  • Remi Collet: PHP version 7.4.20RC1 and 8.0.7RC1

    Release Candidate versions are available in testing repository for Fedora and Enterprise Linux (RHEL / CentOS) to allow more people to test them. They are available as Software Collections, for a parallel installation, perfect solution for such tests, and also as base packages.

    RPM of PHP version 8.0.7RC1 are available as SCL in remi-test repository and as base packages in the remi-php80-test repository for Fedora 32-34 and Enterprise Linux.

    RPM of PHP version 7.4.20RC1 are available as SCL in remi-test repository and as base packages in the remi-test repository for Fedora 32-34 or remi-php74-test repository for Enterprise Linux.

  • Appwrite 0.8 Released with a Lot of Privacy and Security Improvements

    Appwrite 0.8 comes packed with a ton of cool new features like JWT support, ARM support, Anonymous Login, and more.

    Appwrite is an open-source, end to end backend server for Web, Mobile, Native, or Backend packaged as a set of Docker microservices. It goal is to abstract and simplify common development tasks behind REST APIs and tools, to help developers build advanced apps way faster.

    Using Appwrite, you can easily integrate your app with user authentication & multiple sign-in methods, a database for storing and querying users and team data, storage and file management, image manipulation, Cloud Functions, and more services.

  • Build your own RPM package with a sample Go program

    A deployment usually involves multiple steps that can be tricky. These days, we have a wide variety of tools to help us create reproducible deployments. In this article, I will show you how easy it is to build a basic RPM package.

    We have had package managers for a while. RPM and YUM simplify installing, updating, or removing a piece of software. However, many companies use package managers only to install software from the operating system vendor and don’t use them for deployments. Creating a package can be daunting at first, but usually, it’s a rewarding exercise that can simplify your pipeline. As a test case, I will show you how to package a simple program written in Go.

  • Intel's IGC Graphics Compiler 1.0.7423 Brings 100+ Changes - Phoronix

    Intel's open-source team maintaining their graphics compiler (IGC) have issued a big update this week.

    While the open-source Intel Graphics Compiler sees new tagged releases every week or two, they are usually accompanied by just a handful of listed changes. When it comes to the officially listed changes of this week's IGC 1.0.7423 release, there are more than 100 listed changes! There hasn't been such a large release in recent time, especially with coming two weeks after the prior compiler release.

  • massCode: A remarkable free snippet manager for macOS, Windows and Linux

    massCode is a nifty open-source solution for developers that helps them organize their code snippets in multiple languages in a stylish organized way.

    Developers have to use web services like GitHub Gist, which is hard to use offline, or often buy a commercial software to keep all snippets. Not anymore with massCode.

    It is originally developed by "Anton Reshetov" a web and deskop app developer, who released it under AGPL V3.0.

  • Recursive Vim macros: One step further into automating repetitive tasks

    The recent article Use Vim macros to automate frequent tasks by Ricardo Gerardi explored what a macro is and the benefits of using macros to automate repetitive tasks. In this article, you will take a step further and explore what recursive macros are some examples where they might be useful, and some pitfalls that you might run into.

    The basic macros workflow consist of record, replay, and profit. When recording, select in which register it will do so. There are registers from a to z available.

  • Colin King: Adjacent C string concatenation gotcha

    C has the useful feature of adjacent allowing literal strings to be automatically concatenated. This is described in K&R "The C programming language" 2nd edition, page 194, section A2.6 "String Literals":

    "Adjacent string literals are concatenated into a single string."

  • A Teenager's Guide to Avoiding Actual Work

    Time is a great moderator. When I look back on this now, I realize that the US minimum wage in 1982 was under $4/hour. That $100 would have been 25 hours of filling in pot holes with the highway department, even more when you consider I was paid under the table for this venture, in classic Jim style. And it led to my first job, that worked out to something like $20/hour or more, because I only worked about 20 hours a week, to make $400. Doing something that still to this day doesn’t really feel like ‘work’, in the sense my father would define it, anyway. In short, a pretty sweet deal.

    Jim definitely made out as well, he was getting discount programming talent, and would later perfect the formula by hiring other college students to work on his system. I don’t really look at it as a matter of who was taking advantage of who any more though. In the end, the situation was mutually beneficial.

»

More in Tux Machines

Kernel: Latest Linux News From Phoronix, LWN, and Linus Torvalds Interview

  • Multigen LRU Patches Updated For Addressing Linux's Expensive Page Reclaimation - Phoronix

    One of the interesting performance-related kernel patch series to come about so far this year has been Google's multi-generational LRU framework that is promising to offer much better performance in addressing the kernel's expensive page reclaimation handling. The Multigen LRU framework addresses issues with the current kernel design, "the current page reclaim is too expensive in terms of CPU usage and often making poor choices about what to evict. We would like to offer an alternative framework that is performant, versatile and straightforward." This patch series has been touted as leading to ~18% less low-memory kills on Android, code starts reduced by 16%, and Google's testing on Chrome OS led to ~96% fewer low-memory tab discards and 59% less out-of-memory kills thanks to this improved least recently used framework.

  • ASpeed AST2500 SSIF BMC Driver Being Worked On For The Linux Kernel - Phoronix

    ARM server vendor Ampere Computing has been working on an SSIF BMC-side driver for the Aspeed ASTC2500 baseboard management controller that they are looking to upstream in the Linux kernel. SSIF is short for the SMBus System Interface and allows accessing the baseboard management controller by way of the SMBus host controller.

  • AMD "Beige Goby" GPU Support Targeting Linux 5.14 Inclusion - Phoronix

    AMD submitted another set of feature changes to DRM-Next for queuing ahead of this summer's Linux 5.14 cycle. This latest pull request just comes one week after their initial 5.14 pull last week that included more work on their Adebaran CDNA accelerator, initial HHVM SVM support, DP LTTPR handling improvements, PCI Express ASPM enablement, TMZ for Renoir, support for handling multiple eDP panels, and other enhancements.

  • New Patches Posted For Linux Runtime Verification

    A new patch series has been posted implementing Runtime Verification (RV) for the Linux kernel.

  • The second half of the 5.13 merge window [LWN.net]

    By the time the last pull request was acted on and 5.13-rc1 was released, a total of 14,231 non-merge commits had found their way into the mainline. That makes the 5.13 merge window larger than the entire 5.12 development cycle (13,015 commits) and just short of all of 5.11 (14,340). In other words, 5.13 looks like one of the busier development cycles we have seen for a little while. About 6,400 of these commits came in after the first-half summary was written, and they include a number of significant new features.

  • Noncoherent DMA mappings [LWN.net]

    While it is sometimes possible to perform I/O by moving data through the CPU, the only way to get the required level of performance is usually for devices to move data directly to and from memory. Direct memory access (DMA) I/O has been well supported in the Linux kernel since the early days, but there are always ways in which that support can be improved, especially when hardware adds some challenges of its own. The somewhat confusingly named "non-contiguous" DMA API that was added for 5.13 shows the kinds of things that have to be done to get the best performance on current systems. DMA, of course, presents a number of interesting race conditions that can arise in the absence of an agreement between the CPU and the device over who controls a range of memory at any given time. But there is another problem that comes up as well. CPUs aggressively cache memory contents to avoid the considerable expense of actually going to memory for every reference. But if a CPU has cached data that is subsequently overwritten by DMA, the CPU could end up reading incorrect data from the cache, resulting in data corruption. Similarly, if the cache contains data written by the CPU that has not yet made it to memory, that data really needs to be flushed out before the device accesses that memory or bad things are likely to happen. The x86 architecture makes life relatively easy (in this regard, at least) for kernel developers by providing cache snooping; CPU caches will be invalidated if a device is seen to be writing to a range of memory, for example. This "cache-coherent" behavior means that developers need not worry about cache contents corrupting their data. Other architectures are not so forgiving. The Arm architecture, among others, will happily retain cache contents that no longer match the memory they are allegedly caching. On such systems, developers must take care to manage the cache properly as control of a DMA buffer is passed between the device and the CPU.

  • A pair of memory-allocation improvements in 5.13

    Among the many changes merged for 5.13 can be found performance improvements throughout the kernel. This work does not always stand out the way that new features do, but it is vitally important for the future of the kernel overall. In the memory-management area, a couple of long-running patch sets have finally made it into the mainline; these provide a bulk page-allocation interface and huge-page mappings in the vmalloc() area. Both of these changes should make things faster, at least for some workloads. Batch page allocation The kernel's memory-allocation functions have long been optimized for performance and scalability, but there are situations where that work still has not achieved the desired results. One of those is high-speed networking. Back in 2016, networking developer Jesper Dangaard Brouer described the challenges that come with the fastest network links; when the system is processing tens of millions of packets per second, the time available to deal with any given packet is highly constrained. The kernel may only have a few hundred CPU cycles available to process each packet, and obtaining a page from the memory allocator may, by itself, require more than that. Using the entire CPU-time budget to allocate memory is not the way to get the best network performance. At the time, Brouer asked for an API that would allow numerous pages to be allocated with a single call, hopefully with a much lower per-page cost. The networking code could then grab a pile of memory, and quickly hand out pages as needed. Nobody objected to the request at the time; it is well understood that batching operations can increase throughput in situations like this. But it took some time for that interface to come around.

  • Linus Torvalds on the Importance of Open Source

    Ahead of the 30th anniversary of Linux, coming up in August of 2021, Jeremy Andrews has conducted an two-part, in-depth interview with Linus Torvalds, covering topics such as open source licensing, corporate contributions, Git, project maintenance, and more. When asked about choosing the GPLv2 license for the Linux kernel, Torvalds says, “I’m 100% convinced that the license has been a big part of the success of Linux (and Git, for that matter). I think everybody involved ends up being much happier when they know that everybody has equal rights, and nobody is special with regards to licensing.”

Databases: MongoDB, Rails, and MySQL

  • MongoDB support improved in syslog-ng 3.32

    MongoDB is one of the most popular NoSQL databases. Support for MongoDB was added to syslog-ng almost a decade ago. It was the first syslog-ng destination where you could store arbitrary name-value pairs. The performance of MongoDB has improved considerably over the years, but syslog-ng was not keeping up. Version 3.32 of syslog-ng is a huge step in the right direction. It is not only performance that was improved, but flexibility as well: you can now use templates in collection names.

  • Configure Database Connection Using Environment Variable In Rails - OSTechNix

    This guide explains why you need to use an environment variable to connect to a database and how to configure database connection using environment variable in Rails application in Linux.

  • MySQL Group Concat for Strings – Linux Hint

    GROUP _CONCAT function is a GROUP BY aggregate function that allows you to concatenate column values from multiple rows into a single field. It returns a string if the set group contains one or no-null column value and returns a NULL value if none can be found. This tutorial will teach you how to use MySQL GROUP_CONCAT() function to combine strings from a group with several options.

  • MySQL Insert into Select in One Command – Linux Hint

    We are all familiar with the basic MySQL INSERT INTO clause that allows us to insert values into a table. In this tutorial, we will defer from that and look at the INSERT INTO — SELECT statement that we can use to insert values in a table where the values are from the result of a SELECT statement.

  • Using the MySQL SUM Aggregate Function – Linux Hint

    MySQL aggregate functions refer to a set of functions that perform calculations on a set of values and return a single value. Aggregate functions include the maximum and minimum value, average, standard deviation, count, sum, etc. In this tutorial, we shall learn about one of the popular choices of the aggregate functions: SUM.

  • Using MySQL Column Aliases and Table Aliases – Linux Hint

    MySQL alias is a feature that allows us to give a temporary alternative name for a database table or column. These alternative names allow for easier readability and provide extra functionality when working with MySQL JOINS. This guide will look at how to implement both the column and table aliases in MySQL. Before we dive into the tutorial, ensure you have a MySQL server installed and accessible on your system. To maximize the learning experience, we recommend you download the MySQL Sakila sample database.

  • Using MySQL Boolean Data Type – Linux Hint

    By default, MySQL does not offer a native Boolean Data Type. However, it provides us with the TINYINT data type, allowing us to store Boolean values—like values with the TINYINT type. This guide will focus on how to use the MySQL TINYINT data type to store Boolean Values.

  • MySQL Update Join for Cross-Table Update – Linux Hint

    In the latest versions of MySQL, you can perform a cross-table update, also known as a correlation table update where you can join two or more tables. Using MySQL JOIN (INNER and LEFT) and UPDATE query, we can perform a cross-table update in very simple steps. This tutorial will walk you through in how to perform MySQL cross-table updates using native MySQL commands.

You can now safely upgrade to Ubuntu 21.04

Those who love Ubuntu will be pleased to know that it’s now safe to upgrade to the latest version. The latest iteration of Ubuntu came out towards the close of last month. Code named Hirsuit Hippo, Ubuntu 21.04 is mostly about tweaks, bug fixes and invisible improvements. Its biggest calling card is the fact that its GUI interface is powered by Wayland instead of the traditional Xorg. Although it was released last month, the Ubuntu team discovered a severe bug which prompted them to write code to stop the usual upgrade button from showing to those who were using Ubuntu 20.10. Read more

Sublime Text 4

  • Sublime Text 4 Has Finally Arrived, Here’s How to Install it on Linux

    Sublime Text 4 brings refreshed UI and some new major features. Packages and package repositories are provided for most of the major Linux distributions. Sublime Text is certainly one of the most popular code editors out there and for good reason. Above all, it is lightning fast. Sublime Text is a cross-platform text editor developed for individuals who are looking for an effective yet minimalist tool for shuffling code around. While being a lightweight text editor, it provides powerful IDE-like features, and the ability to customize every aspect of the editor itself, letting users code and refactor with speed and efficiency.

  • Sublime Text 4 Released! How to Install it via Official Repository | UbuntuHandbook

    Sublime Text 4 was officially released a day ago. Here’s how to install it in Ubuntu 21.04, Ubuntu 20.04 via apt repository. Sublime Text 4 (Build 4107) feature multi-select tabs. Press and hold Ctrl (or Shift), then you can select tabs to view them side by side. [...] The syntax highlighting engine has been significantly improved, with new features like handling non-deterministic grammars, multi-line constructs, lazy embeds and syntax inheritance. Memory usage has been reduced, and load times are faster than ever.

