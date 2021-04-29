Graphics: Intel, NVIDIA and Mesa
Intel Alder Lake P, XeLPD Display Enablement Sent In Ahead Of Linux 5.14 - Phoronix
With the Linux 5.13 merge window past, Intel's open-source graphics driver developers have submitted their initial queue of new patches to DRM-Next of material they have ready ahead of the Linux 5.14 kernel cycle this summer.
The first of several expected pull requests were sent in this week to DRM-Next of Intel kernel graphics driver changes to target Linux 5.14.
NVIDIA update their NVAPI open source interface helping "Windows emulation environments"
Back in July 2020, NVIDIA announced the open source release of various parts of the NVAPI interface to help "Windows emulation environments" and they've now produced a much newer version.
An NVIDIA developer sent word about the update, which expands the support across a ton more Functions, Structures, Enums and so on. For regular gamers, it doesn't mean all that much. However, for people working on the DXVK / VKD3D-Proton translation layers, this can help. One possible use case is so the likes of DXVK might not have to keep spoofing being an AMD GPU for certain games to work around issues with the NVAPI.
Mike Blumenkrantz: Template Me
There’s no shortage of very smart people working on Mesa. One of those, aspiring benchmark-quadrupler Marek Olšák, had a novel idea some time ago: Could C++ function templates were used to optimize draw dispatch in driver?
The answer was yes, and so began what was probably five or ten minutes of furiously jamming brackets and braces into a C++ file in order to achieve the intended result. Let’s check out what’s going on here.
