Free Software Leftovers and Issues
-
Less than two weeks after publishing about the broken user experience of the former Dark Mode plugin being renamed and repurposed, another plugin development company decided to do the same. The consensus seems to be that this is a bad idea. However, the ProfilePress Team forged ahead and repurposed the WP User Avatar plugin.
Instead of a simple, single-purpose custom avatar solution, it is a full-fledged user registration, profile, login, and membership management plugin.
It is now called ProfilePress. But, let’s call it ProfilePress Lite because there is a commercial component where you can upgrade to the actual ProfilePress premium plugin. We need to differentiate the two. Plus, the plugin itself uses that term, at least once, in the admin.
-
Implementing one of the many themes WordPress has to choose from can be fairly straightforward, however, if you want to customize the theme to better suit your needs, that can get a bit tricky. Page builder plugins, whether it’s Elementor vs. Beaver Builder, can help you create new pages and blog posts for your website and customize your WordPress layout via a drag-and-drop interface and beautifully designed templates.
-
The State Of Open-Source Ecosystem In India [Ed: Sadly, this ridiculous puff piece pretends that proprietary software GitHub (i.e. Microsoft) is like the father of everything. The opposite is true.]
GitHub, which has 5.8 million Indian contributors, announced a grant of Rs.1 crore to support India-based open-source contributors
-
o Fix incorrect sensor read corner case on BMCs that use non-default LUNs (LP#1926299).
o Remove hard coded paths from system config files (i.e. mostly files in /etc). Have paths updated based on options to configure.
Programming Leftovers
-
The primary motivation behind the Shenandoah garbage collection (GC) project in the OpenJDK was to reduce garbage collection pause times. Reference processing has traditionally been one of the primary contributors to GC pauses. The relationship is mostly linear: The more references the application is churning, the higher is the impact on garbage collection pauses and latency. The key here is "churning," or how many references need to be processed at every GC cycle. The references with referents that never die, or that die along with references themselves, are not a problem.
I have myself recommended in the past that if you care about latency, you had better not churn soft, weak, and phantom references or finalizees. In this article, I want to show why reference processing has contributed to Java garbage collection pauses in the past, and how we solved that problem by making reference processing concurrent in JDK 16.
TL;DR: If your application churns through soft, weak, or phantom references or finalizees, JDK 16 with its concurrent reference processing in Shenandoah GC might significantly improve your application's latency.
-
Collected quotes and snippets from people publicly sneezing off or belittling what curl is, explaining how easy it would be to make a replacement in no time with no effort or generally not being very helpful.
These are statements made seriously. For all I know, they were not ironic. If you find others to add here, please let me know!
-
The official Python software package repository, PyPI, is getting flooded with spam packages, as seen by BleepingComputer.
These packages are named after different movies in a style that is commonly associated with torrents and "warez" sites hosting pirated content.
Each of these packages is posted by a unique pseudonymous maintainer account, making it challenging for PyPI to remove the packages and spam accounts all at once.
-
This is the ninth in a series of articles about features that first appeared in a version of Python 3.x. Python 3.8 was first released in 2019, and two years later, many of its cool new features remain underused. Here are three of them.
[...]
Entry points are used for various things in Python packages. The most familiar are console_scripts entrypoints, but many plugin systems in Python use them.
Until Python 3.8, the best way to read entry points from Python was to use pkg_resources, a somewhat clunky module that is part of setuptools.
-
Python creator Guido van Rossum last week introduced a project to make CPython, the official implementation, five times faster in four years. Now Mark Shannon – one of the three initial members of the project – has opened up about the why and the how.
Shannon is a research engineer at Semmle, a code security analysis company which is part of Microsoft-owned GitHub. At the Python Language Summit last week, Van Rossum said that he would be part of a new team, funded by Microsoft, alongside Shannon and Eric Snow (a senior software engineer also at Microsoft), with the aim of speeding up CPython. He referred to the "Shannon plan" here as the basis for achieving a "2x speedup in 3.11" with a hope for 5x in four years. Version 3.11 of CPython is likely to be released around October 2022.
-
The low-code market is seeing meteoric rise across the world, as companies try to keep up with digitization demands and shrinking IT budgets. Even as we witness increasing low-code adoption among professional as well as citizen developers, an intriguing question comes to mind – What lies ahead for low-code, and could it ever become a mainstream approach for modern development teams?
The answer may well be an open source, low-code platform that offers high productivity, while supporting seamless integration with the overall fabric of modern software development practices within an enterprise.
It’s feasible to assume that low-code will evolve to become open low-code, resulting in greater innovation and agility.
To further understand what this means, let’s dive deeper. What are open systems?
-
Working with data from an art museum API and from the Twitter API, this lesson teaches how to use the command-line utility jq to filter and parse complex JSON files into flat CSV files.
-
RcppDate wraps the featureful date library written by Howard Hinnant for use with R. This header-only modern C++ library has been in pretty wide-spread use for a while now, and adds to C++11/C++14/C++17 what will be (with minor modifications) the ‘date’ library in C++20.
today's howtos
-
Webmin is a free web-based software platform meant to manage Linux servers and their services. It is distributed under a free license thus, anybody can use it without paying any cost. Here we will find some best alternatives to Webmin for Ubuntu, CentOS, RHEL, Rocky Linux, AlmaLinux, and other Server distros.
-
Do you need to add users to groups on your Linux PC or Linux server? Don’t understand how the group system works and need some guidance? We can help! Follow along with this guide as we show you how to add users to groups with the “usermod” tool on Linux!
-
Someone asked how I achieved the refreshed look & feel on slackware.nl and download.liveslak.org with the fancier directory listings and a graph of the current network bandwidth usage at the bottom.
It’s not so difficult but if you are new at setting up a web site mainly oriented at content delivery and have not worked with dynamic page generation using server-side includes (SSI), it may be useful to have some kind of reference.
-
An IP address is a numerical label that uniquely identifies devices on a network. There are two types of IP addresses, public and private. A private address is used for labeling devices within an internal network and is globally unreachable.
On the contrary, public IPs are globally routable and are important for connecting to the internet. This guide shows how easy it is for Linux users to get IP address information on their computers.
-
OpenProject is an outstanding platform for project management. With OpenProject you can manage meetings, control project budgets, run reports on your projects, communicate with a project team, schedule your projects from the top-down, create forms for a project, work with agile boards, customize the theme and workflow and manage nearly every aspect of your project via a beautiful web-based interface.
If you've ever attempted to install the software, you know how problematic it can be. Although I've successfully deployed the tool manually, the installation is about as flaky as they come. You might nail it once, but the next time around (using the same process), it might fail.
Fortunately, there's a much easier and more reliable method of getting OpenProject up and running. Said method is by way of a Docker container. Using this route, I've never had a deployment fail on me. I'm going to show you how to do just that.
-
As you might have heard the phrase a backup is no good if it is not restorable.
There are a variety of ways to do a backup of your essential files on a cloud server. But what is also important is that you always have an updated copy of those files on your local systems.
Backing them up on the cloud is fine. But a true backup is only a fresh and regularly updated copy that is available at your end at all times. Why? Because it's YOUR data!
-
Just made a discovery that is extraordinary. I didn't know this is possible...
One of the things that I don't like about Puppy is the save-file. When you run out of space, you have to increase the size. And of course, you have to choose an initial size.
A save-file is required on a partition with a non-Linux filesystem, such as FAT or NTFS. With a Linux filesystem, such as ext4, you have the option of having a "save-folder", which does not require resizing -- you just use it as much as you want, until the partition is full.
With EasyOS, I did away with the save-file, and only use the save-folder. So a frugal install of Easy must be to a partition with Linux filesystem, preferably ext4.
-
In an article published in August 2020, Authorizing multi-language microservices with Louketo Proxy, I explained how to use Louketo Proxy to provide authentication and authorization to your microservices. Since then, the Louketo Proxy project has reached its end of life, with developers recommending the oauth2-proxy project as an alternative.
In this article, I will outline how to secure a microservice with Keycloak and oauth2-proxy.
LibreELEC (Matrix) 10.0 BETA3
LibreELEC 10.0 BETA 3 is released! bringing Kodi (Matrix) v19.1 to LibreELEC users.
Changes from LibreELEC 10.0 BETA 2 are listed here. As discussed in the recent Upcoming Changes blog post it, the 10.0 release is a disruptive and limited hardware release. If you have not read the blog post – please do – because we are not releasing images for all hardware. In summary: this is a stable release for Generic (x86_64 PCs). Stable-Beta for Allwinner and Rockchip. Stable “Alpha” for Raspberry Pi 4 as the code is still very new. RPi 2/3 are still in development targetting an LE10.2 release. RPi 0/1 are discontinued. All others hardware is still in development and not in a state for formal releases.
