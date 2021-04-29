today's howtos
How To Remove Symbolic Links on Linux - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to remove symbolic links on Linux. For those of you who didn’t know, A symbolic link (also known as a symlink) is a term or special type of file in Linux that points to another file or directory. In general Symbolic links are used to link libraries. Also, used to link log files and folders on mounted NFS (Network File System) shares.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step to remove symbolic links on Linux.
How to Install Docker CE in Linux Mint 20
Docker is an open-source containerization technology that is designed to create, deploy and run container-based applications in Linux system.
Attempted to compile Paragon NTFS driver
How to Install Latest XFCE Desktop in Ubuntu and Fedora
Xfce is a modern, open-source, and lightweight desktop environment for Linux operating systems, meant to be fast and easy to use and configure.
How to Install Odoo on CentOS – ThisHosting.Rocks
In this tutorial, we’re going to show you how to install Odoo 14 on a CentOS 8 server using Docker.
After we published our How to Install Odoo on Ubuntu tutorial, there were many requests to do one for CentOS too, so here we go.
These instructions are similar for other CentOS versions too.
Remove grep command while grepping using ps command - nixCraft
use ps command to find out all running process on my Linux and Unix system. The ps command shows information about a selection of the active processes on the shell. You may also pipe out ps command output through grep command to pick up desired output. Let us see how to exclude grep from ps outputs.
Joining Fedora Linux to an enterprise domain - Fedora Magazine
When you think about corporate networks, the most widely used Linux-based operating system that comes to mind is Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL), used mostly on servers, but also as workstations. Fedora Linux is also a very good choice for a workstation, and comes packed with lots of features to work in the corporate environment and makes management an easy task.
When you work with many machines in your network you need a way to manage users and machines in a centralized way. That’s why FreeIPA and Active Directory are the technologies of choice for this task. They allow a sysadmin to manage a huge amount of machines using a directory of all the entities in their network.
Games: Viscerafest, Beyond Mankind, Kainga: Seeds of Civilization, and Stellaris
Android Leftovers
KDE's Author Avatars and Not Phoning Home
For a long time now, KDE's about dialogues (the ones you find in the help menus in many of our apps) have supported the ability to fetch a bunch of information about the authors of our applications from the KDE Store through the Open Collaboration Services API. It does this by sending a request to the store for each of the authors who have an ocs username defined, to get the information on user avatars, profile links, and a few other potentially interesting details. If you are paying attention, you are now squinting at the screen and going "wait, I saw that title up there, and it clearly says not phoning home, and this is phoning home". You are, of course, entirely correct, and while it certainly was never done with ill intent, it is hard to dispute the fact that it is, in fact, phoning home. As a result, we have been poking about with ways of fixing this, without dropping overly much of the functionality.
Entroware Proteus is a Linux Laptop for Getting Things Done
Not wanting to be left out is UK-based computer company Entroware, who have just unveiled their latest Ubuntu laptop — and it’s packs some big tech inside. Say hello to the Entroware Proteus. The Entroware Proteus is 15.6-inch laptop packing a whopping 73 Wh battery. Even used at full tilt, this laptop isn’t going to need recharging as often as other 15-inch workstations, meaning users can get more done,with fewer adapter-related interruptions. Also: Entroware bring the Proteus Linux laptop with Intel Xe, a big screen and long battery life
