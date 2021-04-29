Remap your Caps Lock key on Linux
There have been many life-changing Linux moments for me, but most fade into my backstory as they become the status quo. There's one little keyboard trick Linux taught me that I'm reminded of every time I use it (maybe 1,000 times a day), and that's converting the Caps Lock key to Ctrl.
I never use Caps Lock, but I use the Ctrl key all day for copying, pasting, navigating within Emacs, and invoking Bash, GNU Screen, or tmux actions. Caps Lock occupies valuable real estate on my keyboard, forcing the actually useful Ctrl key down to the awkward-to-reach bottom corner.
New Project To Convert Arch Linux PKGBUILDs (Repositories and AUR) To DEB Packages And Install Them On Debian / Ubuntu
The Arch Linux repositories are quite extensive, and usually contain up-to-date software. And if something is not available in the repositories, it's most probably available in the AUR (ArchLinux User Repository). What if you could convert the packages from the Arch Linux repositories and AUR into DEB packages, for easy installation using APT on Debian / Ubuntu, and Linux distributions based on these (Pop!_OS, Linux Mint, etc.)? Well, you sort of can. makedeb, mpm and makedeb-db is a set of tools that allows you to do just that.
Top 10 Linux Distros for Students
One of the best things about Linux is its access to all the different Linux distributions – commonly known as Linux distros. Each distro holds a unique philosophy and thereby bundles in different software and utilities, making it perfect for certain users but not all. So what’s the best Linux distro for students? Well, there aren’t many specific distributions curated with student usage in mind. However, depending on what students most want and need from their computers, we have put together a list of the best Linux distros.
Security and Proprietary Software
Android Leftovers
