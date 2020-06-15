today's howtos
10 Best Webmin Alternative tools for Ubuntu or Linux Servers - H2S Media
Webmin is a free web-based software platform meant to manage Linux servers and their services. It is distributed under a free license thus, anybody can use it without paying any cost. Here we will find some best alternatives to Webmin for Ubuntu, CentOS, RHEL, Rocky Linux, AlmaLinux, and other Server distros.
How to use usermod to add users to groups in Linux
Do you need to add users to groups on your Linux PC or Linux server? Don’t understand how the group system works and need some guidance? We can help! Follow along with this guide as we show you how to add users to groups with the “usermod” tool on Linux!
How I setup Apache for slackware.nl | Alien Pastures
Someone asked how I achieved the refreshed look & feel on slackware.nl and download.liveslak.org with the fancier directory listings and a graph of the current network bandwidth usage at the bottom.
It’s not so difficult but if you are new at setting up a web site mainly oriented at content delivery and have not worked with dynamic page generation using server-side includes (SSI), it may be useful to have some kind of reference.
How to Find Your IP Address in Linux
An IP address is a numerical label that uniquely identifies devices on a network. There are two types of IP addresses, public and private. A private address is used for labeling devices within an internal network and is globally unreachable.
On the contrary, public IPs are globally routable and are important for connecting to the internet. This guide shows how easy it is for Linux users to get IP address information on their computers.
How to quickly deploy the OpenProject platform as a Docker container - TechRepublic
OpenProject is an outstanding platform for project management. With OpenProject you can manage meetings, control project budgets, run reports on your projects, communicate with a project team, schedule your projects from the top-down, create forms for a project, work with agile boards, customize the theme and workflow and manage nearly every aspect of your project via a beautiful web-based interface.
If you've ever attempted to install the software, you know how problematic it can be. Although I've successfully deployed the tool manually, the installation is about as flaky as they come. You might nail it once, but the next time around (using the same process), it might fail.
Fortunately, there's a much easier and more reliable method of getting OpenProject up and running. Said method is by way of a Docker container. Using this route, I've never had a deployment fail on me. I'm going to show you how to do just that.
Definitive Guide on Backup and Restore of Docker Containers
As you might have heard the phrase a backup is no good if it is not restorable.
There are a variety of ways to do a backup of your essential files on a cloud server. But what is also important is that you always have an updated copy of those files on your local systems.
Backing them up on the cloud is fine. But a true backup is only a fresh and regularly updated copy that is available at your end at all times. Why? Because it's YOUR data!
Automatic resizing of save-file for Puppy
Just made a discovery that is extraordinary. I didn't know this is possible...
One of the things that I don't like about Puppy is the save-file. When you run out of space, you have to increase the size. And of course, you have to choose an initial size.
A save-file is required on a partition with a non-Linux filesystem, such as FAT or NTFS. With a Linux filesystem, such as ext4, you have the option of having a "save-folder", which does not require resizing -- you just use it as much as you want, until the partition is full.
With EasyOS, I did away with the save-file, and only use the save-folder. So a frugal install of Easy must be to a partition with Linux filesystem, preferably ext4.
Authorizing multi-language microservices with oauth2-proxy | Red Hat Developer
In an article published in August 2020, Authorizing multi-language microservices with Louketo Proxy, I explained how to use Louketo Proxy to provide authentication and authorization to your microservices. Since then, the Louketo Proxy project has reached its end of life, with developers recommending the oauth2-proxy project as an alternative.
In this article, I will outline how to secure a microservice with Keycloak and oauth2-proxy.
Free Software Leftovers and Issues
Programming Leftovers
LibreELEC (Matrix) 10.0 BETA3
LibreELEC 10.0 BETA 3 is released! bringing Kodi (Matrix) v19.1 to LibreELEC users. Changes from LibreELEC 10.0 BETA 2 are listed here. As discussed in the recent Upcoming Changes blog post it, the 10.0 release is a disruptive and limited hardware release. If you have not read the blog post – please do – because we are not releasing images for all hardware. In summary: this is a stable release for Generic (x86_64 PCs). Stable-Beta for Allwinner and Rockchip. Stable “Alpha” for Raspberry Pi 4 as the code is still very new. RPi 2/3 are still in development targetting an LE10.2 release. RPi 0/1 are discontinued. All others hardware is still in development and not in a state for formal releases.
