Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

IBM/Red Hat Leftovers

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Thursday 20th of May 2021 09:04:03 PM Filed under
Red Hat

  • Top 5 Linux man command options for browsing man pages | Enable Sysadmin

    Searching through the seemingly endless repository of information online has been, and always will be, a useful tool in the pocket of any sysadmin. The vast archive of collective wisdom and shared experiences is a tribute to The Open Internet. Having access to such a huge repository of information is not something any sysadmin takes for granted. That said, there are certainly advantages to knowing how one can find answers to a problem without having to rely on the World Wide Web for every question or problem. For one, you might find yourself working in an air-gapped environment in which access to the Internet isn't possible. Or, if you have ever sat a Red Hat exam, you're aware that access to the Internet is also not an option, and knowing how to look things up fast may mean the difference between a pass and no pass result.

  • What is your Linux server hardware decommissioning process? | Enable Sysadmin

    I've seen a broad range of hardware decommissioning (decomm) processes in my years as a sysadmin. It can be as simple as an email with a dire warning about a soon-to-be decommissioned system all the way up to a multi-layered, multi-month, multi-approver process that makes government red tape seem like a pale pink by comparison.

    The process in the last two companies I worked in, decommissioning was a 30-day process that started with notifications, a so-called "Scream" test, and a final shutdown, unracking, and palletizing for disposal. I love the term "Scream" test. This part of the process involves unplugging the system from the network for two weeks to see if anyone screams about a lost service. It's effective and I've had my share of opportunities to reverse a decomm for last-minute file recovery and then to restart the process again.

  • Installing and using Dynatrace to prevent outages

    In this post we're going to look at the next part of our fictional company's journey to digital transformation. Over the past several months Davie Street Enterprises’ (DSE) digital transformation has progressed quickly with much success. Now it's time to tackle predicting and preventing, if possible, outages and improving user experience.

    Ranbir Ahuja, Senior Director of Operators, has been following the efforts with much curiosity. For the most part, Ahuja is excited at the progress yet is concerned that from his perspective one of the largest single drivers for this transformation hasn’t been directly addressed.

  • Artificial Intelligence (AI): How to plan a pilot project
  • Announcing the winners of the Build Smart on Kubernetes Challenge 2021

    While the official competition at Think 2021 is over, you can test your skills and grow your experience with Kubernetes by participating in the lab exercises and workshops. Explore the lab exercise guide, complete the exercises, and demonstrate what you learned by earning the Build Smart on Kubernetes Badge.

  • Job hunt: 5 tips to write a better resume
  • Red Hat Is Hiring Even More Graphics Engineers

    Red Hat is now hiring two more graphics engineers working on the Linux graphics drivers. This will be focusing on Red Hat Enterprise Linux, Fedora, and upstream graphics drivers for the open-source code around Intel, AMD, and NVIDIA. Remote work is a possibility. The second of these job openings will have some exposure to the ARM graphics scene and tie in at least some extent to Red Hat's growing automotive / infotainment efforts.

  • Christian Schaller: New opportunities in the Red Hat Desktop team

    So we are looking to hire quite a few people into the Desktop team currently. First of all we are looking to hire two graphics engineers to help us work on Linux Graphics drivers. The first of those two jobs is now online on the Red Hat jobs site. This is a job in our core graphics team focusing on RHEL, Fedora and upstream around the Intel, AMD and NVidia open source drivers. This is an opportunity to join a team of incredibly talented engineers working on everything from the graphics system of the Linux kernel and on the userspace bits like Vulkan, OpenGL and Wayland. The job is listed as Senior Engineer, but for the right candidate we have flexibility there. We also have flexibility for people who want to work remotely, so as long as there is a Red Hat office in your home country you can work remotely for us. The second job, which we hope to have up soon, will be looking more at ARM graphics and be tied to our automotive effort, but we will be looking at the applications for either position in combination so feel free to apply for the already listed job even if you are more interested in the second one as we will discuss both jobs with potential candidates.

»

More in Tux Machines

New Project To Convert Arch Linux PKGBUILDs (Repositories and AUR) To DEB Packages And Install Them On Debian / Ubuntu

The Arch Linux repositories are quite extensive, and usually contain up-to-date software. And if something is not available in the repositories, it's most probably available in the AUR (ArchLinux User Repository). What if you could convert the packages from the Arch Linux repositories and AUR into DEB packages, for easy installation using APT on Debian / Ubuntu, and Linux distributions based on these (Pop!_OS, Linux Mint, etc.)? Well, you sort of can. makedeb, mpm and makedeb-db is a set of tools that allows you to do just that. Read more

Top 10 Linux Distros for Students

One of the best things about Linux is its access to all the different Linux distributions – commonly known as Linux distros. Each distro holds a unique philosophy and thereby bundles in different software and utilities, making it perfect for certain users but not all. So what’s the best Linux distro for students? Well, there aren’t many specific distributions curated with student usage in mind. However, depending on what students most want and need from their computers, we have put together a list of the best Linux distros. Read more

Security and Proprietary Software

  • Recycle Your Phone, Sure, But Maybe Not Your Number

    Many online services allow users to reset their passwords by clicking a link sent via SMS, and this unfortunately widespread practice has turned mobile phone numbers into de facto identity documents. Which means losing control over one thanks to a divorce, job termination or financial crisis can be devastating.

  • Security updates for Thursday

    Security updates have been issued by Fedora (cacti, cacti-spine, exif, firefox, kernel, mariadb, and thunderbird), Mageia (kernel, kernel-linus, and libxml2), openSUSE (exim and jhead), Oracle (slapi-nis and xorg-x11-server), Scientific Linux (slapi-nis and xorg-x11-server), Slackware (libX11), SUSE (djvulibre, fribidi, graphviz, grub2, libass, libxml2, lz4, python-httplib2, redis, rubygem-actionpack-4_2, and xen), and Ubuntu (pillow and python-babel).

  • Browser fuzzing at Mozilla

    Mozilla has been fuzzing Firefox and its underlying components for a while. It has proven to be one of the most efficient ways to identify quality and security issues. In general, we apply fuzzing on different levels: there is fuzzing the browser as a whole, but a significant amount of time is also spent on fuzzing isolated code (e.g. with libFuzzer) or whole components such as the JS engine using separate shells. In this blog post, we will talk specifically about browser fuzzing only, and go into detail on the pipeline we’ve developed. This single pipeline is the result of years of work that the fuzzing team has put into aggregating our browser fuzzing efforts to provide consistently actionable issues to developers and to ease integration of internal and external fuzzing tools as they become available.

  • Sonoff & Tuya smart plugs found to transmit unencrypted passwords - CNX Software

    There are many low-cost smart plugs based on ESP8266 that provide a convenient way to control lights or home appliances with your smartphone. But cybersecurity firm A&O IT Group found vulnerabilities in ITEAD’s Sonoff S26 and Ener-J Wi-fi (Tuya) smart plugs that would allow an attacker to easily access your wireless network. The first security vulnerability is pretty common and hard to exploit since it’s only a concern during the setup. Sonoff S26 starts itself into access point mode with ITEAD-1001xxxxxx SSID, and is set up through the eWelink app with the user not needing to know the password. But with older firmware is was needed, so ITEAD still shares the default password: 12345678 in the user manual, and it can be used to connect to the smart plug by anyone. But once configured, it’s not accessible anymore as the smart plug should be in client mode connected to your router with your own credentials. So that’s not ideal, but not such a big issue.

  • IBM Cloud’s biggest region hit by five-hour Severity One brownout

    IBM cloud had five Severity One issues in April 2021 alone, one of which was a recurrence of a problem previously deemed to have been solved. Today’s incident is the second Severity One issue in May 2021...

    •                
  • Colonial Pipeline boss confirms $4.4m ransom payment [iophk: Windows TCO]
                     
                       

    Colonial Pipeline has confirmed it paid a $4.4m (£3.1m) ransom to the cyber-criminal gang responsible for taking the US fuel pipeline offline.

    •  
  • Critical Update: Do You Know What’s In Your Software?

    Recent intrusions into federal agencies and critical infrastructure are causing the government to more closely examine how software is made, in addition to who’s making it and where. Even before President Joe Biden and his transition team entered the White House amid the unfurling SolarWinds crisis, the executive branch was working to collectively reduce weaknesses in the government’s software supply chain. A new executive order gets deeper into core software development techniques than anything from previous administrations.

    •   

Android Leftovers

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6