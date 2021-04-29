The LibreOffice Calc Guide 7.1 is Here!
The LibreOffice Documentation community announces the immediate availability of the Calc Guide 7.1, with additions based on the the improvements in LibreOffice Calc 7.1, which was released in February this year.
The Guide is the volunteer effort of many members of the documentation community. Revisions and enhancements on the contents are the work of Rafael Lima from Brazilian community, Martin Van Zijl and Kees Kriek from the Dutch community, Celia Palacios from the Hispanic language community. A special mention to Yusuf Keten from the Google Summer of Code program on new extensions and templates dialogs, to Steve Fanning for his editorial review and to Jean Hollis Weber for her improvements and organization of the text. The LibreOffice Calc Guide 7.1 update activities was coordinated by Felipe Viggiano from Brazil.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 269 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
XMPP/Dino in Debian, LibreWolf in Debian-based Sparky, and Next Firefox
Standards/Consortia Leftovers
Security and Proprietary Software
Android Leftovers
Recent comments
1 hour 6 min ago
1 hour 7 min ago
3 hours 3 min ago
3 hours 25 min ago
3 hours 51 min ago
6 hours 13 min ago
6 hours 31 min ago
6 hours 44 min ago
13 hours 57 min ago
14 hours 19 min ago