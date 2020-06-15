Free Software Leftovers and Issues ProfilePress Rebrands and Repurposes WP User Avatar, Now a Membership Plugin, Users Revolt via the WordPress Review System Less than two weeks after publishing about the broken user experience of the former Dark Mode plugin being renamed and repurposed, another plugin development company decided to do the same. The consensus seems to be that this is a bad idea. However, the ProfilePress Team forged ahead and repurposed the WP User Avatar plugin. Instead of a simple, single-purpose custom avatar solution, it is a full-fledged user registration, profile, login, and membership management plugin. It is now called ProfilePress. But, let’s call it ProfilePress Lite because there is a commercial component where you can upgrade to the actual ProfilePress premium plugin. We need to differentiate the two. Plus, the plugin itself uses that term, at least once, in the admin.

Elementor vs. Beaver Builder: What You Need to Know Implementing one of the many themes WordPress has to choose from can be fairly straightforward, however, if you want to customize the theme to better suit your needs, that can get a bit tricky. Page builder plugins, whether it’s Elementor vs. Beaver Builder, can help you create new pages and blog posts for your website and customize your WordPress layout via a drag-and-drop interface and beautifully designed templates.

The State Of Open-Source Ecosystem In India [Ed: Sadly, this ridiculous puff piece pretends that proprietary software GitHub (i.e. Microsoft) is like the father of everything. The opposite is true.] GitHub, which has 5.8 million Indian contributors, announced a grant of Rs.1 crore to support India-based open-source contributors

FreeIPMI 1.6.8 Released o Fix incorrect sensor read corner case on BMCs that use non-default LUNs (LP#1926299). o Remove hard coded paths from system config files (i.e. mostly files in /etc). Have paths updated based on options to configure.

Programming Leftovers Shenandoah garbage collection in OpenJDK 16: Concurrent reference processing The primary motivation behind the Shenandoah garbage collection (GC) project in the OpenJDK was to reduce garbage collection pause times. Reference processing has traditionally been one of the primary contributors to GC pauses. The relationship is mostly linear: The more references the application is churning, the higher is the impact on garbage collection pauses and latency. The key here is "churning," or how many references need to be processed at every GC cycle. The references with referents that never die, or that die along with references themselves, are not a problem. I have myself recommended in the past that if you care about latency, you had better not churn soft, weak, and phantom references or finalizees. In this article, I want to show why reference processing has contributed to Java garbage collection pauses in the past, and how we solved that problem by making reference processing concurrent in JDK 16. TL;DR: If your application churns through soft, weak, or phantom references or finalizees, JDK 16 with its concurrent reference processing in Shenandoah GC might significantly improve your application's latency.

Daniel Stenberg: “I could rewrite curl” Collected quotes and snippets from people publicly sneezing off or belittling what curl is, explaining how easy it would be to make a replacement in no time with no effort or generally not being very helpful. These are statements made seriously. For all I know, they were not ironic. If you find others to add here, please let me know!

Spammers flood PyPI with pirated movie links and bogus packages The official Python software package repository, PyPI, is getting flooded with spam packages, as seen by BleepingComputer. These packages are named after different movies in a style that is commonly associated with torrents and "warez" sites hosting pirated content. Each of these packages is posted by a unique pseudonymous maintainer account, making it challenging for PyPI to remove the packages and spam accounts all at once.

Make your API better with this positional trick from Python 3.8 This is the ninth in a series of articles about features that first appeared in a version of Python 3.x. Python 3.8 was first released in 2019, and two years later, many of its cool new features remain underused. Here are three of them. [...] Entry points are used for various things in Python packages. The most familiar are console_scripts entrypoints, but many plugin systems in Python use them. Until Python 3.8, the best way to read entry points from Python was to use pkg_resources, a somewhat clunky module that is part of setuptools.

Faster Python: Mark Shannon, author of newly endorsed plan, speaks to The Register Python creator Guido van Rossum last week introduced a project to make CPython, the official implementation, five times faster in four years. Now Mark Shannon – one of the three initial members of the project – has opened up about the why and the how. Shannon is a research engineer at Semmle, a code security analysis company which is part of Microsoft-owned GitHub. At the Python Language Summit last week, Van Rossum said that he would be part of a new team, funded by Microsoft, alongside Shannon and Eric Snow (a senior software engineer also at Microsoft), with the aim of speeding up CPython. He referred to the "Shannon plan" here as the basis for achieving a "2x speedup in 3.11" with a hope for 5x in four years. Version 3.11 of CPython is likely to be released around October 2022.

The Future of Low-Code is Open The low-code market is seeing meteoric rise across the world, as companies try to keep up with digitization demands and shrinking IT budgets. Even as we witness increasing low-code adoption among professional as well as citizen developers, an intriguing question comes to mind – What lies ahead for low-code, and could it ever become a mainstream approach for modern development teams? The answer may well be an open source, low-code platform that offers high productivity, while supporting seamless integration with the overall fabric of modern software development practices within an enterprise. It’s feasible to assume that low-code will evolve to become open low-code, resulting in greater innovation and agility. To further understand what this means, let’s dive deeper. What are open systems?

Reshaping JSON with jq Working with data from an art museum API and from the Twitter API, this lesson teaches how to use the command-line utility jq to filter and parse complex JSON files into flat CSV files.

Dirk Eddelbuettel: RcppDate 0.0.3: New Upstream RcppDate wraps the featureful date library written by Howard Hinnant for use with R. This header-only modern C++ library has been in pretty wide-spread use for a while now, and adds to C++11/C++14/C++17 what will be (with minor modifications) the ‘date’ library in C++20.