IBM/Red Hat Leftovers
Top 5 Linux man command options for browsing man pages | Enable Sysadmin
Searching through the seemingly endless repository of information online has been, and always will be, a useful tool in the pocket of any sysadmin. The vast archive of collective wisdom and shared experiences is a tribute to The Open Internet. Having access to such a huge repository of information is not something any sysadmin takes for granted. That said, there are certainly advantages to knowing how one can find answers to a problem without having to rely on the World Wide Web for every question or problem. For one, you might find yourself working in an air-gapped environment in which access to the Internet isn't possible. Or, if you have ever sat a Red Hat exam, you're aware that access to the Internet is also not an option, and knowing how to look things up fast may mean the difference between a pass and no pass result.
What is your Linux server hardware decommissioning process? | Enable Sysadmin
I've seen a broad range of hardware decommissioning (decomm) processes in my years as a sysadmin. It can be as simple as an email with a dire warning about a soon-to-be decommissioned system all the way up to a multi-layered, multi-month, multi-approver process that makes government red tape seem like a pale pink by comparison.
The process in the last two companies I worked in, decommissioning was a 30-day process that started with notifications, a so-called "Scream" test, and a final shutdown, unracking, and palletizing for disposal. I love the term "Scream" test. This part of the process involves unplugging the system from the network for two weeks to see if anyone screams about a lost service. It's effective and I've had my share of opportunities to reverse a decomm for last-minute file recovery and then to restart the process again.
Installing and using Dynatrace to prevent outages
In this post we're going to look at the next part of our fictional company's journey to digital transformation. Over the past several months Davie Street Enterprises’ (DSE) digital transformation has progressed quickly with much success. Now it's time to tackle predicting and preventing, if possible, outages and improving user experience.
Ranbir Ahuja, Senior Director of Operators, has been following the efforts with much curiosity. For the most part, Ahuja is excited at the progress yet is concerned that from his perspective one of the largest single drivers for this transformation hasn’t been directly addressed.
Artificial Intelligence (AI): How to plan a pilot project
Announcing the winners of the Build Smart on Kubernetes Challenge 2021
While the official competition at Think 2021 is over, you can test your skills and grow your experience with Kubernetes by participating in the lab exercises and workshops. Explore the lab exercise guide, complete the exercises, and demonstrate what you learned by earning the Build Smart on Kubernetes Badge.
Job hunt: 5 tips to write a better resume
Red Hat Is Hiring Even More Graphics Engineers
Red Hat is now hiring two more graphics engineers working on the Linux graphics drivers. This will be focusing on Red Hat Enterprise Linux, Fedora, and upstream graphics drivers for the open-source code around Intel, AMD, and NVIDIA. Remote work is a possibility. The second of these job openings will have some exposure to the ARM graphics scene and tie in at least some extent to Red Hat's growing automotive / infotainment efforts.
Christian Schaller: New opportunities in the Red Hat Desktop team
So we are looking to hire quite a few people into the Desktop team currently. First of all we are looking to hire two graphics engineers to help us work on Linux Graphics drivers. The first of those two jobs is now online on the Red Hat jobs site. This is a job in our core graphics team focusing on RHEL, Fedora and upstream around the Intel, AMD and NVidia open source drivers. This is an opportunity to join a team of incredibly talented engineers working on everything from the graphics system of the Linux kernel and on the userspace bits like Vulkan, OpenGL and Wayland. The job is listed as Senior Engineer, but for the right candidate we have flexibility there. We also have flexibility for people who want to work remotely, so as long as there is a Red Hat office in your home country you can work remotely for us. The second job, which we hope to have up soon, will be looking more at ARM graphics and be tied to our automotive effort, but we will be looking at the applications for either position in combination so feel free to apply for the already listed job even if you are more interested in the second one as we will discuss both jobs with potential candidates.
New Project To Convert Arch Linux PKGBUILDs (Repositories and AUR) To DEB Packages And Install Them On Debian / Ubuntu
The Arch Linux repositories are quite extensive, and usually contain up-to-date software. And if something is not available in the repositories, it's most probably available in the AUR (ArchLinux User Repository). What if you could convert the packages from the Arch Linux repositories and AUR into DEB packages, for easy installation using APT on Debian / Ubuntu, and Linux distributions based on these (Pop!_OS, Linux Mint, etc.)? Well, you sort of can. makedeb, mpm and makedeb-db is a set of tools that allows you to do just that.
Top 10 Linux Distros for Students
One of the best things about Linux is its access to all the different Linux distributions – commonly known as Linux distros. Each distro holds a unique philosophy and thereby bundles in different software and utilities, making it perfect for certain users but not all. So what’s the best Linux distro for students? Well, there aren’t many specific distributions curated with student usage in mind. However, depending on what students most want and need from their computers, we have put together a list of the best Linux distros.
Security and Proprietary Software
Android Leftovers
