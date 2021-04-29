Webmin is a free web-based software platform meant to manage Linux servers and their services. It is distributed under a free license thus, anybody can use it without paying any cost. Here we will find some best alternatives to Webmin for Ubuntu, CentOS, RHEL, Rocky Linux, AlmaLinux, and other Server distros. It is a tool with which you can easily manage, coordinate and control almost all services (server processes, daemons ) in a Unix system. It is module-based and tons of management modules can be easily reloaded. Thanks to its simple front-end fluent web interface that only requires the Perl interpreter to run, which is installed by default with the operating system in the “/usr/bin/” directory. The work is then done by CGI scripts that are called up with a common web browser.

IPFire 2.25 - Core Update 157 available for testing It is time to test the upcoming release: IPFire 2.25 - Core Update 157. This is the largest release in size we have ever had and updates various parts of the operating system and brings an updated kernel. Since IPFire is built from source and not based on any distribution, we get to select the best versions of open source software to be a part of it. This release is the second part of our "spring clean" release which updates various software packages and we have also dropped software that we no longer need. The vast amount of this work has been done by Adolf Belka who has been spending many nights in front of a compiler trying to make it all work. If you want to support him and the entire development team, please help us with your donation.