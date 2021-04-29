Language Selection

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Friday 21st of May 2021 03:12:06 PM
HowTos
  • How To Remove Symbolic Links on Linux - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to remove symbolic links on Linux. For those of you who didn’t know, A symbolic link (also known as a symlink) is a term or special type of file in Linux that points to another file or directory. In general Symbolic links are used to link libraries. Also, used to link log files and folders on mounted NFS (Network File System) shares.

    This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step to remove symbolic links on Linux.

  • How to Install Docker CE in Linux Mint 20

    Docker is an open-source containerization technology that is designed to create, deploy and run container-based applications in Linux system.

  • Attempted to compile Paragon NTFS driver
  • How to Install Latest XFCE Desktop in Ubuntu and Fedora

    Xfce is a modern, open-source, and lightweight desktop environment for Linux operating systems, meant to be fast and easy to use and configure.

  • How to Install Odoo on CentOS – ThisHosting.Rocks

    In this tutorial, we’re going to show you how to install Odoo 14 on a CentOS 8 server using Docker.

    After we published our How to Install Odoo on Ubuntu tutorial, there were many requests to do one for CentOS too, so here we go.

    These instructions are similar for other CentOS versions too.

  • Remove grep command while grepping using ps command - nixCraft

    use ps command to find out all running process on my Linux and Unix system. The ps command shows information about a selection of the active processes on the shell. You may also pipe out ps command output through grep command to pick up desired output. Let us see how to exclude grep from ps outputs.

  • Joining Fedora Linux to an enterprise domain - Fedora Magazine

    When you think about corporate networks, the most widely used Linux-based operating system that comes to mind is Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL), used mostly on servers, but also as workstations. Fedora Linux is also a very good choice for a workstation, and comes packed with lots of features to work in the corporate environment and makes management an easy task.

    When you work with many machines in your network you need a way to manage users and machines in a centralized way. That’s why FreeIPA and Active Directory are the technologies of choice for this task. They allow a sysadmin to manage a huge amount of machines using a directory of all the entities in their network.

Games: Viscerafest, Beyond Mankind, Kainga: Seeds of Civilization, and Stellaris

  • Fast-paced sci-fi arena-styled FPS Viscerafest has entered Early Access and looks great

    Viscerafest from Acid Man Games, Fire Plant Games and 1C Entertainment is a nostalgic trip through fast-paced FPS goodness that you don't want to miss out on. You are Caroline, a "bloodthirsty, psychopathic mercenary" who wants to get married. Money is tight so you set off to claim a rather hefty bounty so you can finally put a ring on it. With the Early Access release out, it's showing another impressive experience from a small team. It currently has an introductory prelude level, the game's main and chapter 1 hubs, and the entirety of the first chapter with 7 levels to play through. It also features 8 of the enemies, and 6 (out of total 9) of the game's weapons. [...] You can buy Viscerafest on Steam and GOG.com yet. The GOG store page doesn't mention it, but the Linux build is there.

  • Sci-fi action-RPG Beyond Mankind launches with Linux support this August | GamingOnLinux

    Looking like it's from the early 2000s, Beyond Mankind might be an interesting sci-fi action adventure coming from the team behind the Viking Conquest DLC for Mount & Blade. Not trying to be mean about the style of it, but games back in the early 2000s had a certain look and feel about them, one that a lot of modern games do genuinely lack. Beyond Mankind: The Awakening aims to revive these games with us being told to think of it like "Fallout meets Spec Ops: The Line", set in a "post-apocalyptic world sporting a mature and deep narrative, rich exploration, tense combat and immersive RPG mechanics". [...] It's releasing on August 31 with Linux support on Steam.

  • Roguelite village-builder Kainga: Seeds of Civilization sounds unusual and has Linux plans

    After a village building game that really does try to be a bit different? You may want to keep an eye on the upcoming Kainga: Seeds of Civilization. Kainga is an ancient fantasy village builder where your environment affects your culture, technology and strategy. Advance and adapt to the pressures of the climate, beasts and other tribes. It’s unique because the runs in it are quite short, especially for a game where you’re building up a village but each run gives you more for the next.

  • Stellaris is free to play for the weekend along with a big Paradox sale ahead of PDXCON | GamingOnLinux

    Paradox are running another PDXCON from today for the weekend, where we expect a new strategy game to be announced. To get things going Stellaris is free to play for the weekend and a big sale is on. For the new announcement, we don't have a clue what it will be - but since it's an internal Paradox title (they're not just publishing it), hopefully it will continue the tradition of Linux support. When we know, you will know!

Android Leftovers

KDE's Author Avatars and Not Phoning Home

For a long time now, KDE's about dialogues (the ones you find in the help menus in many of our apps) have supported the ability to fetch a bunch of information about the authors of our applications from the KDE Store through the Open Collaboration Services API. It does this by sending a request to the store for each of the authors who have an ocs username defined, to get the information on user avatars, profile links, and a few other potentially interesting details. If you are paying attention, you are now squinting at the screen and going "wait, I saw that title up there, and it clearly says not phoning home, and this is phoning home". You are, of course, entirely correct, and while it certainly was never done with ill intent, it is hard to dispute the fact that it is, in fact, phoning home. As a result, we have been poking about with ways of fixing this, without dropping overly much of the functionality. Read more

Entroware Proteus is a Linux Laptop for Getting Things Done

Not wanting to be left out is UK-based computer company Entroware, who have just unveiled their latest Ubuntu laptop — and it’s packs some big tech inside. Say hello to the Entroware Proteus. The Entroware Proteus is 15.6-inch laptop packing a whopping 73 Wh battery. Even used at full tilt, this laptop isn’t going to need recharging as often as other 15-inch workstations, meaning users can get more done,with fewer adapter-related interruptions. Read more Also: Entroware bring the Proteus Linux laptop with Intel Xe, a big screen and long battery life

