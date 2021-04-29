Audiocasts/Shows: Debian/KDE Neon, BSDNow, TLLTS, Slimbook and Ubuntu Podcast
-
Back to Debian - Distrohop Week
I installed KDE Neon on the main studio PC and not really liking it. Let's just go back to Debian and my first livestream install when I had 1,000 subs.
-
BSDNow 403: The Linuxulator Investment
Why You Should Use BSD Licensing for Your Next Open Source Project or Product, Update on FreeBSD Foundation Investment in Linuxulator, OPNsense 21.1.5 released, FreeBSD meetings on the Desktop, Running FreeBSD jails with containerd 1.5, Markdown, DocBook, and the quest for semantic documentation on NetBSD.org, and more.
-
The Linux Link Tech Show Episode 907
replacing technology, 3d printing, grills
-
FINALLY an affordable LINUX LAPTOP? - Slimbook Essential 14
today we FINALLY have an affordable Linux laptop to review! This here is the Slimbook Essential, basically the least expensive laptop you can get from this Spanish Linux hardware manufacturer, coming in at 550 euros, 20% Value added tax included. Let's take a look at what you get at that price point!
-
Ubuntu Podcast from the UK LoCo: S14E11 – Pigs Eating Shot
This week we got a 65% keyboard and played Pokemon Snap. We round up the community news and events, then some picks from the wider tech news.
It’s Season 14 Episode 11 of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson and Martin Wimpress are connected and speaking to your brain.
-
