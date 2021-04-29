The latest version of Wind River Titanium Linux, developed by the Wind River technology protection and cybersecurity group Star Lab, offers a robust Linux system-hardening and security capability and is available on the market for operationally deployed Linux systems. Key features for Titanium Linux include secure boot, anti-tamper protections, and the ability to simplify mandatory access control (MAC) policy creation.

Lakes are tranquil, large pools of cool water, right? Well possibly. I grew up in Scotland, where lakes are called lochs, and rumours of monsters that lurk in the depths of ancient lochs abound. Scotland also has salt water sea lochs, full of stinging jellyfish. But one thing is for sure – lakes, lochs, call them what you will – they’re popular places to go fishing. In current technology vernacular, a data lake is essentially a very large body of cool data, typically in the 100s of terabytes to petabytes in size. The data lake differentiates from other cool storage systems such as MAIDs (Massive Array of Idle Disks), storage vaults and tape archives, because the data remains online and fully accessible on a low-cost storage media like Apache HDFS, Ceph, or AWS Simple Storage Service (s3). This makes it an interesting and cost-effective solution for performing ad-hoc research, analysis and reporting on the aggregated data – essentially enabling data “fishing expeditions”, as well as being the feedstock for applications using deep learning or other data-intensive artificial intelligence approaches. The “big data” need not be restored from a tape or extracted from a vault or deep storage solution in order to be queried, which are tasks that usually come with a significant cost. Data in the lake can take many forms, the most popular format is semi-structured machine data – for example telemetry data (system, application usage and activity logs, user tracking, things like that), log data (weblogs, crash logs, network element logs, application logs, firewall logs, industrial machine data and so on) and data feeds (like stock ticker data, weather data, etc.). Another popular format is system of record (SoR) data – operational database extracts, data warehouse change data capture, and so on. And many data lakes capture vast amounts of unstructured data (free-text – like chat or audio transcriptions, document scans, binary photographs and images like x-rays, binary audio – like call centre recordings, and binary video – like security camera recordings).

I do have some amd64 hardware revived and it is running Xubuntu Impish Indri. It is very early on so it is not as if there has been any opportunity for anything to go wrong. I will have to come up with something wild or crazy to push limits this cycle in terms of testing that box, I suppose.

Here is an artwork (click on the picture above for the 3510x1740px resolution) plus a video timelapse of a digital painting of a Spooky Cute House made using Krita. I made this artwork for myself, a single day personal project to train with my new XP-Pen Pro Artist 24 pen display. The tablet was sponsored; this video is not. XP-Pen sent me Promo codes and I mention it in the beginning of the video so my audience can benefit with a discount. That's all. So, after a week, what do I feel about the tablet? This tablet reminds me a lot the Cintiq 21UX: the smooth surface, the parallax the compact frame; but it is way better than the 21UX thanks to the QuadHD monitor, the colors, the stylus. The Digimend driver hack works fine for me. I'll still prefer my large Intuos4XL because I prefer non-display tablets for the ergonomics; but I'll keep the XP-Pro 24 next to me as my second monitor; so when I need to sketch, I don't plug the Cintiq13HD anymore but I just swing the 24Pro on a Ergotron arm I connected to it. Good setup, the "detailing step" was a pleasure to do on this device.

Among the remaining platforms still using GCC 4.2.1 as the default compiler, only sparc64 will be able to switch in the future. LLVM has a Sparc V9 backend and work has been done in OpenBSD to make the switch possible. For all the other remaining ones, there are no alpha, hppa, sh4, nor m88k backends in LLVM, and even if this changed in the future, the hardware is too slow to be able to self-host the compiler.

Kubernetes Leftovers A Question for Kubernetes: Enabling Data Storage In a rapidly changing and unpredictable enterprise technology landscape, flexibility rules the day. That’s why businesses of all sizes are embracing hybrid cloud strategies for data and application mobility and agility. Enter Kubernetes, a portable, extensible, open-source platform for managing containerized workloads and services. In the latest GigaOm research report, Key Criteria for Evaluating Kubernetes Data Storage, analysts Enrico Signoretti, Max Mortillaro, Arjan Timmerman examine the ongoing storage questions around Kubernetes adoption. Kubernetes has been gaining popularity for several years, but the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 put that movement into overdrive, forcing many organizations to come up with contingency plans to support their transformed activities, business processes, and users. The agility, flexibility, and efficiency offered by the Kubernetes platform meant that demand for scalable and enterprise-ready Kubernetes storage solutions spiked.

Will CNCF's 'Service Mesh Interface' Consolidate Service Meshes? | Data Center Knowledge Service meshes have proliferated, and they aren't compatible. Will a Kubernetes equivalent emerge in this space?

Jonathan McDowell: Losing control to Kubernetes Kubernetes is about giving up control. As someone who likes to understand what’s going on that’s made it hard for me to embrace it. I’ve also mostly been able to ignore it, which has helped. However I’m aware it’s incredibly popular, and there’s some infrastructure at work that uses it. [...] Of course I’m running Debian. I’ve got a Bullseye (Debian 11) install - not yet released as stable, but in freeze and therefore not a moving target. I wanted to use packages from Debian as much as possible but it seems that the bits of Kubernetes available in main are mostly just building blocks and not a great starting point for someone new to Kubernetes. So to do the initial install I did the following...