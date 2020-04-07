Programming Leftovers
Remi Collet: PHP version 7.4.20RC1 and 8.0.7RC1
Release Candidate versions are available in testing repository for Fedora and Enterprise Linux (RHEL / CentOS) to allow more people to test them. They are available as Software Collections, for a parallel installation, perfect solution for such tests, and also as base packages.
RPM of PHP version 8.0.7RC1 are available as SCL in remi-test repository and as base packages in the remi-php80-test repository for Fedora 32-34 and Enterprise Linux.
RPM of PHP version 7.4.20RC1 are available as SCL in remi-test repository and as base packages in the remi-test repository for Fedora 32-34 or remi-php74-test repository for Enterprise Linux.
Appwrite 0.8 Released with a Lot of Privacy and Security Improvements
Appwrite 0.8 comes packed with a ton of cool new features like JWT support, ARM support, Anonymous Login, and more.
Appwrite is an open-source, end to end backend server for Web, Mobile, Native, or Backend packaged as a set of Docker microservices. It goal is to abstract and simplify common development tasks behind REST APIs and tools, to help developers build advanced apps way faster.
Using Appwrite, you can easily integrate your app with user authentication & multiple sign-in methods, a database for storing and querying users and team data, storage and file management, image manipulation, Cloud Functions, and more services.
Build your own RPM package with a sample Go program
A deployment usually involves multiple steps that can be tricky. These days, we have a wide variety of tools to help us create reproducible deployments. In this article, I will show you how easy it is to build a basic RPM package.
We have had package managers for a while. RPM and YUM simplify installing, updating, or removing a piece of software. However, many companies use package managers only to install software from the operating system vendor and don’t use them for deployments. Creating a package can be daunting at first, but usually, it’s a rewarding exercise that can simplify your pipeline. As a test case, I will show you how to package a simple program written in Go.
Intel's IGC Graphics Compiler 1.0.7423 Brings 100+ Changes - Phoronix
Intel's open-source team maintaining their graphics compiler (IGC) have issued a big update this week.
While the open-source Intel Graphics Compiler sees new tagged releases every week or two, they are usually accompanied by just a handful of listed changes. When it comes to the officially listed changes of this week's IGC 1.0.7423 release, there are more than 100 listed changes! There hasn't been such a large release in recent time, especially with coming two weeks after the prior compiler release.
massCode: A remarkable free snippet manager for macOS, Windows and Linux
massCode is a nifty open-source solution for developers that helps them organize their code snippets in multiple languages in a stylish organized way.
Developers have to use web services like GitHub Gist, which is hard to use offline, or often buy a commercial software to keep all snippets. Not anymore with massCode.
It is originally developed by "Anton Reshetov" a web and deskop app developer, who released it under AGPL V3.0.
Recursive Vim macros: One step further into automating repetitive tasks
The recent article Use Vim macros to automate frequent tasks by Ricardo Gerardi explored what a macro is and the benefits of using macros to automate repetitive tasks. In this article, you will take a step further and explore what recursive macros are some examples where they might be useful, and some pitfalls that you might run into.
The basic macros workflow consist of record, replay, and profit. When recording, select in which register it will do so. There are registers from a to z available.
Colin King: Adjacent C string concatenation gotcha
C has the useful feature of adjacent allowing literal strings to be automatically concatenated. This is described in K&R "The C programming language" 2nd edition, page 194, section A2.6 "String Literals":
"Adjacent string literals are concatenated into a single string."
A Teenager's Guide to Avoiding Actual Work
Time is a great moderator. When I look back on this now, I realize that the US minimum wage in 1982 was under $4/hour. That $100 would have been 25 hours of filling in pot holes with the highway department, even more when you consider I was paid under the table for this venture, in classic Jim style. And it led to my first job, that worked out to something like $20/hour or more, because I only worked about 20 hours a week, to make $400. Doing something that still to this day doesn’t really feel like ‘work’, in the sense my father would define it, anyway. In short, a pretty sweet deal.
Jim definitely made out as well, he was getting discount programming talent, and would later perfect the formula by hiring other college students to work on his system. I don’t really look at it as a matter of who was taking advantage of who any more though. In the end, the situation was mutually beneficial.
Kernel: Latest Linux News From Phoronix, LWN, and Linus Torvalds Interview
Databases: MongoDB, Rails, and MySQL
You can now safely upgrade to Ubuntu 21.04
Those who love Ubuntu will be pleased to know that it’s now safe to upgrade to the latest version. The latest iteration of Ubuntu came out towards the close of last month. Code named Hirsuit Hippo, Ubuntu 21.04 is mostly about tweaks, bug fixes and invisible improvements. Its biggest calling card is the fact that its GUI interface is powered by Wayland instead of the traditional Xorg. Although it was released last month, the Ubuntu team discovered a severe bug which prompted them to write code to stop the usual upgrade button from showing to those who were using Ubuntu 20.10.
Sublime Text 4
