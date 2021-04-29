Paradox are running another PDXCON from today for the weekend, where we expect a new strategy game to be announced. To get things going Stellaris is free to play for the weekend and a big sale is on. For the new announcement, we don't have a clue what it will be - but since it's an internal Paradox title (they're not just publishing it), hopefully it will continue the tradition of Linux support. When we know, you will know!

After a village building game that really does try to be a bit different? You may want to keep an eye on the upcoming Kainga: Seeds of Civilization. Kainga is an ancient fantasy village builder where your environment affects your culture, technology and strategy. Advance and adapt to the pressures of the climate, beasts and other tribes. It’s unique because the runs in it are quite short, especially for a game where you’re building up a village but each run gives you more for the next.

Looking like it's from the early 2000s, Beyond Mankind might be an interesting sci-fi action adventure coming from the team behind the Viking Conquest DLC for Mount & Blade. Not trying to be mean about the style of it, but games back in the early 2000s had a certain look and feel about them, one that a lot of modern games do genuinely lack. Beyond Mankind: The Awakening aims to revive these games with us being told to think of it like "Fallout meets Spec Ops: The Line", set in a "post-apocalyptic world sporting a mature and deep narrative, rich exploration, tense combat and immersive RPG mechanics". [...] It's releasing on August 31 with Linux support on Steam.

Viscerafest from Acid Man Games, Fire Plant Games and 1C Entertainment is a nostalgic trip through fast-paced FPS goodness that you don't want to miss out on. You are Caroline, a "bloodthirsty, psychopathic mercenary" who wants to get married. Money is tight so you set off to claim a rather hefty bounty so you can finally put a ring on it. With the Early Access release out, it's showing another impressive experience from a small team. It currently has an introductory prelude level, the game's main and chapter 1 hubs, and the entirety of the first chapter with 7 levels to play through. It also features 8 of the enemies, and 6 (out of total 9) of the game's weapons. [...] You can buy Viscerafest on Steam and GOG.com yet. The GOG store page doesn't mention it, but the Linux build is there.

KDE's Author Avatars and Not Phoning Home For a long time now, KDE's about dialogues (the ones you find in the help menus in many of our apps) have supported the ability to fetch a bunch of information about the authors of our applications from the KDE Store through the Open Collaboration Services API. It does this by sending a request to the store for each of the authors who have an ocs username defined, to get the information on user avatars, profile links, and a few other potentially interesting details. If you are paying attention, you are now squinting at the screen and going "wait, I saw that title up there, and it clearly says not phoning home, and this is phoning home". You are, of course, entirely correct, and while it certainly was never done with ill intent, it is hard to dispute the fact that it is, in fact, phoning home. As a result, we have been poking about with ways of fixing this, without dropping overly much of the functionality.