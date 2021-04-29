Android Leftovers

Garuda Desktops Put a New Spin on Linux Looks

The minimum requirement for Garuda Linux is 30 GB storage space with 4 GB RAM and a 64-bit system. The recommended requirements, however, provide much better performance. These are 40 GB storage space with 8 GB RAM running a video card with OpenGL 3.3 or better. The Garuda distro is optimized for performance on real hardware. Installing Garuda in virtual machines might result in a bad experience. Oftentimes, there are two parts to evaluating Linux distros. One is the design and feature sets that make a particular Linux distribution unique from other offerings. The other is how the desktop environment contributes to or weakens the user's computing experience. Rest assured that Garuda Linux covers both of those factors. Not every desktop flavor will be a winning choice. But Garuda's overall performance and design along with its wide range of environments can eliminate distro-hopping to find your best fit. My only real disappointment with this latest Garuda Linux release is that most of the background images are dark and moody. But each flavor still has the Garuda uniqueness that performs solidly. One caution to consider is that some of the less commonly used window manager options will take getting used to using. But computing is always about learning curves and adjusting to new processes.

10 Best Webmin Alternative tools for Ubuntu or Linux Servers

Webmin is a free web-based software platform meant to manage Linux servers and their services. It is distributed under a free license thus, anybody can use it without paying any cost. Here we will find some best alternatives to Webmin for Ubuntu, CentOS, RHEL, Rocky Linux, AlmaLinux, and other Server distros. It is a tool with which you can easily manage, coordinate and control almost all services (server processes, daemons ) in a Unix system. It is module-based and tons of management modules can be easily reloaded. Thanks to its simple front-end fluent web interface that only requires the Perl interpreter to run, which is installed by default with the operating system in the “/usr/bin/” directory. The work is then done by CGI scripts that are called up with a common web browser.