KDE Gear, GTK, Btrfs Update in Tumbleweed
Four openSUSE Tumbleweed snapshots were released so far this week.
The snapshots updated KDE Gear 21.04.1, GTK 4, Btrfs, postgresql, sudo and more.
Snapshot 20210519 updated the postgresql 13.3 package and addressed three Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures; one of those included the mishandling of a target list and another prevented integer overflows in array calculations. Text editor vim 8.2.2850 fixed a few crashes and the 0.15.0 update of the open remote computing solution SPICE provided some behavior changes and compatibility with OpenSSL. Improved rendering and a font settings fallback for Wayland were made with the gtk4 4.2.1 update. GNOME’s Tetris like game quadrapassel has the 40.1 major version, which updated translations and pressing return now restarts a game. Another major version to update in the snapshot was python-incremental 21.3.0, which is PEP 440-compliant.
Multiple fixes were made in the update of KDE Gear 21.04.1 in snapshot 20210517. The KDE Gear 21.04.1 packages updated video editor Kdenlive, which fixed rendering presets; text editor Kate fixed a possible leak; and diagram program umbrello made some cosmetic and error detection improvements. The update also restored compatibility with ffmpeg 3 for ffmpegthumbs. Other packages to update in the snapshot were rubygem-rubocop 1.14.0, urlscan 0.9.6 and re2c 2.1.1, which added GitHub Actions Continuous Integration for Linux, macOS and Windows.
