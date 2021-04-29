Sublime Text 4
Sublime Text 4 Has Finally Arrived, Here’s How to Install it on Linux
Sublime Text 4 brings refreshed UI and some new major features. Packages and package repositories are provided for most of the major Linux distributions.
Sublime Text is certainly one of the most popular code editors out there and for good reason. Above all, it is lightning fast. Sublime Text is a cross-platform text editor developed for individuals who are looking for an effective yet minimalist tool for shuffling code around.
While being a lightweight text editor, it provides powerful IDE-like features, and the ability to customize every aspect of the editor itself, letting users code and refactor with speed and efficiency.
Sublime Text 4 was officially released a day ago. Here’s how to install it in Ubuntu 21.04, Ubuntu 20.04 via apt repository.
Sublime Text 4 (Build 4107) feature multi-select tabs. Press and hold Ctrl (or Shift), then you can select tabs to view them side by side.
The syntax highlighting engine has been significantly improved, with new features like handling non-deterministic grammars, multi-line constructs, lazy embeds and syntax inheritance. Memory usage has been reduced, and load times are faster than ever.
