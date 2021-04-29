today's howtos
-
How to Check Disk SSD or HDD in Linux
Learn here how to check the installed disk is SSD or HDD in a Linux system. Best to way identify disk type can be done by checking disks rotational feature.
-
How to Use NFS to Mount Synology to Linux as a Storage Space? – Linux Hint
The full meaning of NFS is Network File Service. It is a protocol for accessing remote filesystems.
You can use the NFS protocol to access your Synology NAS shared folders from Linux. In this article, I will show you how to do that. So, let’s get started.
-
How to Configure Static IP Address on Ubuntu 20.04? – Linux Hint
The Internet Protocol (IP) address is an identifier between the Internet and network. It is the assigned unique number to every device and allows them to communicate with other networks. Your network can be accessed using the IP address.
-
What is the SS Command in Linux? – Linux Hint
The ability to view and understand network socket connections as they happen in your Linux system can be valuable when troubleshooting and getting your system status.
This tutorial will take you on an in-depth look at the ss command-line utility that allows us to view network connections and other detailed information. Using what you’ll learn from this guide, you should understand and use the ss utility for maximum information and productivity.
Let us get started.
-
How to install Funkin' VS. Kapi on a Chromebook
Today we are looking at how to install Funkin' VS. Kapi on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
-
Bash Loops In-Depth – Linux Hint
A loop consists of one or more commands that execute repeatedly until a condition is met. In order for this to happen, the commands have to be in a construct. The construct and its commands form a compound command. A Bash command exits with zero if there was no problem. On the other hand, it exits with a number greater than zero if there was an issue or a problem. The exit status of a compound command is that of its last command.
-
How to shutdown FreeBSD laptop when running out of battery power
After my Raspberry PI died, I decided not to get a new one immediately. Instead, I turned the older laptop into a FreeBSD server. I use this server for Git, backup via ZFS snapshots, running Debian/RHEL VM using bhyve, side project web server and jails with ZFS. It works perfectly, but during monsoon season, the electric supply at home goes for hours, and my battery backup UPS only works for 15 minutes. Hence, when my FreeBSD laptop starts to run out of battery juicy, I want to shut it down automatically to avoid sudden filesystem and other corruption issues.
-
zcommands: Read gzip Compressed Text Files on Linux/Unix - nixCraft
Linux and Unix like operating systems comes with z* commands. These commands allow you to read gzip compressed text files using zless, zcat, zmore, and friends commands. The gzip command reduces the size of the files using Lempel-Ziv coding (LZ77). Whenever possible, each file is replaced by one with the extension .gz while keeping the same ownership modes, access, and modification times. z* commands have some cool usage too, such as display the current time in different zonename.
-
How to install Ubuntu 21.04 on Virtualbox - Unixcop
There are many ways to install ubuntu on your PC or laptop. You can either have a clean install on your system or dual boot with any other operating system (OS). But in this article, I am going to show how to install Ubuntu in Windows 10 using VirtualBox in 2021. But before that here’s the few things you should know.
-
How to Install and Use Curl on Linux Distributions: A Beginner's Guide
cURL is one of the most used, safe, and reliable command tools to download and transfer files over a network, FTP, HTTP, SMTP, and other repositories. cURL can be used on both Mac and Linux. It shows and encodes the download data on the console. As a professional Linux user, I have run more than thousands of cURL commands on my Linux shell to download an application, files, GitHub repositories without facing any major issues. If you’re a programmer or software developer, I’m sure you are already a fan of the curl command tool.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 376 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
What is Subshell in Linux?
You might have heard that a shell script runs in its own shell. Learn more on the concept of subshell in Linux.
today's leftovers
Kubernetes Leftovers
Open Hardware/Modding: RISC-V, Arduino, and Raspberry Pi
Recent comments
1 hour 31 min ago
1 hour 53 min ago
7 hours 1 min ago
7 hours 10 min ago
7 hours 22 min ago
7 hours 28 min ago
8 hours 18 min ago
8 hours 48 min ago
8 hours 58 min ago
9 hours 21 min ago