on finding out how to switch the keyboard layout in SDDM.

  • How to Remotely Access Raspberry Pi from Windows, Mac & Linux | Beebom

    We have already written a detailed guide on how to use a Windows laptop as a monitor for Raspberry Pi, and it requires a wired ethernet connection. However, if you want to remotely access Raspberry Pi from your Windows 10, Mac, or Linux PC, you can do so with Wi-Fi and VNC server. In this article, we also explain the steps to connect to your Raspberry Pi remotely from a Chromebook in detail. Even if you are a beginner, you can follow the instructions and get it running in a few minutes. So without any delay, let’s go through the tutorial.

  • How to Install Ajenti Control Panel on Ubuntu 20.04

    If you are using a Linux server and not familiar with the command line then the control panel will help you to manage the Linux server from the web browser. Ajenti is a free, open-source, lightweight control panel for managing Linux servers.

  • How to Create Schedule Tasks in Ubuntu for Daily / Weekly / Monthly Job | UbuntuHandbook

    Want to run a command or a script daily, weekly, monthly, or on other given schedule? It’s easy to do this in Ubuntu via cron job.

    Cron is a time-based job scheduler to run command or script periodically at fixed times, dates, or intervals. It’s typically used for system maintenance or administration, though it can be useful for general purpose, e.g., downloading file from internet at regular intervals.

  • How to Change UUID in Linux

    Learn how to change UUID of a disk in Linux. Utilities such as tune2fs (for ext2 or ext3 or ext3), xfs_admin (for xfs), btrfstune (for btrfs) can be used to change UUID.

  • How To Use PostgreSQL With Ruby On Rails Application - OSTechNix

    SQLite is not enough for large Rails applications. This guide explains how to use PostgreSQL with Ruby on Rails application in Ubuntu Linux.

  • How To Install Fail2Ban on AlmaLinux 8 - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Fail2Ban on AlmaLinux 8. For those of you who didn’t know, Fail2ban is an open-source tool that helps protect your Linux machine from brute force and other automated attacks by monitoring the services logs for malicious activity. These apps run as a daemon that uses python scripts to parse log files for system intrusion attempts and adds custom rules to Iptables configuration files to ban access to certain IP addresses.

    This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of Fail2Ban on an AlmaLinux 8. You can follow the same instructions for Rocky Linux.

»

More in Tux Machines

New Project To Convert Arch Linux PKGBUILDs (Repositories and AUR) To DEB Packages And Install Them On Debian / Ubuntu

The Arch Linux repositories are quite extensive, and usually contain up-to-date software. And if something is not available in the repositories, it's most probably available in the AUR (ArchLinux User Repository). What if you could convert the packages from the Arch Linux repositories and AUR into DEB packages, for easy installation using APT on Debian / Ubuntu, and Linux distributions based on these (Pop!_OS, Linux Mint, etc.)? Well, you sort of can. makedeb, mpm and makedeb-db is a set of tools that allows you to do just that. Read more

Top 10 Linux Distros for Students

One of the best things about Linux is its access to all the different Linux distributions – commonly known as Linux distros. Each distro holds a unique philosophy and thereby bundles in different software and utilities, making it perfect for certain users but not all. So what’s the best Linux distro for students? Well, there aren’t many specific distributions curated with student usage in mind. However, depending on what students most want and need from their computers, we have put together a list of the best Linux distros. Read more

Security and Proprietary Software

  • Recycle Your Phone, Sure, But Maybe Not Your Number

    Many online services allow users to reset their passwords by clicking a link sent via SMS, and this unfortunately widespread practice has turned mobile phone numbers into de facto identity documents. Which means losing control over one thanks to a divorce, job termination or financial crisis can be devastating.

  • Security updates for Thursday

    Security updates have been issued by Fedora (cacti, cacti-spine, exif, firefox, kernel, mariadb, and thunderbird), Mageia (kernel, kernel-linus, and libxml2), openSUSE (exim and jhead), Oracle (slapi-nis and xorg-x11-server), Scientific Linux (slapi-nis and xorg-x11-server), Slackware (libX11), SUSE (djvulibre, fribidi, graphviz, grub2, libass, libxml2, lz4, python-httplib2, redis, rubygem-actionpack-4_2, and xen), and Ubuntu (pillow and python-babel).

  • Browser fuzzing at Mozilla

    Mozilla has been fuzzing Firefox and its underlying components for a while. It has proven to be one of the most efficient ways to identify quality and security issues. In general, we apply fuzzing on different levels: there is fuzzing the browser as a whole, but a significant amount of time is also spent on fuzzing isolated code (e.g. with libFuzzer) or whole components such as the JS engine using separate shells. In this blog post, we will talk specifically about browser fuzzing only, and go into detail on the pipeline we’ve developed. This single pipeline is the result of years of work that the fuzzing team has put into aggregating our browser fuzzing efforts to provide consistently actionable issues to developers and to ease integration of internal and external fuzzing tools as they become available.

  • Sonoff & Tuya smart plugs found to transmit unencrypted passwords - CNX Software

    There are many low-cost smart plugs based on ESP8266 that provide a convenient way to control lights or home appliances with your smartphone. But cybersecurity firm A&O IT Group found vulnerabilities in ITEAD’s Sonoff S26 and Ener-J Wi-fi (Tuya) smart plugs that would allow an attacker to easily access your wireless network. The first security vulnerability is pretty common and hard to exploit since it’s only a concern during the setup. Sonoff S26 starts itself into access point mode with ITEAD-1001xxxxxx SSID, and is set up through the eWelink app with the user not needing to know the password. But with older firmware is was needed, so ITEAD still shares the default password: 12345678 in the user manual, and it can be used to connect to the smart plug by anyone. But once configured, it’s not accessible anymore as the smart plug should be in client mode connected to your router with your own credentials. So that’s not ideal, but not such a big issue.

  • IBM Cloud’s biggest region hit by five-hour Severity One brownout

    IBM cloud had five Severity One issues in April 2021 alone, one of which was a recurrence of a problem previously deemed to have been solved. Today’s incident is the second Severity One issue in May 2021...

    •                
  • Colonial Pipeline boss confirms $4.4m ransom payment [iophk: Windows TCO]
                     
                       

    Colonial Pipeline has confirmed it paid a $4.4m (£3.1m) ransom to the cyber-criminal gang responsible for taking the US fuel pipeline offline.

    •  
  • Critical Update: Do You Know What’s In Your Software?

    Recent intrusions into federal agencies and critical infrastructure are causing the government to more closely examine how software is made, in addition to who’s making it and where. Even before President Joe Biden and his transition team entered the White House amid the unfurling SolarWinds crisis, the executive branch was working to collectively reduce weaknesses in the government’s software supply chain. A new executive order gets deeper into core software development techniques than anything from previous administrations.

    •   

Android Leftovers

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6