Garuda Desktops Put a New Spin on Linux Looks
The minimum requirement for Garuda Linux is 30 GB storage space with 4 GB RAM and a 64-bit system. The recommended requirements, however, provide much better performance. These are 40 GB storage space with 8 GB RAM running a video card with OpenGL 3.3 or better.
The Garuda distro is optimized for performance on real hardware. Installing Garuda in virtual machines might result in a bad experience.
Oftentimes, there are two parts to evaluating Linux distros. One is the design and feature sets that make a particular Linux distribution unique from other offerings. The other is how the desktop environment contributes to or weakens the user's computing experience.
Rest assured that Garuda Linux covers both of those factors. Not every desktop flavor will be a winning choice. But Garuda's overall performance and design along with its wide range of environments can eliminate distro-hopping to find your best fit.
My only real disappointment with this latest Garuda Linux release is that most of the background images are dark and moody. But each flavor still has the Garuda uniqueness that performs solidly.
One caution to consider is that some of the less commonly used window manager options will take getting used to using. But computing is always about learning curves and adjusting to new processes.
