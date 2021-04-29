Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Entroware Proteus is a Linux Laptop for Getting Things Done

Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Friday 21st of May 2021 12:44:59 PM Filed under
Linux
Gadgets

Not wanting to be left out is UK-based computer company Entroware, who have just unveiled their latest Ubuntu laptop — and it’s packs some big tech inside.

Say hello to the Entroware Proteus.

The Entroware Proteus is 15.6-inch laptop packing a whopping 73 Wh battery. Even used at full tilt, this laptop isn’t going to need recharging as often as other 15-inch workstations, meaning users can get more done,with fewer adapter-related interruptions.

Read more

Also: Entroware bring the Proteus Linux laptop with Intel Xe, a big screen and long battery life

»

More in Tux Machines

Entroware Unveils New Proteus Linux Laptop Powered by Ubuntu 20.04 LTS

If you’re in the market for a new Linux laptop, you should know that Entroware Proteus is now on sale as an ultra-portable and ultra-professional Linux notebook featuring a generous 15.6-inch Full HD (1920×1080) IPS matte display with an ultra-thin bezel, full backlit keyboard, and an aluminium alloy chassis that’s 2 cm thick. Under the hood, the Entroware Proteus laptop can be configured with 11th Gen Intel Core processors, either the Intel Core i5-1135G7 with 4 core, 8 threads, 8M cache, and up to 4.20 GHz clock speeds, or the more powerful Intel Core i7-1165G7 with 4 cores, 8 threads, 12M cache, and up to 4.70 GHz clock speeds. Read more

Android Leftovers

Garuda Desktops Put a New Spin on Linux Looks

The minimum requirement for Garuda Linux is 30 GB storage space with 4 GB RAM and a 64-bit system. The recommended requirements, however, provide much better performance. These are 40 GB storage space with 8 GB RAM running a video card with OpenGL 3.3 or better. The Garuda distro is optimized for performance on real hardware. Installing Garuda in virtual machines might result in a bad experience. Oftentimes, there are two parts to evaluating Linux distros. One is the design and feature sets that make a particular Linux distribution unique from other offerings. The other is how the desktop environment contributes to or weakens the user's computing experience. Rest assured that Garuda Linux covers both of those factors. Not every desktop flavor will be a winning choice. But Garuda's overall performance and design along with its wide range of environments can eliminate distro-hopping to find your best fit. My only real disappointment with this latest Garuda Linux release is that most of the background images are dark and moody. But each flavor still has the Garuda uniqueness that performs solidly. One caution to consider is that some of the less commonly used window manager options will take getting used to using. But computing is always about learning curves and adjusting to new processes. Read more

10 Best Webmin Alternative tools for Ubuntu or Linux Servers

Webmin is a free web-based software platform meant to manage Linux servers and their services. It is distributed under a free license thus, anybody can use it without paying any cost. Here we will find some best alternatives to Webmin for Ubuntu, CentOS, RHEL, Rocky Linux, AlmaLinux, and other Server distros. It is a tool with which you can easily manage, coordinate and control almost all services (server processes, daemons ) in a Unix system. It is module-based and tons of management modules can be easily reloaded. Thanks to its simple front-end fluent web interface that only requires the Perl interpreter to run, which is installed by default with the operating system in the “/usr/bin/” directory. The work is then done by CGI scripts that are called up with a common web browser. Read more

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6